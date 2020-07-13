Documentation

Features

sticky header

sticky footer

sticky columns left and/or right

full customizable

Simple example

Steps:

create CSS classes .table .header .body .sticky etc... (check following example) create HTML elements <div className="table sticky"> , <div className="header"> , <div className="body"> etc... add useSticky hook then, add sticky: 'left' or sticky: 'right' to your column

full example:

import React from 'react' ; import styled from 'styled-components' ; import { useTable, useBlockLayout } from 'react-table' ; import { useSticky } from 'react-table-sticky' ; const Styles = styled.div ` .table { border: 1px solid #ddd; .tr { :last-child { .td { border-bottom: 0; } } } .th, .td { padding: 5px; border-bottom: 1px solid #ddd; border-right: 1px solid #ddd; background-color: #fff; overflow: hidden; :last-child { border-right: 0; } } &.sticky { overflow: scroll; .header, .footer { position: sticky; z-index: 1; width: fit-content; } .header { top: 0; box-shadow: 0px 3px 3px #ccc; } .footer { bottom: 0; box-shadow: 0px -3px 3px #ccc; } .body { position: relative; z-index: 0; } [data-sticky-td] { position: sticky; } [data-sticky-last-left-td] { box-shadow: 2px 0px 3px #ccc; } [data-sticky-first-right-td] { box-shadow: -2px 0px 3px #ccc; } } } ` ; function TableDemo ( ) { const columns = [ { Header : 'First Name' , accessor : 'firstName' , sticky : 'left' , }, { Header : 'Last Name' , accessor : 'lastName' , sticky : 'left' , }, ... { Header : 'age' , accessor : 'age' , sticky : 'right' , } ] const data = [ ... ] const { getTableProps, getTableBodyProps, headerGroups, rows, prepareRow, } = useTable( { columns, data, }, useBlockLayout, useSticky, ); const footerGroups = headerGroups.slice().reverse(); return ( < Styles > < div { ...getTableProps ()} className = "table sticky" style = {{ width: 1000 , height: 500 }}> < div className = "header" > {headerGroups.map((headerGroup) => ( < div { ...headerGroup.getHeaderGroupProps ()} className = "tr" > {headerGroup.headers.map((column) => ( < div { ...column.getHeaderProps ()} className = "th" > {column.render('Header')} </ div > ))} </ div > ))} </ div > < div { ...getTableBodyProps ()} className = "body" > {rows.map((row) => { prepareRow(row); return ( < div { ...row.getRowProps ()} className = "tr" > {row.cells.map((cell) => ( < div { ...cell.getCellProps ()} className = "td" > {cell.render('Cell')} </ div > ))} </ div > ); })} </ div > < div className = "footer" > {footerGroups.map((footerGroup) => ( < div { ...footerGroup.getHeaderGroupProps ()} className = "tr" > {footerGroup.headers.map((column) => ( < div { ...column.getHeaderProps ()} className = "td" > {column.render('Footer')} </ div > ))} </ div > ))} </ div > </ div > </ Styles > ); }

Tips: if your table contain at least one header group, place yours sticky columns into a group too (even with an empty Header name)

const columns = [ { Header : ' ' , sticky : 'left' , columns : [ { Header : 'First Name' , accessor : 'firstName' , }, { Header : 'Last Name' , accessor : 'lastName' , }, ] }, { Header : 'Other group' , columns : [ ... ] } ]

Sticky columns for React Table v6

If you search tool for sticky position in React Table v6, take a look at react-table-hoc-fixed-columns

Browser support

Check CSS sticky support https://caniuse.com/#search=sticky

