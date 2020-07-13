openbase logo
react-table-sticky

by Guillaume Jasmin
1.1.3

Sticky hook for react-table v7

Overview

Categories

React Table Sticky



npm package

Sticky hook for React Table v7 


npm i react-table-sticky


Documentation

Features

  • sticky header
  • sticky footer
  • sticky columns left and/or right
  • full customizable

Simple example

Steps:

  1. create CSS classes .table .header .body .sticky etc... (check following example)
  2. create HTML elements <div className="table sticky">, <div className="header">, <div className="body"> etc...
  3. add useSticky hook
  4. then, add sticky: 'left' or sticky: 'right' to your column

full example:

import React from 'react';
import styled from 'styled-components';
import { useTable, useBlockLayout } from 'react-table';
import { useSticky } from 'react-table-sticky';

const Styles = styled.div`
  .table {
    border: 1px solid #ddd;

    .tr {
      :last-child {
        .td {
          border-bottom: 0;
        }
      }
    }

    .th,
    .td {
      padding: 5px;
      border-bottom: 1px solid #ddd;
      border-right: 1px solid #ddd;
      background-color: #fff;
      overflow: hidden;

      :last-child {
        border-right: 0;
      }
    }

    &.sticky {
      overflow: scroll;
      .header,
      .footer {
        position: sticky;
        z-index: 1;
        width: fit-content;
      }

      .header {
        top: 0;
        box-shadow: 0px 3px 3px #ccc;
      }

      .footer {
        bottom: 0;
        box-shadow: 0px -3px 3px #ccc;
      }

      .body {
        position: relative;
        z-index: 0;
      }

      [data-sticky-td] {
        position: sticky;
      }

      [data-sticky-last-left-td] {
        box-shadow: 2px 0px 3px #ccc;
      }

      [data-sticky-first-right-td] {
        box-shadow: -2px 0px 3px #ccc;
      }
    }
  }
`;

function TableDemo() {
  const columns = [
    {
      Header: 'First Name',
      accessor: 'firstName',
      sticky: 'left',
    },
    {
      Header: 'Last Name',
      accessor: 'lastName',
      sticky: 'left',
    },
    ...
    {
      Header: 'age',
      accessor: 'age',
      sticky: 'right',
    }
  ]

  const data = [
    ...
  ]

  const {
    getTableProps,
    getTableBodyProps,
    headerGroups,
    rows,
    prepareRow,
  } = useTable(
    {
      columns,
      data,
    },
    useBlockLayout,
    useSticky,
  );

  // Workaround as react-table footerGroups doesn't provide the same internal data than headerGroups
  const footerGroups = headerGroups.slice().reverse();

  return (
    <Styles>
      <div {...getTableProps()} className="table sticky" style={{ width: 1000, height: 500 }}>
        <div className="header">
          {headerGroups.map((headerGroup) => (
            <div {...headerGroup.getHeaderGroupProps()} className="tr">
              {headerGroup.headers.map((column) => (
                <div {...column.getHeaderProps()} className="th">
                  {column.render('Header')}
                </div>
              ))}
            </div>
          ))}
        </div>
        <div {...getTableBodyProps()} className="body">
          {rows.map((row) => {
            prepareRow(row);
            return (
              <div {...row.getRowProps()} className="tr">
                {row.cells.map((cell) => (
                  <div {...cell.getCellProps()} className="td">
                    {cell.render('Cell')}
                  </div>
                ))}
              </div>
            );
          })}
        </div>
        <div className="footer">
          {footerGroups.map((footerGroup) => (
            <div {...footerGroup.getHeaderGroupProps()} className="tr">
              {footerGroup.headers.map((column) => (
                <div {...column.getHeaderProps()} className="td">
                  {column.render('Footer')}
                </div>
              ))}
            </div>
          ))}
        </div>
      </div>
    </Styles>
  );
}

Tips: if your table contain at least one header group, place yours sticky columns into a group too (even with an empty Header name)

const columns = [
  {
    Header: ' ',
    sticky: 'left',
    columns: [
      {
        Header: 'First Name',
        accessor: 'firstName',
      },
      {
        Header: 'Last Name',
        accessor: 'lastName',
      },
    ]
  },
  {
    Header: 'Other group',
    columns: [
      ...
    ]
  }
]

Sticky columns for React Table v6

If you search tool for sticky position in React Table v6, take a look at react-table-hoc-fixed-columns

Browser support

Check CSS sticky support https://caniuse.com/#search=sticky

Contribute

  • git clone https://github.com/guillaumejasmin/react-table-sticky.git
  • npm install
  • npm run demo
  • Go to http://localhost:8080

