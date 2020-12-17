A React.js Table Sorter Component

A sortable table component using Facebook's React. Build out as a reusable component from the demo made by bgerm.

View the demo repo.

View the running demo.

Features:

Remote data loading

Sortable columns

Filterable columns

Repeatable headers

Usage

Sortable Table takes two arguments, source and config . source is a string designating the path to a JSON formatted data source and config is a JavaScript object containing information about the structure of the table.

Example

var CONFIG = { sort: { column : "col2", order : "desc" }, columns : { col1: { name : "Col1", filterText: "", defaultSortOrder: "desc"}, col2: { name : "Col2", filterText: "", defaultSortOrder: "desc"}, col3: { name : "Col3", filterText: "", defaultSortOrder: "desc"} } }; React.renderComponent(<TableSorter dataSource="/api/data.json" config={CONFIG} headerRepeat="5" />, document.getElementById("table-sorter"));

Running the Demo

lute is a quick solution.

npm install -g lute lute

And now view at: http://localhost:8080/example.