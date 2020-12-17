openbase logo
react-table-sorter

by socialtables
2.0.0 (see all)

A React.js Table Sorter Component

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

A React.js Table Sorter Component

A sortable table component using Facebook's React. Build out as a reusable component from the demo made by bgerm.

View the demo repo.

View the running demo.

Features:

  • Remote data loading
  • Sortable columns
  • Filterable columns
  • Repeatable headers

Usage

Sortable Table takes two arguments, source and config. source is a string designating the path to a JSON formatted data source and config is a JavaScript object containing information about the structure of the table.

Example

var CONFIG = {
  sort: { column: "col2", order: "desc" },
  columns: {
    col1: { name: "Col1", filterText: "", defaultSortOrder: "desc"},
    col2: { name: "Col2", filterText: "", defaultSortOrder: "desc"},
    col3: { name: "Col3", filterText: "", defaultSortOrder: "desc"}
  }
};

React.renderComponent(<TableSorter dataSource="/api/data.json" config={CONFIG} headerRepeat="5" />, document.getElementById("table-sorter"));

Running the Demo

lute is a quick solution.

npm install -g lute
lute

And now view at: http://localhost:8080/example.

