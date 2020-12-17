A sortable table component using Facebook's React. Build out as a reusable component from the demo made by bgerm.
Features:
Sortable Table takes two arguments,
source and
config.
source is a string designating the path to a JSON formatted data source and
config is a JavaScript object containing information about the structure of the table.
var CONFIG = {
sort: { column: "col2", order: "desc" },
columns: {
col1: { name: "Col1", filterText: "", defaultSortOrder: "desc"},
col2: { name: "Col2", filterText: "", defaultSortOrder: "desc"},
col3: { name: "Col3", filterText: "", defaultSortOrder: "desc"}
}
};
React.renderComponent(<TableSorter dataSource="/api/data.json" config={CONFIG} headerRepeat="5" />, document.getElementById("table-sorter"));
lute is a quick solution.
npm install -g lute
lute
And now view at: http://localhost:8080/example.