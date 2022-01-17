openbase logo
rtp

react-table-plugins

by Rohit Garg
1.3.2

This contains miscellaneous react-table v7 plugins

Overview

Popularity

2.9K

GitHub Stars
59

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors
8

8

Package

Dependencies
0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable
Yes?

Yes?

Categories

Readme

react-table-plugins

This repository contains miscellaneous react-table v7 plugins

semantic-release

Installation

Install as a dependency using npm or yarn

# NPM
$ npm install react-table-plugins

# Yarn
$ yarn add react-table-plugins

To import React Table Plugins:

import {
  useExportData
  ...
} from 'react-table-plugins'

Plug it in same way as other react-table plugins are used:

function MyTable() {
  const instance = useTable(
    {
      data,
      columns,
    },
+   useExportData
  )
}

Documentation

Examples

ChangeLog

Please visit releases

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

All Contributors


Rohit Garg
💻 💡 🔌 👀 🔧
Harish Kulkarni
💻 💡 🔌
Colin Asquith
📖
Joseph Brisibe
💡

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

100
Harish KulkarniIndia3 Ratings0 Reviews
Passionate UI engineer
September 13, 2020

