This repository contains miscellaneous react-table v7 plugins
Install as a dependency using
npm or
yarn
# NPM
$ npm install react-table-plugins
# Yarn
$ yarn add react-table-plugins
To import React Table Plugins:
import {
useExportData
...
} from 'react-table-plugins'
Plug it in same way as other react-table plugins are used:
function MyTable() {
const instance = useTable(
{
data,
columns,
},
+ useExportData
)
}
useExportData - Exporting data from table
useColumnSummary - For displaying and calculating column summaries
useCellRangeSelection - Allows Cell selection and Cell range selection
Export Data
Column Summary
Cell Range Selection
Please visit releases
