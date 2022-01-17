This repository contains miscellaneous react-table v7 plugins

Installation

Install as a dependency using npm or yarn

$ npm install react-table-plugins $ yarn add react-table-plugins

To import React Table Plugins:

import { useExportData ... } from 'react-table-plugins'

Plug it in same way as other react-table plugins are used:

function MyTable() { const instance = useTable( { data, columns, }, + useExportData ) }

Documentation

useExportData - Exporting data from table

useColumnSummary - For displaying and calculating column summaries

useCellRangeSelection - Allows Cell selection and Cell range selection

Examples

ChangeLog

Please visit releases

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!