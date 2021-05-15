ReactTable HOC for draggable columns
Higher Order Component for ReactTable to enable Draggable columns for reordering or swapping positions.
*Note: This version supports V6 of React Table.
npm install --save react-table-hoc-draggable-columns
import ReactTable from 'react-table';
import "react-table/react-table.css";
import withDraggableColumns from 'react-table-hoc-draggable-columns';
import 'react-table-hoc-draggable-columns/dist/styles.css';
const ReactTableDraggableColumns = withDraggableColumns(ReactTable);
...
render () {
return (
<ReactTableDraggableColumns
draggableColumns= {{
mode: 'reorder',
draggable: ['firstName', 'age']
}}
data={data}
columns={[
{
Header: 'First Name',
accessor: 'firstName',
},
{
Header: 'Last Name',
accessor: 'lastName',
},
...
{
Header: 'age',
accessor: 'age',
}
]}
/>
)
}
If any of your React Table columns are hidden (show: false), this HOC will automatically move those columns to the end of the list. This is to prevent hidden columns from throwing off calculating the updated column order.
ReactTable Columns Props [https://github.com/tannerlinsley/react-table/tree/v6.10.0#columns]
|Property
|Description
|Default value
|Type
|Required
mode
|mode to either 'reorder' the column or 'swap' column position on drop
|'reorder'
|string
|yes
draggable
|array of string-based column accessors or column ids (when using a custom accessor) to allow drag and drop
|array of strings
enableColumnWideDrag
|when {true} entire column is draggable. when {false} only header text is draggable
|true
|bool
disableTableScroll
|disable ReactTable horizontal/vertical scrolling when dragging a column
|false
|bool
overflow
|used with disableTableScroll={true} to reset ReactTable overflow style onDragEnd event
auto
|string
useDragImage
|clone dragged column element? useful for applying a different css class.
|true
|bool
dragImageClassName
|dragImageClassName only applies when useDragImage={true}
rt-dragged-item
|string
onDragEnterClassName
|when mode={'swap'} - css class applied on dragged over column
rt-drag-enter-item
|string
onDraggedColumnChange
|callback method to be notified when column order changes - signature: function(columns)
|function
onDropSuccess
|callback method to be notified when on column drop success - signature: function(draggedColumn, targetColumn, oldIndex, newIndex, oldOffset, newOffset)
|function
reorderIndicatorUpClassName
|additional className for reorder indicator Up
|string
reorderIndicatorDownClassName
|additional className for reorder indicator Down
|string
MIT © patricktran