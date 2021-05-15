ReactTable HOC for draggable columns

Higher Order Component for ReactTable to enable Draggable columns for reordering or swapping positions.

*Note: This version supports V6 of React Table.

Documentation

Install

npm install --save react-table-hoc-draggable-columns

Usage

import ReactTable from 'react-table' ; import "react-table/react-table.css" ; import withDraggableColumns from 'react-table-hoc-draggable-columns' ; import 'react-table-hoc-draggable-columns/dist/styles.css' ; const ReactTableDraggableColumns = withDraggableColumns(ReactTable); ... render () { return ( < ReactTableDraggableColumns draggableColumns = {{ mode: ' reorder ', draggable: [' firstName ', ' age '] }} data = {data} columns = {[ { Header: ' First Name ', accessor: ' firstName ', }, { Header: ' Last Name ', accessor: ' lastName ', }, ... { Header: ' age ', accessor: ' age ', } ]} /> ) }

Special Considerations

If any of your React Table columns are hidden (show: false), this HOC will automatically move those columns to the end of the list. This is to prevent hidden columns from throwing off calculating the updated column order.

ReactTable Columns Props [https://github.com/tannerlinsley/react-table/tree/v6.10.0#columns]

draggableColumns Prop

Property Description Default value Type Required mode mode to either 'reorder' the column or 'swap' column position on drop 'reorder' string yes draggable array of string-based column accessors or column ids (when using a custom accessor) to allow drag and drop array of strings enableColumnWideDrag when {true} entire column is draggable. when {false} only header text is draggable true bool disableTableScroll disable ReactTable horizontal/vertical scrolling when dragging a column false bool overflow used with disableTableScroll={true} to reset ReactTable overflow style onDragEnd event auto string useDragImage clone dragged column element? useful for applying a different css class. true bool dragImageClassName dragImageClassName only applies when useDragImage={true} rt-dragged-item string onDragEnterClassName when mode={'swap'} - css class applied on dragged over column rt-drag-enter-item string onDraggedColumnChange callback method to be notified when column order changes - signature: function(columns) function onDropSuccess callback method to be notified when on column drop success - signature: function(draggedColumn, targetColumn, oldIndex, newIndex, oldOffset, newOffset) function reorderIndicatorUpClassName additional className for reorder indicator Up string reorderIndicatorDownClassName additional className for reorder indicator Down string

License

MIT © patricktran