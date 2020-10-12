Module creates Excel like Column Filters for Table. The filter list contains all the unique items present in every column. See image below for example.

Demo

https://cheekujha.github.io/react-table-filter/

Install

You need to have react and react-dom as dependencies in your project.

With npm installed, run

$ npm install react- table - filter

At this point you can import react-table-filter and its styles in your application as follows:

import TableFilter from 'react-table-filter' ; import react-table-filter/lib/styles.css; @ import "path-to-node_modules/react-table-filter/lib/styles.css" ; < link href = "path-to-react-table-filter/lib/styles.css" rel = "stylesheet" />

Usage

Wrap header columns (th / td) with TableFilter as shown below.

< TableFilter rows = {data} onFilterUpdate = {this._filterUpdated} > < th filterkey = "name" > Name </ th > < th filterkey = "season" > Season </ th > < th filterkey = "number" > Number </ th > </ TableFilter >

Required Props on TableFilter

rows - Initial Array of Items

onFilterUpdate - Function called with updated filtered data when filters are added/removed. This function is used to show updated data by your application. Ex:

filterUpdated = ( newData, filterConfiguration ) => { this .setState({ "upddatedData" : newData }); }

Arguments Detail: newData - Filtered Data to be used to show on UI filterConfiguration - Current filters configuration.

filterConfiguration can be saved and be passed as prop(initialFilters) to TableFilter to maintain filter state while initializing the component.(In case user navigates away and comes back etc.)

Required Props on th/td (Header columns)

filterkey - The key by which that column is to be filtered(key as present in rows data)

Only the Columns with "filterkey" prop present will be considered for filtering.

Reset Items after Initialization

If you want to reset Items after component mount. Make a reference to TableFilter node and call reset method as shown below.

<TableFilter rows={data} onFilterUpdate={ this ._filterUpdated} initialFilters={ this .state.filterConfiguration} ref={ ( node ) => { this .tableFilterNode = node;}> this .tableFilterNode.reset(newData, resetFilters);

Arguments Detail : newData - Data to reset resetFilters( Default : true ) - Boolean tells component to maintain/reset existing filters

API

Properties

TableFilter

Name Type Default Required Description rows array true Items for the Filter onFilterUpdate function(updatedData, filterConfiguration) true Function called with filtered data and updated filter configuration rowClass string false Any additional class to be added to table row contaning header columns initialFilters Array false Initial Filter configuration to be applied. Configuration is received as second argument for onFilterUpdate function rowComponent Component Table Row Element false The columns headers will by default be placed inside Table Row Element. If rowComponent is passed it will be used. Any react component can be used.

TableFilter Ref Methods

Name Type Description reset function(items, resetFilters=true) Function called to reset items after component has been mounted. You can choose to either reset current filters or not.

Cloumn Headers(td/th)

Name Type Default Required Description filterkey string false Key by which the Column should be filtered(Key as present in single Item) itemDisplayValueFunc function(itemValue) false Optional Function that returns the Value that is displayed in the filter list for each item(Default is the item value - Item[key]) itemSortValueFunc function(itemValue) false Optional Function that returns the Value that is used while sorting (Default is the item value - Item[key]) alignleft string "false" false Decides while side filter list should be aligned w.r.t Column. Allowed "true"/"false" casesensitive string "false" false Case Sensitivity during sort. Allowed "true"/"false" showsearch string "true" false Display/Hide the search input. Allowed "true"/"false"

License

MIT