rtf

react-table-filter

by cheekujha@gmail.com
2.0.2 (see all)

Create Filters on table column items(like Excel)

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

567

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-table-filter

Module creates Excel like Column Filters for Table. The filter list contains all the unique items present in every column. See image below for example.

alt text

Demo

https://cheekujha.github.io/react-table-filter/

Install

You need to have react and react-dom as dependencies in your project.

  1. With npm installed, run
$ npm install react-table-filter --save
  1. At this point you can import react-table-filter and its styles in your application as follows:
import TableFilter from 'react-table-filter';

// Be sure to include styles at some point, probably during your bootstraping
// In JS
import react-table-filter/lib/styles.css;

// In SCSS
@import "path-to-node_modules/react-table-filter/lib/styles.css";

// Or directly import css
<link href="path-to-react-table-filter/lib/styles.css" rel="stylesheet" />

Usage

  1. Wrap header columns (th / td) with TableFilter as shown below.
<TableFilter
  rows={data}
  onFilterUpdate={this._filterUpdated}>
  <th filterkey="name">
    Name
  </th>
  <th filterkey="season">
    Season
  </th>
  <th filterkey="number">
    Number
  </th>
</TableFilter>

Required Props on TableFilter

rows - Initial Array of Items

onFilterUpdate - Function called with updated filtered data when filters are added/removed. This function is used to show updated data by your application. Ex:

filterUpdated = (newData, filterConfiguration) => {
        this.setState({
            "upddatedData": newData
        });
    }

Arguments Detail:
newData - Filtered Data to be used to show on UI
filterConfiguration - Current filters configuration.

filterConfiguration can be saved and be passed as prop(initialFilters) to TableFilter to maintain filter state while initializing the component.(In case user navigates away and comes back etc.)

Required Props on th/td (Header columns)

filterkey - The key by which that column is to be filtered(key as present in rows data)

Only the Columns with "filterkey" prop present will be considered for filtering.

Reset Items after Initialization

If you want to reset Items after component mount. Make a reference to TableFilter node and call reset method as shown below.

<TableFilter
  rows={data}
  onFilterUpdate={this._filterUpdated}
  initialFilters={this.state.filterConfiguration}
  ref={ (node) => {this.tableFilterNode = node;}>

this.tableFilterNode.reset(newData, resetFilters);

Arguments Detail:
newData - Data to reset
resetFilters(Default: true) - Boolean tells component to maintain/reset existing filters

API

Properties

TableFilter

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
rowsarraytrueItems for the Filter
onFilterUpdatefunction(updatedData, filterConfiguration)trueFunction called with filtered data and updated filter configuration
rowClassstringfalseAny additional class to be added to table row contaning header columns
initialFiltersArrayfalseInitial Filter configuration to be applied. Configuration is received as second argument for onFilterUpdate function
rowComponentComponentTable Row ElementfalseThe columns headers will by default be placed inside Table Row Element. If rowComponent is passed it will be used. Any react component can be used.

TableFilter Ref Methods

NameTypeDescription
resetfunction(items, resetFilters=true)Function called to reset items after component has been mounted. You can choose to either reset current filters or not.

Cloumn Headers(td/th)

NameTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
filterkeystringfalseKey by which the Column should be filtered(Key as present in single Item)
itemDisplayValueFuncfunction(itemValue)falseOptional Function that returns the Value that is displayed in the filter list for each item(Default is the item value - Item[key])
itemSortValueFuncfunction(itemValue)falseOptional Function that returns the Value that is used while sorting (Default is the item value - Item[key])
alignleftstring"false"falseDecides while side filter list should be aligned w.r.t Column. Allowed "true"/"false"
casesensitivestring"false"falseCase Sensitivity during sort. Allowed "true"/"false"
showsearchstring"true"falseDisplay/Hide the search input. Allowed "true"/"false"

License

MIT

