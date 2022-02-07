openbase logo
react-table

by TanStack
7.7.0

⚛️ Hooks for building fast and extendable tables and datagrids for React

Documentation
989K

GitHub Stars

16.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

272

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React Table

Average Rating

4.3/5
LMestre14
mgs95
shafayet1404052
shamin
lepusarcticus
jsgiant
sean-ocallahan

13Highly Customizable
11Hard to Use
9Great Documentation
5Performant
5Bleeding Edge
3Responsive Maintainers

React Table Header

React Table v8 (alpha)

This is an alpha version of React Table v8. It is not ready for production use, but it is ready to be taste-tested!

Looking for version 7? Click here!

Hooks for building lightweight, fast and extendable datagrids for React

#TanStack semantic-release Join the discussion on Github

Enjoy this library? Try them all! React Query, React Form, React Charts

Visit /docs for docs, guides, API and more!

Quick Features

  • Lightweight at 9kb - 11.5kb (depending on tree-shaking)
  • 100% TypeScript, but not required (you can use JS if you want)
  • Headless (100% customizable, Bring-your-own-UI)
  • Auto out of the box, fully controllable API
  • Filters (column and global)
  • Sorting (multi-column, multi-directional)
  • Grouping & Aggregation
  • Pivoting (coming soon!)
  • Row Selection
  • Row Expansion
  • Column Visibility/Ordering/Pinning
  • Table Splitting
  • Animatable
  • Virtualizable
  • Resizable
  • Server-side/controlled data/state

Notable Changes

  • Full rewrite to TypeScript
  • Removal of plugin system
  • Much more inversion of control
  • More stable and feature complete API
  • Better controlled state management
  • Better support for server-side operations

Migration

Currently migration will involve rewrites to:

  • Any table logic and API surrounding the useTable hook
  • Any custom plugins must be rewritten to wrap/compose the new useTable hook
  • Table markup API must be rewritten to use the new API. Don't worry, this is not as big of a deal as it sounds :)

Todo (in order of priority)

  • Rewrite Core
    • Core
    • Columns
    • Headers
    • Visibility
    • Pinning
    • Filters
    • Sorting
    • Grouping
    • Expanding
    • Column Resizing
    • Pagination
    • Row Selection
  • Migrate Examples
    • column-visibility
    • column-ordering
    • column-pinning
    • basic
    • filters
    • sorting
    • grouping-and-aggregation
    • pagination
    • column-resizing
    • editable-data
    • pagination-controlled
    • kitchen-sink
    • kitchen-sink-controlled
    • row-dnd
    • streaming-rows
    • sub-components
    • virtualized-rows
    • absolute-layout
    • block-layout
    • animated-framer-motion
    • bootstrap
    • bootstrap-ui-components
    • data-driven-classes-and-styles
    • full-width-resizable-table
    • full-width-table
    • material-ui-components
    • material-UI-enhanced-table
  • Documentation
    • API
      • Core
      • Columns
      • Headers
      • Visibility
      • Pinning
      • Filters
      • Sorting
      • Grouping
      • Expanding
      • Column Resizing
      • Pagination
      • Row Selection
    • Guides
      • Core
      • Columns
      • Headers
      • Visibility
      • Pinning
      • Filters
      • Sorting
      • Grouping
      • Expanding
      • Column Resizing
      • Pagination
      • Row Selection

Installation

npm install @tanstack/react-table@alpha
# or
yarn add @tanstack/react-table@alpha

How to help?

  • Try out the already-migrated examples
  • Try it out in your own projects.
  • Introspect the types! Even without the docs finished, the library ships with 100% typescript to help you explore its capabilities.
  • Read the contribution guidelines
  • Write some docs! Start with the API docs and try adding some information about one or more of the features. The types do a decent job of showing what's supported and the capabilities of the library.
  • Try your hand at migrating an example to v8! The todo list for the examples is above!
  • Using a plugin? Try rewriting your plugin (v8 doesn't have a plugin system any more) as a wrapping hook/function that uses useTable internally. The new API is much more powerful and easier to compose. If you find something you can't figure out, let us know and we'll add it to the API.

Great Documentation9
Easy to Use0
Performant5
Highly Customizable13
Bleeding Edge5
Responsive Maintainers3
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use11
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Luís Mestre
September 21, 2020
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers
Highly Customizable

I really like the idea of "Headless" components and React-Table is one of the best examples of it. I was introduced to React-Table when it was in version 4, and since then it grew a lot in popularity and use. I've created my component table using React-Table under the hood, it has a lot of examples and a great documentation. In it's current version, being lighter since previous component versions, it saves a lot of work in terms of logic behind a good table component, from sorting to pagination and even resizing the columns.

0
Mariano Gonzalez Salazar
December 15, 2020
Hard to Use
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Performant
Highly Customizable

Tables can be difficult to handle when they are complex (needs sorting, allows rows selections, filtering, custom cells, etc…). This library has evolved from offering functional and visual resources to just functional, this can feel awkward at the beginning but is better as making tables is easy but handing the logic is not. It solves any problem you may experience but has some problems when dealing with typescript (nothing you cannot fix) so take that in mind.

0
shafayet1404052
December 21, 2020
Hard to Use
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation

Working with the react-table in the react application is hard as it requires much knowledge of react components and hooks. All the tasks like searching, sorting, etc can be done with this package. But I find it very hard to use and I prefer material-table instead. I will use it in the future after I am getting used to it.

1
REMINJOSE
Shamin
Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge
Responsive Maintainers

Amazing package for implementing tables in react. I have used this library in many production applications and so for it was a good experience. The thing I like the most about this library is it is super customisable and built with hooks. So I can use it easily with any component library. The api is simple and the documentation is amazing. They have beautiful documentation. I recommend it to anyone who works with tables in react.

0
Ashutosh Pande
COMPETITIVE PROGRAMMER | KAGGLE BEGINNER | MACHINE LEARNING EXPLORER
4 months ago
Performant

Again, I must say react-table is your go-to library if you are not using any other libraries like material-table. It's simple, easy to implement and the first and the most important thing react developers need to use. In many applications, you will have user data in tables and this is what you need to use. It provides easy and good options for sorting, selection, etc. It also supports server-side rendering.

0

