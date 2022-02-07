Luís Mestre ● Portugal ● 43 Rating s ● 31 Review s ● September 21, 2020 Great Documentation Bleeding Edge Responsive Maintainers Highly Customizable I really like the idea of "Headless" components and React-Table is one of the best examples of it. I was introduced to React-Table when it was in version 4, and since then it grew a lot in popularity and use. I've created my component table using React-Table under the hood, it has a lot of examples and a great documentation. In it's current version, being lighter since previous component versions, it saves a lot of work in terms of logic behind a good table component, from sorting to pagination and even resizing the columns. 0

Mariano Gonzalez Salazar ● Madrid, Spain ● 80 Rating s ● 95 Review s ● December 15, 2020 Hard to Use Great Documentation Bleeding Edge Performant Highly Customizable Tables can be difficult to handle when they are complex (needs sorting, allows rows selections, filtering, custom cells, etc…). This library has evolved from offering functional and visual resources to just functional, this can feel awkward at the beginning but is better as making tables is easy but handing the logic is not. It solves any problem you may experience but has some problems when dealing with typescript (nothing you cannot fix) so take that in mind. 0

shafayet1404052 ● 52 Rating s ● 72 Review s ● December 21, 2020 Hard to Use Highly Customizable Great Documentation Working with the react-table in the react application is hard as it requires much knowledge of react components and hooks. All the tasks like searching, sorting, etc can be done with this package. But I find it very hard to use and I prefer material-table instead. I will use it in the future after I am getting used to it. 1

Shamin ● Kochi, Kerala ● 51 Rating s ● 50 Review s ● Full stack engineer & open source enthusiast 10 months ago Great Documentation Performant Highly Customizable Bleeding Edge Responsive Maintainers Amazing package for implementing tables in react. I have used this library in many production applications and so for it was a good experience. The thing I like the most about this library is it is super customisable and built with hooks. So I can use it easily with any component library. The api is simple and the documentation is amazing. They have beautiful documentation. I recommend it to anyone who works with tables in react. 0