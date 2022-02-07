This is an alpha version of React Table v8. It is not ready for production use, but it is ready to be taste-tested!
Hooks for building lightweight, fast and extendable datagrids for React
Currently migration will involve rewrites to:
useTable hook
npm install @tanstack/react-table@alpha
# or
yarn add @tanstack/react-table@alpha
useTable internally. The new API is much more powerful and easier to compose. If you find something you can't figure out, let us know and we'll add it to the API.
I really like the idea of "Headless" components and React-Table is one of the best examples of it. I was introduced to React-Table when it was in version 4, and since then it grew a lot in popularity and use. I've created my component table using React-Table under the hood, it has a lot of examples and a great documentation. In it's current version, being lighter since previous component versions, it saves a lot of work in terms of logic behind a good table component, from sorting to pagination and even resizing the columns.
Tables can be difficult to handle when they are complex (needs sorting, allows rows selections, filtering, custom cells, etc…). This library has evolved from offering functional and visual resources to just functional, this can feel awkward at the beginning but is better as making tables is easy but handing the logic is not. It solves any problem you may experience but has some problems when dealing with typescript (nothing you cannot fix) so take that in mind.
Working with the react-table in the react application is hard as it requires much knowledge of react components and hooks. All the tasks like searching, sorting, etc can be done with this package. But I find it very hard to use and I prefer material-table instead. I will use it in the future after I am getting used to it.
Amazing package for implementing tables in react. I have used this library in many production applications and so for it was a good experience. The thing I like the most about this library is it is super customisable and built with hooks. So I can use it easily with any component library. The api is simple and the documentation is amazing. They have beautiful documentation. I recommend it to anyone who works with tables in react.
Again, I must say react-table is your go-to library if you are not using any other libraries like material-table. It's simple, easy to implement and the first and the most important thing react developers need to use. In many applications, you will have user data in tables and this is what you need to use. It provides easy and good options for sorting, selection, etc. It also supports server-side rendering.