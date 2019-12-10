openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-tabguard

by avocode
0.5.0 (see all)

Limit tabbing within specified area with an ease

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

25

GitHub Stars

63

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React TabGuard

React TabGuard example

Installation:

npm install react-tabguard

Why?

There is no easy way to limit tabbing to a specified area inside your HMTL document. The typical use case where you want to restrict this behavior would be modal dialogs or lightboxes with forms. It’s not desirable to lose focus on the overlay window when tabbing, that's why we created React TabGuard to save the day.

Usage:

'use strict';

let React = require('react');
let TabGuard = require('react-tabguard');

let App = React.createClass({
  render: function() {
    return (
      <TabGuard>
        <input type="text" placeholder="Name"/>
        <input type="number" placeholder="Age"/>
        <button>Send</button>
      </TabGuard>
    );
  }
});

React.render(<App />, document.getElementById('content'));

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial