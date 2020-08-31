Version 2.0 is now on beta, check it out!
npm install react-tabbordion@beta
For more information see v2 branch @ GitHub
Tabbordion is a component for managing active state between multiple items. You can make anything out of it:
Essentially Tabbordion handles the state, gives tools for complete CSS based styling, manages WAI ARIA and provides a great HTML/DOM structure to work with. Tabbordion is universal and therefore works both server side and client side!
Keyboard usage works just like with radio buttons (or checkboxes when using
multiple mode); the component avoids
reinventing the wheel and takes advantage of native browser behavior where possible, which is why you can't see any code
related to keyboard handling despite arrow keys and smart focus behavior being fully supported.
You have complete control over the generated classNames, you can even disable generating them if you wish to. There is only one required style:
[data-state="tabbordion"] {
clip: rect(0 0 0 0);
height: 1px;
position: absolute;
position: fixed;
width: 1px;
z-index: -1;
}
This will hide the input elements so that they remain accessible via keyboard on all browsers.
animateContent elements are now updated when window is resized.
bemClassName is now exposed.
npm install react-tabbordion
You're welcome to steal the demo styles. Also, throw an issue if you have suggestions for improvements or find problems with the demo styles :)
import { Tabbordion, TabPanel, TabLabel, TabContent } from 'react-tabbordion'
const blockElements = {
content: 'tabs-content',
panel: 'tabs-panel',
label: 'tabs-title'
}
<Tabbordion blockElements={blockElements} className="tabs" name="tabs">
<TabPanel>
<TabLabel>My title</TabLabel>
<TabContent>
<h2>Sample</h2>
<p>Content</p>
</TabContent>
</TabPanel>
<TabPanel>
<TabLabel>Another title</TabLabel>
<TabContent>
<h2>Another Sample</h2>
<p>Some other kind of content</p>
</TabContent>
</TabPanel>
</Tabbordion>
Output:
<ul role="tablist" class="tabs">
<li aria-expanded="true" aria-selected="true" class="tabs-panel tabs-panel--checked tabs-panel--content tabs-panel--first" role="tab">
<input aria-controls="panel-tabs-0" checked data-state="tabbordion" id="tabs-0" name="tabs" value="0" type="radio" />
<label class="tabs-title tabs-title--checked tabs-title--content tabs-title--first" id="label-tabs-0" for="tabs-0">
My title
</label>
<div aria-labelledby="tabs-0" class="tabs-content tabs-content--checked tabs-content--first" id="panel-tabs-0" role="tabpanel">
<h2>Sample</h2>
<p>Content</p>
</div>
</li>
<li aria-expanded="false" aria-selected="false" class="tabs-panel tabs-panel--unchecked tabs-panel--content tabs-panel--last" role="tab">
<input aria-controls="panel-tabs-1" data-state="tabbordion" id="tabs-1" name="tabs" value="1" type="radio" />
<label class="tabs-title tabs-title--unchecked tabs-title--content tabs-title--last" id="label-tabs-1" for="tabs-1">
Another title
</label>
<div aria-labelledby="tabs-1" class="tabs-content tabs-content--unchecked tabs-content--last" id="panel-tabs-1" role="tabpanel">
<h2>Another Sample</h2>
<p>Some other kind of content</p>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
The first tab is open as
single mode is the default setting. If another mode is set then no tabs will be open unless
initialPanels is given.
npm install
npm run build
npm test
There is no development environment provided that you could run in your localhost. I'm a bit old fashioned here, being able to write things without all the cool tools. Sorry for being such a guy.