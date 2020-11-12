Flex box system for react based on emotion

Usage

yarn add react- system

import { Flex, Box } from "react-system" ; export const Component = () => ( < Flex > < Box width = {1 / 2 } p = {2} > The first column </ Box > < Box width = {1 / 2 } p = {2} > The second column </ Box > </ Flex > );

API

The Box component handles size, margin and padding. It has the following initial styles

box-sizing : border-box ; min-width : 0; min-height : 0;

Width and height (number|string|array)

Sets width and height, where numbers 0-1 are percentage values, and strings are raw CSS values with units. Pass an array to set different widths at different breakpoints for responsive styles.

Margin and padding props

Both margin and padding props accept numbers, strings, and arrays as values. Using a number from 0-7 (i.e. an index of context.spaces) will reference a step on the spacing scale. Negative Numbers can be used to set negative margins and compensate for grid gutters. Strings are passed directly for other valid CSS values.

Use array values to set different margin or padding values per breakpoint for responsive styles.

Margin and padding props follow a shorthand syntax for specifying direction.

m - margin

mt - margin-top

mr - margin-right

mb - margin-bottom

ml - margin-left

mx or mh - margin-left and margin-right

my or mv - margin-top and margin-bottom

p - padding

pt - padding-top

pr - padding-right

pb - padding-bottom

pl - padding-left

px or ph - padding-left and padding-right

py or pv - padding-top and padding-bottom

Flex items props

flexGrow (number|array) sets the flex-grow property

flexShrink (number|array) sets the flex-shrink property

flexBasis (number|array) sets the flex-basis property

order (number|string|array) sets the order property

alignSelf (string|array) - sets the align-self property

css (string|object)

Pass styles to emotion. This is useful as an escape hatch for one-off styles.

The Flex component extends the Box component and sets display flex.

alignItems (string|array) sets align-items

justifyContent (string|array) sets justify-content

flexDirection (string|array) sets flex-direction

flexWrap (string|array) sets flex-wrap: wrap

Changing the HTML element

Pass as prop with string to change default div tag.

<Box as = "header" />

Spaces

React system components' margin and padding props use a 4 step spacing scale to help keep things aligned and keep layouts consistent.

The default scale is [ 0, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256 ] .

Breakpoints

The Flex and Box components use a mobile-first responsive approach, where any value set works from that breakpoint and wider. Breakpoints are hard-coded to the following min-widths: [768, 1280, 1920] .

System hook provides two utilities media for styles and responsive for values.

An utility function which allows to write responsive styles similar to Flex/Box props.

Note: media() can be called only inside of component render.

import { Box, useSystem } from "react-system" ; const Component = () => { const { media } = useSystem(); return ( < Box css = {media({ background: ["# 000 ", "# fff "] })}> < div className = {css(media([{ color: "# fff " }, { color: "# 000 " }]))}> Content </ div > </ Box > ); };

This utility allows to match values with media queries in system style.

const { useSystem } from 'react-system' ; const Component = () => { const { responsive } = useSystem(); return < Dialog fullScreen = {responsive([true, false ])} /> ; };

spaces

Similar spaces utilities like in Flex/Box to customise components without wrapping to them.

const Component = () => { const { px, my } = useSystem(); return ( < div className = {css([px(2), my ( 3 )])}> </ div > ) }

Here's the list of available utilities

pt, pr, pb, pl

px, py

p

mt, mr, mb, ml

mx, my

m

What is the different from grid-styled or @rebass/grid

react-system has less dependencies and esm support which leads to smaller bundle size

in this project min-width: 0 and min-height: 0 are added out of the box to fix flexbox issues

and are added out of the box to fix flexbox issues bg, color and fontSize are missing in this project; css={{}} should be used instead

added mh, mv, ph, pv which are shorthand for horizontal and vertical directions (see https://github.com/rebassjs/rebass/issues/509)

emotion only support; by not using react-emotion this project works well in concurrent mode

wrong numeric paddings, margins, width and height are clamped to their possible values

this project uses internal context reader to eliminate nested elements in Flex and Box components

License

MIT © Bogdan Chadkin