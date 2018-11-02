openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsb

react-switch-button

by Giovambattista Fazioli
2.3.8 (see all)

React Switch Button control

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

942

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
Use react-toggle-component instead

Readme

React Switch Button control

⚠️⚠️ Deprecated ⚠️⚠️

Hey, I've created a new fresh component here https://github.com/gfazioli/react-toggle

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial