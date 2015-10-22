Detects and triggers touch events for swiping such as onSwipeLeft, onSwipeDown, etc. with ReactJS
npm install --save react react-swiper
Creating an example component:
var React = require('react');
var Swiper = require('react-swiper');
React.initializeTouchEvents(true);
var Example = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<Swiper className="swipe-container" onSwipeLeft={this.handleLeftSwipe}>
Hello world!
</Swiper>
);
},
handleLeftSwipe: function (e) {
console.log(e);
}
});
module.exports = Example;
The
Swiper component will render a
<div/> element by default, this can be changed either by providing the
tagName property or the
component property.
Creating a Swiper link (i.e. a swipeable
<a/> element):
var React = require('react');
var Swiper = require('react-swiper');
React.initializeTouchEvents(true);
var Example = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<Swiper tagName="a" href="http://example.com" onSwipe={this.handleSwipe}>
Swipe or click me...
</Swiper>
);
},
handleSwipe: function (e) {
console.log(e);
}
});
module.exports = Example;
Creating a Swiper from another component:
var React = require('react');
var Swiper = require('react-swiper');
var MyComponent = require('./my-component');
React.initializeTouchEvents(true);
var Example = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return (
<Swiper component={MyComponent} propForMyComponent="hello world!" onSwipe={this.handleSwipe} />
);
},
handleSwipe: function (e) {
console.log(e);
}
});
module.exports = Example;
tagName
Type
String
Default
"div"
Specifies what type of element the
Swiper component should be rendered as. See
component below as well.
component
Type
ReactComponent
Default
undefined
Specifies what component
Swiper should be rendered as. See
tagName above as well. If both
tagName and
component are specified the later takes precedence.
onSwipe
Type
Function(event)
Default
undefined
If provided it's called on all swipes.
Example
event:
{
type: String, // The type of swipe, e.g. "swipeLeft", "swipeUp" or "swipeDownRight"
timeStampStart: Date, // Timestamp for when the swipe was initiated
timeStampEnd: Date, // Timestamp for when the swipe was finished,
initialTouch: Touch, // A Touch object for the initial touch position - https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Touch
finalTouch: Touch, // A Touch object for the final touch position
}
onSwipe<direction>
Direction
Up,
UpRight,
Right,
DownRight,
Down,
DownLeft,
Left and
UpLeft
Type
Function(event)
Default
undefined
If provided it's called with a swipe event (see example in
onSwipe above) for a swipe in the wanted direction.
E.g.
onSwipeUp is called for swipes in the up direction.
minSwipeLength
Type
Number
Default
75
The minimum swipe length that's required for a swipe event to be triggered.
moveThreshold
Type
Number
Default
10
The minimum move length in one direction to be considered as the swipe direction, this also affects the required velocity in which the swipe must occur.
MIT