openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

react-swiper

by Joakim Carlstein
0.1.5 (see all)

Detects and triggers touch events for swiping such as onSwipeLeft, onSwipeDown, etc. with ReactJS

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

449

GitHub Stars

139

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Touch Events, React Swipe

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-swiper

Detects and triggers touch events for swiping such as onSwipeLeft, onSwipeDown, etc. with ReactJS

Installation

npm install --save react react-swiper

Usage

Example with defaults

Creating an example component:

var React = require('react');
var Swiper = require('react-swiper');

React.initializeTouchEvents(true);

var Example = React.createClass({

  render: function() {
    return (
      <Swiper className="swipe-container" onSwipeLeft={this.handleLeftSwipe}>
        Hello world!
      </Swiper>
    );
  },

  handleLeftSwipe: function (e) {
    console.log(e);
  }

});

module.exports = Example;

The Swiper component will render a <div/> element by default, this can be changed either by providing the tagName property or the component property.

Example with custom element

Creating a Swiper link (i.e. a swipeable <a/> element):

var React = require('react');
var Swiper = require('react-swiper');

React.initializeTouchEvents(true);

var Example = React.createClass({

  render: function() {
    return (
      <Swiper tagName="a" href="http://example.com" onSwipe={this.handleSwipe}>
        Swipe or click me...
      </Swiper>
    );
  },

  handleSwipe: function (e) {
    console.log(e);
  }

});

module.exports = Example;

Example with custom component

Creating a Swiper from another component:

var React = require('react');
var Swiper = require('react-swiper');
var MyComponent = require('./my-component');

React.initializeTouchEvents(true);

var Example = React.createClass({

  render: function() {
    return (
      <Swiper component={MyComponent} propForMyComponent="hello world!" onSwipe={this.handleSwipe} />
    );
  },

  handleSwipe: function (e) {
    console.log(e);
  }

});

module.exports = Example;

Properties

tagName

Type String

Default "div"

Specifies what type of element the Swiper component should be rendered as. See component below as well.

component

Type ReactComponent

Default undefined

Specifies what component Swiper should be rendered as. See tagName above as well. If both tagName and component are specified the later takes precedence.

onSwipe

Type Function(event)

Default undefined

If provided it's called on all swipes.

Example event:

{
  type: String, // The type of swipe, e.g. "swipeLeft", "swipeUp" or "swipeDownRight"
  timeStampStart: Date, // Timestamp for when the swipe was initiated
  timeStampEnd: Date, // Timestamp for when the swipe was finished,
  initialTouch: Touch, // A Touch object for the initial touch position - https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/API/Touch
  finalTouch: Touch, // A Touch object for the final touch position
}

onSwipe<direction>

Direction Up, UpRight, Right, DownRight, Down, DownLeft, Left and UpLeft

Type Function(event)

Default undefined

If provided it's called with a swipe event (see example in onSwipe above) for a swipe in the wanted direction. E.g. onSwipeUp is called for swipes in the up direction.

minSwipeLength

Type Number

Default 75

The minimum swipe length that's required for a swipe event to be triggered.

moveThreshold

Type Number

Default 10

The minimum move length in one direction to be considered as the swipe direction, this also affects the required velocity in which the swipe must occur.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-use-gesture👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
189K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
res
react-easy-swipeEasy handler for common swipe operations
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
269K
rc-hammerjsReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
146K
rh
react-hammerjsReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.
GitHub Stars
917
Weekly Downloads
30K
rf
react-fastclickFast Touch Events for React
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
7K
rr
react-reorderDrag & drop, touch enabled, reorderable / sortable list, React component
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
5K
See 15 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial