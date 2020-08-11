Utility for integrating react-swipeable-views with react-router.

Example

Notice how the url changes when swipping.

This example is available on /example.

Usage

import React, { Component } from "react"; import logo from "./logo.svg"; import "./App.css"; import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Link } from "react-router-dom"; import SwipeableRoutes from "react-swipeable-routes"; const RedView = () => ( <div style={{ height: 300, backgroundColor: "red" }}>Red</div> ); const BlueView = () => ( <div style={{ height: 300, backgroundColor: "blue" }}>Blue</div> ); const GreenView = () => ( <div style={{ height: 300, backgroundColor: "green" }}>Green</div> ); const YellowView = () => ( <div style={{ height: 300, backgroundColor: "yellow" }}>Yellow</div> ); class App extends Component { render() { return ( <Router> <div className="App"> <div className="App-header"> <img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" /> <h2>React Swipeable Routes example</h2> </div> <div> <Link to="/red">Red</Link> |<Link to="/blue">Blue</Link> | <Link to="/green">Green</Link> |<Link to="/yellow">Yellow</Link> </div> <SwipeableRoutes> <Route path="/red" component={RedView} /> <Route path="/blue" component={BlueView} /> <Route path="/green" component={GreenView} /> <Route path="/yellow" component={YellowView} /> </SwipeableRoutes> </div> </Router> ); } } export default App;

Any additional props will be passed down to SwipeableViews :

<SwipeableRoutes containerStyle={{"height: 100%"}}> <Route path="/red" component={RedView} /> <Route path="/blue" component={BlueView} /> <Route path="/green" component={GreenView} /> <Route path="/yellow" component={YellowView} /> </SwipeableRoutes>

Replace url instead of push

You can add a replace prop to SwipeableRoutes and it will replace location instead of pushing it when swiping.

<SwipeableRoutes replace containerStyle={{"height: 100%"}}> <Route path="/red" component={RedView} /> <Route path="/blue" component={BlueView} /> <Route path="/green" component={GreenView} /> <Route path="/yellow" component={YellowView} /> </SwipeableRoutes>

Scroll to top on swipe

class App extends Component { scrollToTop = index => { Array.from(this.el.containerNode.children).forEach((child, i) => { if (index !== i) { child.scrollTo(0, 0); } }); }; render() { return ( <Router> <div className="App"> <SwipeableRoutes replace onChangeIndex={this.scrollToTop} innerRef={el => (this.el = el)} containerStyle={{ height: 200 }} > <Route path="/red" component={RedView} /> <Route path="/blue" component={BlueView} /> </SwipeableRoutes> </div> </Router> ); } }

Routes with parameters

You can include routes with parameters in the path. However, you can't swipe to them directly, you have to enter through a link or a url change. If you want to be able to swipe to them, you can include a defaultParams props specifying the default parameters for when swipping to them.

import React, { Component } from "react"; import logo from "./logo.svg"; import "./App.css"; import { BrowserRouter as Router, Route, Link } from "react-router-dom"; import SwipeableRoutes from "react-swipeable-routes"; const RedView = () => ( <div style={{ height: 300, backgroundColor: "red" }}>Red</div> ); const BlueView = () => ( <div style={{ height: 300, backgroundColor: "blue" }}>Blue</div> ); const GreenView = () => ( <div style={{ height: 300, backgroundColor: "green" }}>Green</div> ); const YellowView = () => ( <div style={{ height: 300, backgroundColor: "yellow" }}>Yellow</div> ); const OtherColorView = ({ match }) => ( <div style={{ height: 300, backgroundColor: match.params.color }}> {match.params.color} </div> ); class App extends Component { render() { return ( <Router> <div className="App"> <div className="App-header"> <img src={logo} className="App-logo" alt="logo" /> <h2>React Swipeable Routes example</h2> </div> <div> <Link to="/red">Red</Link> |<Link to="/blue">Blue</Link> | <Link to="/green">Green</Link> |<Link to="/yellow">Yellow</Link> | <Link to="/other/palevioletred">Pale Violet Red</Link> | <Link to="/other/saddlebrown">Saddle Brown</Link> </div> <SwipeableRoutes> <Route path="/red" component={RedView} /> <Route path="/blue" component={BlueView} /> <Route path="/green" component={GreenView} /> <Route path="/yellow" component={YellowView} /> <Route path="/other/:color" component={OtherColorView} defaultParams={{ color: "grey" }} /> </SwipeableRoutes> </div> </Router> ); } } export default App;

Unlike react-router, with react-swipeable-routes all routes have to be rendered at all times. Because of that, unlike react-router, in which your component gets a match object only if there was a match, here your rendered component will always receive a match prop with same structure as the match prop in react-router except for one difference: it includes a type object indicating what type of match it is: