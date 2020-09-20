Swipeable Bottom Sheet

A swipeable material's bottom sheet implementation, that uses react-swipeable-views. This can be used to reproduce Material Design's Bottom Sheet guidelines

Installation

npm i -S react-swipeable- bottom -sheet

Demo & Examples

Usage

import SwipeableBottomSheet from 'react-swipeable-bottom-sheet' ; < SwipeableBottomSheet overflowHeight = {64} > < div style = {{ height: ' 240px ' }}> Here goes the content of your bottom sheet </ div > </ SwipeableBottomSheet >

The bottom sheet's height (when open) scales automatically with its content. If it exceeds the window height, content become scrollable.

Props

Name Type Default Description overflowHeight number 0 The height (in px) of the sheet when closed. open bool Use this property to enable controlled mode. If true , it will open the sheet. defaultOpen bool false If true , the sheet is open at component mount. onChange function(isOpen) The callback that fires after sheet opens or closes. onTransitionEnd function() The callback that fires after opening or closing animation. fullScreen bool false If true , the sheet takes the full height of the window when open. marginTop number 0 The top margin applied to the top of the sheet when open. Use this prop to prevent navbar overflow. shadowTip bool true If true , a box shadow is displayed at sheet bottom when closed. This is used to show that content is hidden below. topShadow bool true If true , a box shadow is displayed at sheet top border. overlay bool true If true , an overlay is displayed behind sheet when open. A click on the overlay closes the sheet. scrollTopAtClose bool true If true , the content is scrolled to the top when sheet closes. swipeableViewsProps object {} Props passed to SwipeableViews component (see documentation). style object {} Style applied on the root (non-swiped) component. bodyStyle object {} Style applied on the body of the bottom sheet. overlayStyle object {} Style applied on the overlay.

Development ( src , lib and the build process)

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src . A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack. A UMD bundle is also built to dist , which can be included without the need for any build system.

To build the examples locally, run:

npm install npm start

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

To build, watch and serve the examples (which will also watch the component source), run npm start . If you just want to watch changes to src and rebuild lib , run npm run watch (this is useful if you are working with npm link ).

License

MIT