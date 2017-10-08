Simple React component for a swipe-to-reveal-option item.

Install

npm install react-swipe-to-reveal-options --save

or

bower install react-swipe-to-reveal-options --save

Example

Controlled usage:

var SwipeToRevealOptions = require ( 'react-swipe-to-reveal-options' ); var App = React.createClass({ render() { var items = [ { leftOptions : [{ label : 'Trash' , class : 'trash' }], rightOptions : [{ label : 'Move' , class : 'move' , },{ label : 'Archive' , class : 'archive' , }], content : "Mail from Mathieu" , callActionWhenSwipingFarLeft : true , callActionWhenSwipingFarRight : true }, { leftOptions : [{ label : 'Trash' , class : 'trash' }], rightOptions : [{ label : 'Move' , class : 'move' , },{ label : 'Archive' , class : 'archive' , }], content : "Mail from Arseny" , callActionWhenSwipingFarRight : true , callActionWhenSwipingFarLeft : false }, { leftOptions : [{ label : 'Trash' , class : 'trash' }], rightOptions : [{ label : 'Move' , class : 'move' , },{ label : 'Archive' , class : 'archive' , }], content : "Mail from Bruno" , callActionWhenSwipingFarRight : false , callActionWhenSwipingFarLeft : false } ]; return ( < div > items.map(function(item) { return ( < SwipeToRevealOptions leftOptions = {item.leftOptions} rightOptions = {item.rightOptions} callActionWhenSwipingFarRight = {item.callActionWhenSwipingFarRight} callActionWhenSwipingFarLeft = {item.callActionWhenSwipingFarLeft} > {item.content} </ SwipeToRevealOptions > ); }) </ div > ); }, });

API

Props

All props are optional.

rightOptions

Array of objects defining the options on the right. Each object need a label (which can be html) and a class . Default to [].

leftOptions

Array of objects defining the options on the left. Each object need a label (which can be html) and a class . Default to [].

className

Class of the Component

actionThreshold

Threshold (in px) before which the default action (if any, see callActionWhenSwipingFar ) is called. Default to 300.

visibilityThreshold

Threshold (in px) before which the options are visible. Default to 50.

transitionBackTimeout

Timeout (in ms) of the transition to the default state. Default to 400.

callActionWhenSwipingFarLeft

Boolean defining if swiping far to the left should called the right most option. Default to false.

callActionWhenSwipingFarRight

Boolean defining if swiping far to the right should called the left most option. Default to false.

closeOthers

Function called when swiping. Useful to close other items in a list.

onRightClick

Function called when clicking on an option on the right. Received the clicked option as an argument.

Also called swiping far to the left (if applicable).

onLeftClick

Function called when clicking on an option on the left. Received the clicked option as an argument.

Also called swiping far to the right (if applicable).

transitionBackOnRightClick

Boolean defining if it should transition back to the default state after a right-side item is clicked/tapped. Defaults to true.

transitionBackOnLeftClick

Boolean defining if it should transition back to the default state after a left-side item is clicked/tapped. Defaults to true.

onReveal

Function called when showing options once the swipe is over. Receive 'left' or 'right' as an argument.

maxItemWidth

Maximum width (in px) of an option. Default to 120.

parentWidth

Width of the parent (in px). Default to the size of the screen.

Methods

Hide the options.

Reveal the left options.

Reveal the right options.

Styles

Look at react-swipe-to-reveal-options.css for an idea on how to style this component.

Contribute

To build form source:

gulp

MIT Licensed