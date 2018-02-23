ReactSwipeEvents: React Swipe (Touch Event) enabler

Simple component to enable Swipe event for react component https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-swipe-events

This package is based on React-NPM-Boilerplate (https://github.com/juliancwirko/react-npm-boilerplate)

How to use ReactSwipeEvents

Install first

npm install --save react-swipe-events

Import this component

import ReactSwipeEvents from 'reactSwipeEvents'

Cover your component with ReactSwipeEvents

Props

Here is a list of accepted Props

threshold: number - If delta between start and end of swipe below threshold no function will be called out

onSwiping: func - Call out this function when user swiping (onTouchMove)

onSwiped: func - Call out this function when user swiped (onTouchEnd)

onSwipedUp: func - Call out this function when user swiped up

onSwipedDown: func - Call out this function when user swiped down

onSwipedLeft: func - Call out this function when user swiped left

onSwipedRight: func - Call out this function when user swiped right

Returned parameter

onSwipedLeft, onSwipedRight will return (e, originalX, endX)

onSwipedTop, onSwipedDown will return (e, originalY, endY)

onSwiping will return (e, originalX, originalY, currentX, currentY, deltaX, deltaY)

onSwiped will return (e, originalX, originalY, endX, endY, deltaX, deltaY)

License

MIT