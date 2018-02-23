openbase logo
rse

react-swipe-events

by Sarun Peetasai
1.0.3

Swipe (Touch) event for react component as npm package

Popularity

Downloads/wk

522

522

18

18

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

3

Package

4

4

MIT

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Touch Events

Readme

ReactSwipeEvents: React Swipe (Touch Event) enabler

Simple component to enable Swipe event for react component https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-swipe-events

This package is based on React-NPM-Boilerplate (https://github.com/juliancwirko/react-npm-boilerplate)

How to use ReactSwipeEvents

Install first

  • npm install --save react-swipe-events

Import this component

  • import ReactSwipeEvents from 'reactSwipeEvents'

Cover your component with ReactSwipeEvents

Props

Here is a list of accepted Props

  • threshold: number - If delta between start and end of swipe below threshold no function will be called out
  • onSwiping: func - Call out this function when user swiping (onTouchMove)
  • onSwiped: func - Call out this function when user swiped (onTouchEnd)
  • onSwipedUp: func - Call out this function when user swiped up
  • onSwipedDown: func - Call out this function when user swiped down
  • onSwipedLeft: func - Call out this function when user swiped left
  • onSwipedRight: func - Call out this function when user swiped right

Returned parameter

  • onSwipedLeft, onSwipedRight will return (e, originalX, endX)
  • onSwipedTop, onSwipedDown will return (e, originalY, endY)
  • onSwiping will return (e, originalX, originalY, currentX, currentY, deltaX, deltaY)
  • onSwiped will return (e, originalX, originalY, endX, endY, deltaX, deltaY)

License

MIT

