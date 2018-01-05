ReactSWF

Shockwave Flash Player component for React. GCC ADVANCED optimizations compatible.

Supports all browsers supported by React. ReactSWFCompat is required to support IE8-9.

Depends on Object.is() and Object.assign()

Use SWFPlayerVersion to determine SWF Player support.

<ReactSWF src= "example.swf" id= "guid_001" width= "300" height= "200" wmode= "transparent" flashVars={{ foo : 'A' , bar : 1 }} />

const SWF_ID_PREFIX = '__MyExternalInterfaceExample_SWFID_' ; const SWF_CALL_NAME_PREFIX = '__MyExternalInterfaceExample_SWFCall_' ; let nextUID = 0 ; class MyExternalInterfaceExample extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this ._uid = nextUID++; window [SWF_CALL_NAME_PREFIX + this ._uid] = this .handleSWFCall.bind( this ); } componentWillUnmount() { delete window [SWF_CALL_NAME_PREFIX + this ._uid]; } handleSWFCall() { console .log( 'SWFCall' , arguments ); return 'foobar' ; } invokeSWFMyCallback(arg) { return this ._swfPlayerNode.myCallback(arg); } render() { return ( < ReactSWF ... ref = {c => this._swfPlayerNode = c} id={SWF_ID_PREFIX + this._uid} flashVars={{myCallbackName: SWF_CALL_NAME_PREFIX + this._uid}} /> ); } }

ReactSWFCompat

ReactSWFCompat ( require('react-swf/compat') ) also supports IE8-9, but should only be used if you must support these browsers. Internally it uses ReactDOMServer.renderToString to render to markup and then immediately ReactDOM.render on-top of that. There may be some behavioral differences in edge-cases but overall it should behave just the same. Due to the design of React you are required to provide a container element, the SWF-markup will be rendered inside.

<ReactSWFCompat container={<div style={{ background : '#cccccc' }} />} src= "example.swf" id= "guid_001" width= "300" height= "200" wmode= "transparent" flashVars={{ foo : 'A' , bar : 1 }} />

Breaking changes

IE8-9 is no longer supported due to issues with the new DOM renderer in React 15. ReactSWFCompat has been introduced as a workaround to this.

getFPVersion and isFPVersionSupported forked to SWFPlayerVersion and dropped from ReactSWF. Replace ReactSWF.getFPVersion => SWFPlayerVersion.get and ReactSWF.isFPVersionSupported => SWFPlayerVersion.isSupported .

Depends on Object.assign() , polyfills are available.

React 0.13 components no longer support ref.getDOMNode() , use ref.getFPDOMNode() instead.

, use instead. Depends on Object.is() , polyfills are available.

Properties

Standard DOM properties are forwarded to the underlying <object> .

Changes to props cannot be and are not reflected by an already mounted SWF (except for width and height ). You must manually provide a computed key to ensure the component is reset when appropriate. Beware, this also applies to src .

src {string} [required] width {number} height {number}

flashVars { object | string } - {key: { string }}, "key=value&..."

allowFullScreen { boolean } - true , false * allowFullScreenInteractive { boolean } - true , false * allowNetworking {enum} - all *, internal , none allowScriptAccess {enum} - always , sameDomain*, never

align { enum } - l, t, r base { string } bgcolor { string } - #RRGGBB browserZoom { enum } - scale*, noscale fullScreenAspectRatio { enum } - portrait, landscape loop { boolean } - true *, false menu { boolean } - true *, false play { boolean } - true *, false quality { enum } - low, autolow, autohigh, medium, high, best salign { enum } - l, t, r, tl, tr scale { enum } - default *, noborder, exactfit, noscale seamlessTabbing { boolean } - true *, false wmode { enum } - window *, direct, opaque, transparent, gpu

Detailed explanation of most properties found at [Flash OBJECT and EMBED tag attributes].

API

Instance methods

getFPDOMNode() returns {?DOMNode} Flash Player object DOM node. Returns the Flash Player object DOM node. Should be prefered over `React.findDOMNode`.

AS3 ExternalInterface

Security flaws

Escape object key characters for FP : "&" => "&" "<" => "<" "\"" => """ Escape object key characters for JS : "\r" => "\\r" "\"" => "\\\"" + wrap key string with "\"" identifiers with keyword names must also be quoted for JS Escape string characters for JS : 0x005C => "\\\\" ( Backslash ) 0x2028 => "\\u2028" ( Line separator) 0x2029 => "\\u2029" ( Paragraph separator) Invalid UTF8 characters for FP and JS : 0x0000 ( NULL character) 0xD800 - 0xDFFF ( Non private use surrogates) 0xFDD0 - 0xFDEF ( Non -characters) 0xFFFE - 0xFFFF ( Non -characters) remove or replace with "\uFFFD" (replacement character) can only be produced by String .fromCharCode(c) in FP , not "\uXXXX" ( exception : 0x0000 )

This list may be incomplete.

Returned strings should be encoded using StringForJS.encode .

You must provide a unique DOM id to ReactSWF for IE8-10.

< ReactSWF id = "my_guid_123" ... />

String arguments should be encoded using StringForJS.encode .

The Flash run-time does not sufficiently encode strings passed to JavaScript. This can cause run-time errors, string corruption or character substitution to occur. Encoded strings are transparently decoded by the JavaScript run-time.