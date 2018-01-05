Shockwave Flash Player component for React. GCC
ADVANCED optimizations compatible.
Supports all browsers supported by React. ReactSWFCompat is required to support IE8-9.
Depends on
Object.is() and
Object.assign()
Use SWFPlayerVersion to determine SWF Player support.
<ReactSWF
src="example.swf"
id="guid_001"
width="300"
height="200"
wmode="transparent"
flashVars={{foo: 'A', bar: 1}}
/>
const SWF_ID_PREFIX = '__MyExternalInterfaceExample_SWFID_';
const SWF_CALL_NAME_PREFIX = '__MyExternalInterfaceExample_SWFCall_';
let nextUID = 0;
class MyExternalInterfaceExample extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
// For most purposes nextUID is sufficient. However, if you rely on
// non-trivial server rendering you must generate deterministic UIDs per
// React root to avoid markup mismatch.
this._uid = nextUID++;
window[SWF_CALL_NAME_PREFIX + this._uid] = this.handleSWFCall.bind(this);
}
componentWillUnmount() {
delete window[SWF_CALL_NAME_PREFIX + this._uid];
}
handleSWFCall() {
// Beware; SWF calls are executed in the context of SWF Player.
console.log('SWFCall', arguments);
return 'foobar';
}
invokeSWFMyCallback(arg) {
// Beware; SWF Player does not sufficiently escape serialized arguments.
return this._swfPlayerNode.myCallback(arg);
}
render() {
// Globally unique ID is required for ExternalInterface callbacks in IE<11.
return (
<ReactSWF
...
ref={c => this._swfPlayerNode = c}
id={SWF_ID_PREFIX + this._uid}
flashVars={{myCallbackName: SWF_CALL_NAME_PREFIX + this._uid}}
/>
);
}
}
ReactSWFCompat (
require('react-swf/compat')) also supports IE8-9, but should only be used if you must support these browsers. Internally it uses
ReactDOMServer.renderToString to render to markup and then immediately
ReactDOM.render on-top of that. There may be some behavioral differences in edge-cases but overall it should behave just the same. Due to the design of React you are required to provide a container element, the SWF-markup will be rendered inside.
<ReactSWFCompat
container={<div style={{background: '#cccccc'}} />}
src="example.swf"
id="guid_001"
width="300"
height="200"
wmode="transparent"
flashVars={{foo: 'A', bar: 1}}
/>
ReactSWFCompat has been introduced as a workaround to this.
getFPVersion and
isFPVersionSupported forked to SWFPlayerVersion and dropped from ReactSWF. Replace
ReactSWF.getFPVersion => SWFPlayerVersion.get and
ReactSWF.isFPVersionSupported => SWFPlayerVersion.isSupported.
Object.assign(), polyfills are available.
ref.getDOMNode(), use
ref.getFPDOMNode() instead.
Object.is(), polyfills are available.
Standard DOM properties are forwarded to the underlying
<object>.
Changes to props cannot be and are not reflected by an already mounted SWF (except for
width and
height). You must manually provide a computed
key to ensure the component is reset when appropriate. Beware, this also applies to
src.
src {string} [required]
width {number}
height {number}
flashVars {object|string} - {key: {string}}, "key=value&..."
allowFullScreen {boolean} - true, false*
allowFullScreenInteractive {boolean} - true, false*
allowNetworking {enum} - all*, internal, none
allowScriptAccess {enum} - always, sameDomain*, never
align {enum} - l, t, r
base {string}
bgcolor {string} - #RRGGBB
browserZoom {enum} - scale*, noscale
fullScreenAspectRatio {enum} - portrait, landscape
loop {boolean} - true*, false
menu {boolean} - true*, false
play {boolean} - true*, false
quality {enum} - low, autolow, autohigh, medium, high, best
salign {enum} - l, t, r, tl, tr
scale {enum} - default*, noborder, exactfit, noscale
seamlessTabbing {boolean} - true*, false
wmode {enum} - window*, direct, opaque, transparent, gpu
Detailed explanation of most properties found at [Flash OBJECT and EMBED tag attributes].
getFPDOMNode()
returns {?DOMNode} Flash Player object DOM node.
Returns the Flash Player object DOM node.
Should be prefered over `React.findDOMNode`.
Escape object key characters for FP:
"&" => "&"
"<" => "<"
"\"" => """
Escape object key characters for JS:
"\r" => "\\r"
"\"" => "\\\""
+ wrap key string with "\""
identifiers with keyword names must also be quoted for JS
Escape string characters for JS:
0x005C => "\\\\" (Backslash)
0x2028 => "\\u2028" (Line separator)
0x2029 => "\\u2029" (Paragraph separator)
Invalid UTF8 characters for FP and JS:
0x0000 (NULL character)
0xD800-0xDFFF (Non private use surrogates)
0xFDD0-0xFDEF (Non-characters)
0xFFFE-0xFFFF (Non-characters)
remove or replace with "\uFFFD" (replacement character)
can only be produced by String.fromCharCode(c) in FP, not "\uXXXX" (exception: 0x0000)
This list may be incomplete.
Returned strings should be encoded using
StringForJS.encode.
You must provide a unique DOM
id to
ReactSWF for IE8-10.
<ReactSWF id="my_guid_123" ... />
String arguments should be encoded using
StringForJS.encode.
The Flash run-time does not sufficiently encode strings passed to JavaScript. This can cause run-time errors, string corruption or character substitution to occur. Encoded strings are transparently decoded by the JavaScript run-time.
public class StringForJS {
private static var UNSAFE_CHARS_REGEX:RegExp = new RegExp(
// NULL-char (0x00) and backslash (0x5C)
"[\\x00\\\\" +
// Line separator (0x2028), paragraph separator (0x2029)
"\u2028-\u2029" +
// Non private use surrogates (0xD800 - 0xDFFF)
String.fromCharCode(0xD800) + "-" + String.fromCharCode(0xDFFF) +
// Non-characters (0xFDD0 - 0xFDEF)
String.fromCharCode(0xFDD0) + "-" + String.fromCharCode(0xFDEF) +
// Non-characters (0xFFFE + 0xFFFF)
String.fromCharCode(0xFFFE) + String.fromCharCode(0xFFFF) + "]",
"g"
);
private static function unsafeCharEscaper():String {
switch (arguments[0]) {
case "\u0000": return "\\0";
case "\u005C": return "\\\\";
case "\u2028": return "\\u2028";
case "\u2029": return "\\u2029";
default: return "\uFFFD";
};
}
// Encode unsafe strings for use with ExternalInterface. Invalid characters
// are substituted by the Unicode replacement character.
public static function encode(value:String):String {
return value.replace(UNSAFE_CHARS_REGEX, unsafeCharEscaper);
}
}