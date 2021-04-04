Monorepo for React components
|package
|npm
|packages/bulkhead
|packages/element-resize
|packages/swap
|packages/interval
|packages/page-click
|packages/normalized-select
|packages/text-filter
Currently is being developed and tested with the latest
Node 8 on
OSX.
git clone git@github.com:nkbt/react-works.git
cd react-works
yarn install
# to run eslint for all packages
yarn lerna run lint
# to run tests for all packages
yarn lerna run test
# to run end-to-end tests for all packages
yarn lerna run e2e
To run example covering all package features, use
yarn start, which will compile
example/index.js
cd packages/package-name
yarn start
# then
open http://localhost:8080
cd packages/package-name
# to run lint
yarn lint
# to run tests
yarn test
MIT