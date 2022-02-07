openbase logo
rs

react-svgmt

by Hugo Zapata
1.1.11 (see all)

SVG Loading and Manipulation Tools for React

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.5K

GitHub Stars

90

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-svgmt

react-svgmt (SVG Management Tools for React)

Installation

npm install react-svgmt

Api and Docs

Usage

Import the SvgLoader and SvgProxy elements

import { SvgLoader, SvgProxy } from 'react-svgmt';

Example: Create a list CSS selectors and update each one Edit react-svgmt-nth-child

function App() {
  //We want to update only elements that match this selectors
  const selectors = ["rect:nth-child(1)", "rect:nth-child(4)"];
  return (
    <div className="App">
      <SvgLoader width="100" height="100" path="/sample1.svg">
        <SvgProxy selector="rect" fill="red" />
        {selectors.map((selector, ix) => (
          <SvgProxy key={ix} selector={selector} fill="blue" />
        ))}
      </SvgLoader>
    </div>
  );
}

Loading and manipulating and SVG

If the path prop is used, then the asset will be fetched from the url. 

<SvgLoader path="svg public url here">
  <SvgProxy selector="#Star" stroke={this.state.strokeColor} />
</SvgLoader>

There are two ways to load an SVG file:

1) From a URL (using the path prop) 2) From a string with the SVG file contents (using the svgXML prop)

More features, API and examples see https://hugozap.github.io/react-svgmt

How to change the selectors and reset previous elements?

This library doesn't store previous elements state. Say you want to update some elements fill color and then change the selector to update another set of elements.

Don't expect the original element attributes to be reset back to their original state. You need to add a "reset" SvgProxy so all elements attributes are reseted before the additional SvgProxies are processed.

Check this CodeSandbox for an example.

Credits

This project is sponsored by Diagram.codes Studio

Author:

Special thanks (for contributing to the first version of this library) to:

The ajax loading bits are based on:

