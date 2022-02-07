react-svgmt (SVG Management Tools for React)
npm install react-svgmt
Import the
SvgLoader and
SvgProxy elements
import { SvgLoader, SvgProxy } from 'react-svgmt';
Example: Create a list CSS selectors and update each one
function App() {
//We want to update only elements that match this selectors
const selectors = ["rect:nth-child(1)", "rect:nth-child(4)"];
return (
<div className="App">
<SvgLoader width="100" height="100" path="/sample1.svg">
<SvgProxy selector="rect" fill="red" />
{selectors.map((selector, ix) => (
<SvgProxy key={ix} selector={selector} fill="blue" />
))}
</SvgLoader>
</div>
);
}
If the
path prop is used, then the asset will be fetched from the url.
<SvgLoader path="svg public url here">
<SvgProxy selector="#Star" stroke={this.state.strokeColor} />
</SvgLoader>
There are two ways to load an SVG file:
1) From a URL (using the
path prop)
2) From a string with the SVG file contents (using the
svgXML prop)
This library doesn't store previous elements state. Say you want to update some elements fill color and then change the selector to update another set of elements.
Don't expect the original element attributes to be reset back to their original state. You need to add a "reset" SvgProxy so all elements attributes are reseted before the additional SvgProxies are processed.
