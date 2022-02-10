A simple, compact and free React SVG world map.

Documentation & Examples

We use GitHub pages to provide documentation with ample of live examples.

Give it a try at yanivam.github.io/react-svg-worldmap.

Why is it different?

Focus on simple and free.

Draw countries on a world map.

Free - Really free with no limits.

No registration - It is just a pure react component.

No internet dependency - All the data is local, no calls to a back-end server.

Easy to learn, easy to use, easy to customize.

Yet another package for world map...but why?

It all started with a fun project that I was building and needed to draw simple yet beautiful world's map. Searching for solutions I found many potential solutions like MapBox and Google Maps, but they were "too smart" for what I needed. They needed to "call home" for the data, they supported tons of options I didn't need, and while they included react-integrations, they were not completely native to the react world. There was definitely something missing. And that's when react-svg-worldmap started.

Install

In order to install, run the following command:

$ npm install react-svg-worldmap

Usage

Here is a simple example:

import React from 'react'; import WorldMap from 'react-svg-worldmap'; import './App.css'; function App() { const data = [ {country: 'cn', value: 1389618778}, // china {country: 'in', value: 1311559204}, // india {country: 'us', value: 331883986}, // united states {country: 'id', value: 264935824}, // indonesia {country: 'pk', value: 210797836}, // pakistan {country: 'br', value: 210301591}, // brazil {country: 'ng', value: 208679114}, // nigeria {country: 'bd', value: 161062905}, // bangladesh {country: 'ru', value: 141944641}, // russia {country: 'mx', value: 127318112}, // mexico ]; return ( <div className="App"> <WorldMap color="red" title="Top 10 Populous Countries" value-suffix="people" size="lg" data={data} /> </div> ); }

License

MIT