rsw

react-svg-worldmap

by Yams
2.0.0-alpha.0 (see all)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Map

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

react-svg-worldmap License: MIT npm version

A simple, compact and free React SVG world map.

simple example

Documentation & Examples

We use GitHub pages to provide documentation with ample of live examples.

Give it a try at yanivam.github.io/react-svg-worldmap.

Why is it different?

Focus on simple and free.

  • Draw countries on a world map.
  • Free - Really free with no limits.
  • No registration - It is just a pure react component.
  • No internet dependency - All the data is local, no calls to a back-end server.
  • Easy to learn, easy to use, easy to customize.

Yet another package for world map...but why?

It all started with a fun project that I was building and needed to draw simple yet beautiful world's map. Searching for solutions I found many potential solutions like MapBox and Google Maps, but they were "too smart" for what I needed. They needed to "call home" for the data, they supported tons of options I didn't need, and while they included react-integrations, they were not completely native to the react world. There was definitely something missing. And that's when react-svg-worldmap started.

Install

In order to install, run the following command:

$ npm install react-svg-worldmap --save

Usage

Here is a simple example:

import React from 'react';
import WorldMap from 'react-svg-worldmap';
import './App.css';

function App() {
  const data = [
    {country: 'cn', value: 1389618778}, // china
    {country: 'in', value: 1311559204}, // india
    {country: 'us', value: 331883986}, // united states
    {country: 'id', value: 264935824}, // indonesia
    {country: 'pk', value: 210797836}, // pakistan
    {country: 'br', value: 210301591}, // brazil
    {country: 'ng', value: 208679114}, // nigeria
    {country: 'bd', value: 161062905}, // bangladesh
    {country: 'ru', value: 141944641}, // russia
    {country: 'mx', value: 127318112}, // mexico
  ];

  return (
    <div className="App">
      <WorldMap
        color="red"
        title="Top 10 Populous Countries"
        value-suffix="people"
        size="lg"
        data={data}
      />
    </div>
  );
}

License

MIT

