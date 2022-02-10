A simple, compact and free React SVG world map.
We use GitHub pages to provide documentation with ample of live examples.
Give it a try at yanivam.github.io/react-svg-worldmap.
Focus on simple and free.
It all started with a fun project that I was building and needed to draw simple yet beautiful world's map. Searching for solutions I found many potential solutions like MapBox and Google Maps, but they were "too smart" for what I needed. They needed to "call home" for the data, they supported tons of options I didn't need, and while they included react-integrations, they were not completely native to the react world. There was definitely something missing. And that's when react-svg-worldmap started.
In order to install, run the following command:
$ npm install react-svg-worldmap --save
Here is a simple example:
import React from 'react';
import WorldMap from 'react-svg-worldmap';
import './App.css';
function App() {
const data = [
{country: 'cn', value: 1389618778}, // china
{country: 'in', value: 1311559204}, // india
{country: 'us', value: 331883986}, // united states
{country: 'id', value: 264935824}, // indonesia
{country: 'pk', value: 210797836}, // pakistan
{country: 'br', value: 210301591}, // brazil
{country: 'ng', value: 208679114}, // nigeria
{country: 'bd', value: 161062905}, // bangladesh
{country: 'ru', value: 141944641}, // russia
{country: 'mx', value: 127318112}, // mexico
];
return (
<div className="App">
<WorldMap
color="red"
title="Top 10 Populous Countries"
value-suffix="people"
size="lg"
data={data}
/>
</div>
);
}
MIT