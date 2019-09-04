openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rst

react-svg-tooltip

by Rahel Lüthy
0.0.11 (see all)

React component to create tooltips for SVG elements

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.7K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Tooltip

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React SVG Tooltip Build Status GitHub license npm version

A React component to create tooltips for SVG elements.

The library offers a Tooltip component which can be embedded into any SVG element hierarchy. The component does not actually provide a tooltip. Instead, it provides a 0-based coordinate system relative to the current mouse position, so you can place your favorite SVG elements in whichever style suits your needs. Behind the scenes, the library handles all mouse listener logic and makes sure that your tooltip is always rendered on top of all other SVG elements (by using a React portal).

You might want to read this blog post for further details.

Installation

npm install react-svg-tooltip

Note that react and react-dom peer dependencies must already be installed in version 16.3.x or above.

Basic Usage

This example demonstrates how to attach a rectangular tooltip with some text to a circle shape. The triggerRef property accepts a reference to an arbitrary element (a circle in our example), which further serves as the mouse trigger. Note how the x/y-coordinates of the tooltip contents (rect and text) can be expressed relative to the mouse position. 

import * as React from 'react';
import { Tooltip } from 'react-svg-tooltip';

const App = () => {

    const circleRef = React.createRef<SVGCircleElement>();

    return (
        <div className='App'>
            <svg viewBox='0 0 100 100'>
                <circle ref={circleRef} cx={50} cy={50} r={10} fill='steelblue'/>
                <Tooltip triggerRef={circleRef}>
                    <rect x={2} y={2} width={10} height={5} rx={.5} ry={.5} fill='black'/>
                    <text x={5} y={5} fontSize={2} fill='white'>Yay!</text>
                </Tooltip>
            </svg>
        </div>
    );
};

export default App;

Edit 4wjoopo1vx

Basic Usage

Advanced Usage

By default, the tooltip is added to the SVG root element which parents the triggering element. This can be limiting in certain scenarios, e.g. if a small SVG triggers a tooltip which is larger than its own SVG root. It is therefore possible to add the tooltip to a different SVG root, making glass-pane-like usages possible. The following example illustrates how 3 small SVG tiles can display tooltips on a shared SVG glass pane. The wiring is achieved through the containerRef property.

import * as React from "react";
import * as ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { Tooltip } from "react-svg-tooltip";
import "./index.css";

const App = () => {
  const containerRef = React.createRef<SVGSVGElement>();

  const triggerRef1 = React.createRef<SVGSVGElement>();
  const triggerRef2 = React.createRef<SVGSVGElement>();
  const triggerRef3 = React.createRef<SVGSVGElement>();

  return (
    <div className="app">

      <svg ref={containerRef} className="glasspane" viewBox="0 0 100 100" />

      <svg ref={triggerRef1} className="tile" viewBox="0 0 100 100">
        <rect width="100%" height="100%" fill="steelblue" />
        <text x="50%" y="50%">
          SVG 1
        </text>
      </svg>

      <svg ref={triggerRef2} className="tile" viewBox="0 0 100 100">
        <rect width="100%" height="100%" fill="#a2c0d9" />
        <text x="50%" y="50%">
          SVG 2
        </text>
      </svg>

      <svg ref={triggerRef3} className="tile" viewBox="0 0 100 100">
        <rect width="100%" height="100%" fill="#2a4e6c" />
        <text x="50%" y="50%">
          SVG 3
        </text>
      </svg>

      <Tooltip triggerRef={triggerRef1} containerRef={containerRef}>
        <rect x={2} y={2} width={40} height={8} rx={0.5} ry={0.5} fill="black" />
        <text x={22} y={5} fontSize={2} fill="white">
          <tspan>A tooltip triggered by SVG 1</tspan>
          <tspan x={22} dy="1em">
            yet spanning across SVG boundaries
          </tspan>
        </text>
      </Tooltip>

      <Tooltip triggerRef={triggerRef2} containerRef={containerRef}>
        <rect x={-18} y={2} width={40} height={8} rx={0.5} ry={0.5} fill="black" />
        <text x={2} y={5} fontSize={2} fill="white">
          <tspan>A tooltip triggered by SVG 2</tspan>
          <tspan x={2} dy="1em">
            yet spanning across SVG boundaries
          </tspan>
        </text>
      </Tooltip>

      <Tooltip triggerRef={triggerRef3} containerRef={containerRef}>
        <rect x={-38} y={2} width={40} height={8} rx={0.5} ry={0.5} fill="black" />
        <text x={-18} y={5} fontSize={2} fill="white">
          <tspan>A tooltip triggered by SVG 3</tspan>
          <tspan x={-18} dy="1em">
            yet spanning across SVG boundaries
          </tspan>
        </text>
      </Tooltip>
    </div>
  );
};

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("root"));

Edit w6vqpkv36l

Advanced Usage

Acknowledgements

Based on typescript-library-starter-lite.

License

Licensed under MIT License.

© Rahel Lüthy 2018

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rt
react-tooltipreact tooltip component
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
831K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation
rc-tooltipReact Tooltip
GitHub Stars
839
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
3.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
rea
@tippyjs/reactReact component for Tippy.js (official)
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
411K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
@chakra-ui/tooltip⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
216K
rp
react-popperOfficial library to use Popper on React projects
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
2.6/ 5
10
Top Feedback
9Poor Documentation
7Hard to Use
4Highly Customizable
victory-tooltipA collection of composable React components for building interactive data visualizations
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
170K
See 60 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial