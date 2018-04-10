Note: Merged into vx and is now @vx/text
Simple demo to show off a useful feature. Since svg
<text> itself does not support
verticalAnchor, normally text rendered at
0,0 would be outside the viewport and not visible. By using
<Text> with
verticalAnchor="start" prop, the text will now be visible as you'd expect.
import React from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import Text from 'react-svg-text';
const App = () => (
<svg>
<Text verticalAnchor="start">Hello world</Text>
</svg>
);
render(<App />, document.getElementById('root'));
See demo to see additional props and how they work
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
x
|number
|x coordinate to use as a basis for positioning the text element
y
|number
|y coordinate to use as a basis for positioning the text element
dx
|number
|Horizontal shift from the x coordinate
dy
|number
|Vertical shift from the y coordinate
width
|number
|Width of text container. Used to implement word wrapping and for context when
scaleToFit is true
scaleToFit
|bool
|false
|Resize text to fit container width
angle
|number
|Rotate text around origin (defined by
textAnchor and
verticalAnchor)
textAnchor
|string
|start
|How the text is horizontally positioned relative to the given
x and
y coordinates. Options are
start,
middle,
end, and
inherit.
verticalAnchor
|string
|end
|How text is vertically positioned relative to the given
x and
y coordinates. Options are
start,
middle,
end
lineHeight
|string
|1em
|How much space a single line of text should take up
capHeight
|string
|0.71em (Magic number from d3)
|Defines a text metric for the font being used: the expected height of capital letters. This is necessary because of SVG, which (a) positions the bottom of the text at y, and (b) has no notion of line height. This prop should be given as a number of ems
|additional props
|Additional props are passed down to underlying
<text> component, including
style and
className
