Better SVG text component for React

Note: Merged into vx and is now @vx/text

Features

Word-wrapping (when width prop is defined)

prop is defined) Vertical alignment ( verticalAnchor prop)

prop) Rotation ( angle prop)

prop) Scale-to-fit text ( scaleToFit prop)

Example

Simple demo to show off a useful feature. Since svg <text> itself does not support verticalAnchor , normally text rendered at 0,0 would be outside the viewport and not visible. By using <Text> with verticalAnchor="start" prop, the text will now be visible as you'd expect.

import React from 'react' ; import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import Text from 'react-svg-text' ; const App = () => ( < svg > < Text verticalAnchor = "start" > Hello world </ Text > </ svg > ); render( < App /> , document.getElementById('root'));

See demo to see additional props and how they work

Props

Property Type Default Description x number x coordinate to use as a basis for positioning the text element y number y coordinate to use as a basis for positioning the text element dx number Horizontal shift from the x coordinate dy number Vertical shift from the y coordinate width number Width of text container. Used to implement word wrapping and for context when scaleToFit is true scaleToFit bool false Resize text to fit container width angle number Rotate text around origin (defined by textAnchor and verticalAnchor ) textAnchor string start How the text is horizontally positioned relative to the given x and y coordinates. Options are start , middle , end , and inherit . verticalAnchor string end How text is vertically positioned relative to the given x and y coordinates. Options are start , middle , end lineHeight string 1em How much space a single line of text should take up capHeight string 0.71em (Magic number from d3) Defines a text metric for the font being used: the expected height of capital letters. This is necessary because of SVG, which (a) positions the bottom of the text at y, and (b) has no notion of line height. This prop should be given as a number of ems additional props Additional props are passed down to underlying <text> component, including style and className

