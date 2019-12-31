openbase logo
react-svg-spinner

by Michael Chan
1.0.4 (see all)

An SVG spinner component

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Loading Spinner

Readme

react-svg-spinner

Why

I needed a stupid spinner that scales based on surroundings.

Docs n' stuff

https://chantastic.org/react-svg-spinner

Install

npm i -S react-svg-spinner

import Spinner from "react-svg-spinner";

Use in the browser

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-svg-spinner@1.0.2/dist/index.umd.js"></script>

Use

It works like any other React component.

ReactDom.render(
    <Spinner />,
    mountNode
)

CHANGELOG

1.0.1

[chore]: remove yarn.lock. upgrade with npm

1.0.1

[chore]: loosen React version constraints #4

1.0.0

[chore]: Update dependencies—namely React@v16 [chore]: Replace webpack with microbundle for 3 build targets. [chore]: Choke down what's going up to the NPM registry [fix]: Move deps into proper package.json sections [docs]: Update package.json fields

0.2.0

[chore]: update to use prop-types. thanks @shanebonham

LICENSE

MIT, Michael Chan See LICENSE

Alternatives

rs
react-spinnersA collection of loading spinner components for react
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
198K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Performant
2Highly Customizable
rls
react-loader-spinnerCollection set of react-spinner for async operation
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
105K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
2Performant
1Highly Customizable
rn
@tanem/react-nprogress:hourglass: A React primitive for building slim progress bars.
GitHub Stars
242
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@commercetools-uikit/loading-spinnerComponent library 💅
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/spinner⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
241K
rs
react-spinnerZero configuration loading spinner.
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
See 52 Alternatives

