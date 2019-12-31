Why

I needed a stupid spinner that scales based on surroundings.

Docs n' stuff

https://chantastic.org/react-svg-spinner

Install

npm i -S react-svg-spinner

import Spinner from "react-svg-spinner" ;

Use in the browser

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-svg-spinner@1.0.2/dist/index.umd.js" > </ script >

Use

It works like any other React component.

ReactDom.render( < Spinner /> , mountNode )

CHANGELOG

[chore]: remove yarn.lock. upgrade with npm

[chore]: loosen React version constraints #4

[chore]: Update dependencies—namely React@v16 [chore]: Replace webpack with microbundle for 3 build targets. [chore]: Choke down what's going up to the NPM registry [fix]: Move deps into proper package.json sections [docs]: Update package.json fields

[chore]: update to use prop-types . thanks @shanebonham

LICENSE

MIT, Michael Chan See LICENSE