I needed a stupid spinner that scales based on surroundings.
https://chantastic.org/react-svg-spinner
npm i -S react-svg-spinner
import Spinner from "react-svg-spinner";
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-svg-spinner@1.0.2/dist/index.umd.js"></script>
It works like any other React component.
ReactDom.render(
<Spinner />,
mountNode
)
[chore]: remove yarn.lock. upgrade with npm
[chore]: loosen React version constraints #4
[chore]: Update dependencies—namely
React@v16
[chore]: Replace
webpack with
microbundle for 3 build targets.
[chore]: Choke down what's going up to the NPM registry
[fix]: Move deps into proper
package.json sections
[docs]: Update
package.json fields
[chore]: update to use
prop-types. thanks @shanebonham
MIT, Michael Chan See LICENSE