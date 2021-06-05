Generate SVG radar charts with React.

Based on svg-radar-chart.

Installing

npm install react-svg-radar-chart

Demo and Examples

Running demo

could be found here: https://spyna.github.io/react-svg-radar-chart/

Source code

could be found here: https://github.com/Spyna/react-svg-radar-chart/tree/master/src/demo.

Run locally

git clone https://github.com/Spyna/react-svg-radar-chart.git cd react-svg-radar-chart && npm install; npm start;

Usage

Import the RadarChart component and the default css file.

import RadarChart from 'react-svg-radar-chart' ; import 'react-svg-radar-chart/build/css/index.css'

Create the dataset you want to draw

const data = [ { data : { battery : 0.7 , design : .8 , useful : 0.9 , speed : 0.67 , weight : 0.8 }, meta : { color : 'blue' } }, { data : { battery : 0.6 , design : .85 , useful : 0.5 , speed : 0.6 , weight : 0.7 }, meta : { color : 'red' } } ]; const captions = { battery : 'Battery Capacity' , design : 'Design' , useful : 'Usefulness' , speed : 'Speed' , weight : 'Weight' };

Use the component:

<RadarChart captions={captions} data={data} size={ 450 } />

Where:

captions are the names that will be drawn on the svg.

are the names that will be drawn on the svg. data are the data that will be displayed.

are the data that will be displayed. size is the size of the svg in pixels

Putting all togheter

import React from 'react' ; import RadarChart from 'react-svg-radar-chart' ; import 'react-svg-radar-chart/build/css/index.css' class App extends React . Component { render() { const data = [ { data : { battery : 0.7 , design : .8 , useful : 0.9 , speed : 0.67 , weight : 0.8 }, meta : { color : 'blue' } }, { data : { battery : 0.6 , design : .85 , useful : 0.5 , speed : 0.6 , weight : 0.7 }, meta : { color : 'red' } } ]; const captions = { battery : 'Battery Capacity' , design : 'Design' , useful : 'Usefulness' , speed : 'Speed' , weight : 'Weight' }; return ( < div > < RadarChart captions = {{ // columns battery: ' Battery Capacity ', design: ' Design ', useful: ' Usefulness ', speed: ' Speed ', weight: ' Weight ' }} data = {[ // data { data: { battery: 0.7 , design: .8 , useful: 0.9 , speed: 0.67 , weight: 0.8 }, meta: { color: '# 58FCEC ' } }, ]} size = {400} /> </ div > ); } } export default App;

Props

Property meaning mandatory captions object the label on the chart yes data array the data to display yes options object custom options for the chart, see below no size number custom size, the default is 300 no

Data format

the data property must be an array of object composed as following:

const dataset1 = { data : { property1 : value1 , property2 : value2, ..., propertyN : valueN}, meta : { color : 'green' } } const data = [dataset1, dataset2, ..., datasetN]

The dataset object must have:

a property named data : an object with the data to display: battery: 0.7 . The name of each property must be found in the captions object.

: an object with the data to display: . The name of each property must be found in the object. a property named meta : an object with a color or class property to set the color or the class in the chart.

Options, styles and defaults.

You can:

Customize the color of the chart.

Use your own stylesheet to customize the style of the radar chart.

Pass some options to the RadarChart component.

Customize the color of the chart

When generating the data object you can use a meta property to set the color and the class of the shape.

const dataset1 = { data : {...}, meta : { color : 'green' } }; const dataset2 = { data : {...}, meta : { class : 'my-custom-class' } };

Use your own stylesheet to customize the style of the radar chart.

In the demo the 'react-svg-radar-chart/build/css/index.css' is imported, but you can define you own if needed.

If you want to use a custom stylesheet you have to implement these classes:

.shape : the shape on the radar chart. The deafult is: fill-opacity: .3; .

.shape:hover : if you want some hover effects. The default is: fill-opacity: .65;z-index: 100; .

.scale : the circles in the radar chart. The default is: fill: #FAFAFA; stroke: #999;stroke-width: .2 .

.axis : the axis of the chart. The default is: stroke: #555; stroke-width: .2 .

.caption : the text on the chart. The default is: fill: #444; font-weight: 400; text-shadow: 1px 1px 0 #fff .

Pass some options to the RadarChart component

The RadarChart component accepts a property named options. The default options are:

const noSmoothing = points => { let d = 'M' + points[ 0 ][ 0 ].toFixed( 4 ) + ',' + points[ 0 ][ 1 ].toFixed( 4 ); for ( let i = 1 ; i < points.length; i++) { d += 'L' + points[i][ 0 ].toFixed( 4 ) + ',' + points[i][ 1 ].toFixed( 4 ); } return d + 'z' ; }; const defaultOptions = { size : 200 , axes : true , scales : 3 , captions : true , captionMargin : 10 , dots : false , zoomDistance : 1.2 , setViewBox : ( options ) => `- ${options.captionMargin} 0 ${options.size + options.captionMargin * 2 } ${options.size} ` , smoothing : noSmoothing, axisProps : () => ({ className : 'axis' }), scaleProps : () => ({ className : 'scale' , fill : 'none' }), shapeProps : () => ({ className : 'shape' }), captionProps : () => ({ className : 'caption' , textAnchor : 'middle' , fontSize : 10 , fontFamily : 'sans-serif' }), dotProps : () => ({ className : 'dot' , mouseEnter : ( dot ) => { console .log(dot) }, mouseLeave : ( dot ) => { console .log(dot) } }), rotation : 0 };