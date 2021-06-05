openbase logo
rsr

react-svg-radar-chart

by Lorenzo Spinelli
1.3.0 (see all)

A reusable radar chart in SVG.

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

976

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-svg-radar-chart

Generate SVG radar charts with React.

Build Status Coverage Status

an example

Based on svg-radar-chart.

Installing

npm install react-svg-radar-chart

Demo and Examples

Running demo

could be found here: https://spyna.github.io/react-svg-radar-chart/

Source code

could be found here: https://github.com/Spyna/react-svg-radar-chart/tree/master/src/demo.

Run locally

git clone https://github.com/Spyna/react-svg-radar-chart.git
cd react-svg-radar-chart && npm install;
npm start;

Usage

Import the RadarChart component and the default css file.

import RadarChart from 'react-svg-radar-chart';
import 'react-svg-radar-chart/build/css/index.css'

Create the dataset you want to draw

const data = [
      {
        data: {
          battery: 0.7,
          design: .8,
          useful: 0.9,
          speed: 0.67,
          weight: 0.8
        },
        meta: { color: 'blue' }
      },
      {
        data: {
          battery: 0.6,
          design: .85,
          useful: 0.5,
          speed: 0.6,
          weight: 0.7
        },
        meta: { color: 'red' }
      }
    ];

const captions = {
      // columns
      battery: 'Battery Capacity',
      design: 'Design',
      useful: 'Usefulness',
      speed: 'Speed',
      weight: 'Weight'
    };

Use the component:

<RadarChart
    captions={captions}
    data={data}
    size={450}
  />

Where:

  • captions are the names that will be drawn on the svg.
  • data are the data that will be displayed.
  • size is the size of the svg in pixels

Putting all togheter

import React from 'react';

import RadarChart from 'react-svg-radar-chart';
import 'react-svg-radar-chart/build/css/index.css'

class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
     const data = [
      {
        data: {
          battery: 0.7,
          design: .8,
          useful: 0.9,
          speed: 0.67,
          weight: 0.8
        },
        meta: { color: 'blue' }
      },
      {
        data: {
          battery: 0.6,
          design: .85,
          useful: 0.5,
          speed: 0.6,
          weight: 0.7
        },
        meta: { color: 'red' }
      }
    ];

    const captions = {
      // columns
      battery: 'Battery Capacity',
      design: 'Design',
      useful: 'Usefulness',
      speed: 'Speed',
      weight: 'Weight'
    };

    return (
      <div>
        <RadarChart
            captions={{
              // columns
              battery: 'Battery Capacity',
              design: 'Design',
              useful: 'Usefulness',
              speed: 'Speed',
              weight: 'Weight'
            }}
            data={[
              // data
              {
                data: {
                  battery: 0.7,
                  design: .8,
                  useful: 0.9,
                  speed: 0.67,
                  weight: 0.8
                },
                meta: { color: '#58FCEC' }
              },
            ]}
            size={400}
          />
        </div>
    );
  }
}

export default App;

Props

Propertymeaningmandatory
captionsobject the label on the chartyes
dataarray the data to displayyes
optionsobject custom options for the chart, see belowno
sizenumber custom size, the default is 300no

Data format

the data property must be an array of object composed as following:

const dataset1 = {
 data : {property1 : value1 , property2: value2, ..., propertyN: valueN},
 meta : { color: 'green'}
}
const data = [dataset1, dataset2, ..., datasetN]

The dataset object must have:

  • a property named data: an object with the data to display: battery: 0.7. The name of each property must be found in the captions object.
  • a property named meta: an object with a color or class property to set the color or the class in the chart.

Options, styles and defaults.

You can:

  • Customize the color of the chart.
  • Use your own stylesheet to customize the style of the radar chart.
  • Pass some options to the RadarChart component.

Customize the color of the chart

When generating the data object you can use a meta property to set the color and the class of the shape.

const dataset1 = {
data : {...},
meta : { color: 'green'}
};
const dataset2 = {
data : {...},
meta : { class: 'my-custom-class'}
};

Use your own stylesheet to customize the style of the radar chart.

In the demo the 'react-svg-radar-chart/build/css/index.css' is imported, but you can define you own if needed.

If you want to use a custom stylesheet you have to implement these classes:

  • .shape: the shape on the radar chart. The deafult is: fill-opacity: .3;.

  • .shape:hover : if you want some hover effects. The default is: fill-opacity: .65;z-index: 100;.

  • .scale: the circles in the radar chart. The default is: fill: #FAFAFA; stroke: #999;stroke-width: .2.

  • .axis: the axis of the chart. The default is: stroke: #555; stroke-width: .2.

  • .caption: the text on the chart. The default is: fill: #444; font-weight: 400; text-shadow: 1px 1px 0 #fff.

Pass some options to the RadarChart component

The RadarChart component accepts a property named options. The default options are:

const noSmoothing = points => {
  let d = 'M' + points[0][0].toFixed(4) + ',' + points[0][1].toFixed(4);
  for (let i = 1; i < points.length; i++) {
    d += 'L' + points[i][0].toFixed(4) + ',' + points[i][1].toFixed(4);
  }
  return d + 'z';
};

const defaultOptions = {
  size: 200,
  axes: true, // show axes?
  scales: 3, // show scale circles?
  captions: true, // show captions?
  captionMargin: 10,
  dots: false, // show dots?
  zoomDistance: 1.2, // where on the axes are the captions?
  setViewBox: (options) => `-${options.captionMargin} 0 ${options.size + options.captionMargin * 2} ${options.size}`, // custom viewBox ?
  smoothing: noSmoothing, // shape smoothing function
  axisProps: () => ({ className: 'axis' }),
  scaleProps: () => ({ className: 'scale', fill: 'none' }),
  shapeProps: () => ({ className: 'shape' }),
  captionProps: () => ({
    className: 'caption',
    textAnchor: 'middle',
    fontSize: 10,
    fontFamily: 'sans-serif'
  }),
  dotProps: () => ({
    className: 'dot',
    mouseEnter: (dot) => { console.log(dot) },
    mouseLeave: (dot) => { console.log(dot) }
  }),
  rotation: 0
};
Propertymeaning
sizethe size in pixels of the svg chart, default is 300, can use only if size props is not used
axestrue/false show axes
scalesnumber how many scale circles
captionstrue/false show captions
captionMarginnumber The margin of the svg, to fit captions
dotstrue/false show dots
zoomDistancethe distance of the zoom: 0.2 = closest
smoothingthe smoothing function
setViewBoxa function that take options' object as argument and returns viewBox as a string. ViewBox will be added to the svg
axisPropsa function that take the current caption name as arguments and returns an object. All the property will be added to the axis svg component
scalePropsa function that take the value of the scales as arguments and returns an object. All the property will be added to the scale svg component
shapePropsa function that take the meta of the data as arguments and returns an object. All the property will be added to the shape svg component
captionPropsa function that take the current caption name as arguments and returns an object. All the property will be added to the text svg component
dotPropsa function that takes the dot svg component as arguments and returns an object. All properties will be added to the dot svg component. The mouseEnter function returns useful information like key, value and the index of the shape the dot is associated with. See the demo as example for using the information as a tooltip
rotationdefault 0: The rotation (clockwise) in degrees. A number that indicates the rotation of the shape and captions. It must be beetween 0 and 360. Eg: 180 makes the chart upside down. 90 rotates the chart of 90 degrees.

