A lightweight responsive React pie chart component using only SVG
You can download
react-svg-piechart from the NPM registry via the
npm or
yarn commands
yarn add react-svg-piechart
npm install react-svg-piechart --save
If you don't use package manager and you want to include
react-svg-piechart
directly in your html, you could get it from the UNPKG CDN
https://unpkg.com/react-svg-piechart/umd/react-svg-piechart.js
import React from "react"
import ReactSvgPieChart from "react-svg-piechart"
const data = [
{title: "Data 1", value: 100, color: "#22594e"},
{title: "Data 2", value: 60, color: "#2f7d6d"},
{title: "Data 3", value: 30, color: "#3da18d"},
{title: "Data 4", value: 20, color: "#69c2b0"},
{title: "Data 5", value: 10, color: "#a1d9ce"},
]
const MyCompo = () => (
<ReactSvgPieChart
data={data}
// If you need expand on hover (or touch) effect
expandOnHover
// If you need custom behavior when sector is hovered (or touched)
onSectorHover={(d, i, e) => {
if (d) {
console.log("Mouse enter - Index:", i, "Data:", d, "Event:", e)
} else {
console.log("Mouse leave - Index:", i, "Event:", e)
}
}}
/>
)
|Name
|PropType
|Description
|Default
|data
|Array of data Objects
|One data is {value: number (required), color: string, title: string, expanded: bool, href: string}
|[]
|expandedIndex
|Number
|Pass in an index to manually control the expanded sector of the pie
|expandOnHover
|Boolean
|Active hover and touch (mobile) effects
|false
|onSectorHover
|Function
|Callback when one sector is hovered or touched (mobile) - ex:
(data, index, event) => {}
|null
|expandSize
|Number
|expand size, in pixels. Used if
expandOnHover is active or one data has
expanded attribute set to
true
|strokeColor
|String
|Sector stroke color
|"#fff"
|startAngle
|Number
|Angle to start drawing sectors from measured clockwise from the x-axis
|0
|angleMargin
|Number
|Angle of margin between sectors
|0
|strokeLinejoin
|String
|Sector stroke line join (One of
miter,
round,
bevel)
|"round"
|strokeWidth
|Number
|Sector width, in pixels (0 to disable stroke)
|1
|viewBoxSize
|Number
|SVG viewbox width and height
|100
|transitionDuration
|String
|CSS property for transition-duration, set to
0s to disable transition
|"0s"
|transitionTimingFunction
|String
|CSS Property for transition-timing-function
|"ease-out"
npm test
This project is licensed under the MIT License