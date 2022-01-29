A lightweight responsive React pie chart component using only SVG

Getting started

You can download react-svg-piechart from the NPM registry via the npm or yarn commands

yarn add react-svg-piechart npm install react-svg-piechart --save

If you don't use package manager and you want to include react-svg-piechart directly in your html, you could get it from the UNPKG CDN

https://unpkg.com/react-svg-piechart/umd/react-svg-piechart.js

Demo

See Demo page

Usage

import React from "react" import ReactSvgPieChart from "react-svg-piechart" const data = [ { title : "Data 1" , value : 100 , color : "#22594e" }, { title : "Data 2" , value : 60 , color : "#2f7d6d" }, { title : "Data 3" , value : 30 , color : "#3da18d" }, { title : "Data 4" , value : 20 , color : "#69c2b0" }, { title : "Data 5" , value : 10 , color : "#a1d9ce" }, ] const MyCompo = () => ( < ReactSvgPieChart data = {data} // If you need expand on hover ( or touch ) effect expandOnHover // If you need custom behavior when sector is hovered ( or touched ) onSectorHover = {(d, i , e ) => { if (d) { console.log("Mouse enter - Index:", i, "Data:", d, "Event:", e) } else { console.log("Mouse leave - Index:", i, "Event:", e) } }} /> )

Props

Name PropType Description Default data Array of data Objects One data is {value: number (required), color: string, title: string, expanded: bool, href: string} [] expandedIndex Number Pass in an index to manually control the expanded sector of the pie expandOnHover Boolean Active hover and touch (mobile) effects false onSectorHover Function Callback when one sector is hovered or touched (mobile) - ex: (data, index, event) => {} null expandSize Number expand size, in pixels. Used if expandOnHover is active or one data has expanded attribute set to true strokeColor String Sector stroke color "#fff" startAngle Number Angle to start drawing sectors from measured clockwise from the x-axis 0 angleMargin Number Angle of margin between sectors 0 strokeLinejoin String Sector stroke line join (One of miter , round , bevel ) "round" strokeWidth Number Sector width, in pixels (0 to disable stroke) 1 viewBoxSize Number SVG viewbox width and height 100 transitionDuration String CSS property for transition-duration, set to 0s to disable transition "0s" transitionTimingFunction String CSS Property for transition-timing-function "ease-out"

Contributing

⇄ Pull/Merge requests and ★ Stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Pull requests must be accompanied by passing automated tests ( npm test ).

See CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines

Changelog

See changelog

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENCE.md file for details