rsp

react-svg-pathline

by Alexandr Sugak
0.5.0 (see all)

React component for drawing SVG path through set of points, smoothing the corners

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

398

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-svg-pathline

React component for drawing SVG path through set of points, smoothing the corners

Why?

SVG polyline is the simplest option for rendering "path" line through set of known points but it gives you a "broken" line with sharp corners. Using SVG path you can get smooth corners but it requires adding more points to original set. This component helps with rendering SVG path by generating correct SVG data from original set of points, producing "smooth path line" as result.

So instead of this:

    <svg>
        <polyline 
            points="0,0 125,0 125,125 250,125"  
            stroke="red" 
            strokeWidth="3"
            fill="none" />
    </svg>

polyline

You get this:

import React from 'react'
import {PathLine} from 'react-svg-pathline'

export class MyComponent extends React.Component {
  render() (
    <svg>
        <PathLine 
            points={[{x:0, y:0}, {x:125, y: 0}, {x:125, y:125}, {x:250, y:125}]} 
            stroke="red" 
            strokeWidth="3"
            fill="none"
            r={10}
            />
    </svg>
  )
}

pathline

Installation

Requires nodejs.

$ npm install react-svg-pathline

Live Example

$ npm i && npm i react react-dom && npm start

Open a browser at localhost:8080

