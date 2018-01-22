React component for drawing SVG path through set of points, smoothing the corners

SVG polyline is the simplest option for rendering "path" line through set of known points but it gives you a "broken" line with sharp corners. Using SVG path you can get smooth corners but it requires adding more points to original set. This component helps with rendering SVG path by generating correct SVG data from original set of points, producing "smooth path line" as result.

So instead of this:

< svg > < polyline points = "0,0 125,0 125,125 250,125" stroke = "red" strokeWidth = "3" fill = "none" /> </ svg >

You get this:

import React from 'react' import {PathLine} from 'react-svg-pathline' export class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() ( < svg > < PathLine points = {[{x:0, y:0 }, { x:125 , y: 0 }, { x:125 , y:125 }, { x:250 , y:125 }]} stroke = "red" strokeWidth = "3" fill = "none" r = {10} /> </ svg > ) }

Installation

Requires nodejs.

$ npm install react-svg-pathline

Live Example

$ npm i && npm i react react-dom && npm start

Open a browser at localhost:8080