react-svg-pan-zoom is a React component that adds pan and zoom features to the SVG images. It helps to display big SVG images in a small space.

Live Demo

available at http://chrvadala.github.io/react-svg-pan-zoom/

Features

This component can work in four different modes depending on the selected tool:

the user can interact with SVG child elements and trigger events. With the tool auto the user can interact with SVG child elements, perform pan (dragging the image), zoom in (double click), zoom out (double click + shift).

Documentation

Install

NPM

npm install --save react-svg-pan-zoom

YARN

yarn add react-svg-pan-zoom

UMD

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/prop-types@15/prop-types.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-svg-pan-zoom@3" > </ script >

Usage examples

Basic - Basic usage of <ReactSVGPanZoom> .

- Basic usage of . Uncontrolled Component - Basic usage of <UncontrolledReactSVGPanZoom> .

- Basic usage of . JSFiddle - This is a JSFiddle demo that uses UMD bundle.

- This is a JSFiddle demo that uses UMD bundle. CodeSandbox - This is a CodeSandbox demo.

Changelog

v2.0 - Project refactor. Follow this guide for migration instructions.

- Project refactor. Follow this guide for migration instructions. v2.1 - Adds setPointOnViewerCenter , reset methods and className , style props

- Adds , methods and , props v2.2 - Introduces tool auto , improves default toolbar

- Introduces tool , improves default toolbar v2.3 - Adds touch events support

- Adds touch events support v2.4 - Adds es:next support, deploy new website

- Adds es:next support, deploy new website v2.5 - Adds preventPanOutside and scaleFactor props

- Adds and props v2.6 - Introduces transformation-matrix that reduces bundle size thanks to three shaking, Fixes pan limit behaviour, Replaces toolbar links with buttons, minor improvements

- Introduces transformation-matrix that reduces bundle size thanks to three shaking, Fixes pan limit behaviour, Replaces toolbar links with buttons, minor improvements v2.7 - Adds miniature feature, Adds PropTypes support

- Adds miniature feature, Adds PropTypes support v2.8 - Adds storybook demo, Remove bower support, Adds pinch to zoom feature, Fixes miniature size

- Adds storybook demo, Remove bower support, Adds pinch to zoom feature, Fixes miniature size v2.9 - Reinvents miniature and introduce props miniatureBackground , miniatureHeight , Minor improvements & fix

- Reinvents miniature and introduce props , , Minor improvements & fix v2.10 - Introduces prop disableDoubleClickZoomWithToolAuto

- Introduces prop v2.11 - Improves docs, updates deps

- Improves docs, updates deps v2.12 - Exports miniature to allow customization

- Exports miniature to allow customization v2.13 - Fixes resize issues (#58), Upgrades deps

- Fixes resize issues (#58), Upgrades deps v2.14 - Introduces prop scaleFactorOnWheel , Upgrades deps

- Introduces prop , Upgrades deps v2.15 - Improves autopan feature (#71), adds scaleFactorMax , scaleFactorMin props (#71), Upgrades deps

- Improves autopan feature (#71), adds , props (#71), Upgrades deps v2.16 - Adds onPan and onZoom callbacks, Upgrade deps, Fixes boundaries feature

- Adds and callbacks, Upgrade deps, Fixes boundaries feature v2.17 - Upgrades deps

- Upgrades deps v2.18 - Introduces toolbarProps.SVGAlignX and toolbarProps.SVGAlignY props. Adds alignment configuration in fitToViewer(SVGAlignX = "left", SVGAlignY = "top") method (#120). Upgrades deps.

- Introduces and props. Adds alignment configuration in method (#120). Upgrades deps. v3.0 - Upgrades to babel 7 and storybook 4; Introduces <UncontrolledReactSVGPanZoom /> component and makes <ReactSVGPanZoom> a stateless component (except for some optimizations); Moves props related to miniature and toolbar, respectively into the miniatureProp and toolbarProp props. Migration guide is available here .

- Upgrades to babel 7 and storybook 4; Introduces component and makes a stateless component (except for some optimizations); Moves props related to miniature and toolbar, respectively into the and props. . v3.1 - Upgrades to storybook 5 and transformation-matrix 2; Fixes some Babel configuration issues

- Upgrades to storybook 5 and transformation-matrix 2; Fixes some Babel configuration issues v3.2 - Upgrades deps

- Upgrades deps v3.3 - Adds SVG viewbox prop support #150

- Adds SVG viewbox prop support #150 v3.4 - Upgrades deps and increases code quality (fixing eslint warnings)

- Upgrades deps and increases code quality (fixing eslint warnings) v3.5 - Handles wheel event as passive #158, upgrades deps

- Handles wheel event as passive #158, upgrades deps v3.6 - Adds some unit tests, Fixes #161, upgrades deps

- Adds some unit tests, Fixes #161, upgrades deps v3.7 - Adds some more unit tests, upgrades deps

- Adds some more unit tests, upgrades deps v3.8 - Adds cover option on fitToViewer method #167, adds activeToolColor property #168, upgrades deps

- Adds cover option on method #167, adds property #168, upgrades deps v3.9 - Exports toolbar icons and buttons #192

- Exports toolbar icons and buttons #192 3.10 - Upgrades deps; Migrates to React 17 and Storybook 6; Updates examples and docs to React hooks

- Upgrades deps; Migrates to React 17 and Storybook 6; Updates examples and docs to React hooks 3.11 - Migrates from yarn to npm; Makes use of chrvadala/github-actions; Updates deps;

Some projects using react-svg-pan-zoom

