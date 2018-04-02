React svg morph

morph your svg components one into another

Instalation

npm install react-svg-morph --save

Usage example

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { MorphReplace } from 'react-svg-morph' ; class Checked extends React . Component { render() { return ( <svg width="24" fill="#00ea00" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24"> <path d="M9 16.17L4.83 12l-1.42 1.41L9 19 21 7l-1.41-1.41z"/> </svg> ); } } class CheckBox extends React.Component { render() { return ( <svg width="24" height="24" fill="#666666" viewBox="0 0 24 24"> <path d="M19 5v14H5V5h14m0-2H5c-1.1 0-2 .9-2 2v14c0 1.1.9 2 2 2h14c1.1 0 2-.9 2-2V5c0-1.1-.9-2-2-2z"/> </svg> ); } } class App extends React.Component { constructor(props) { super(props); this.state = { checked: false }; } toggleChecked() { this.setState({checked: !this.state.checked}); } render() { return ( <div onClick={this.toggleChecked.bind(this)}> <MorphReplace width={100} height={100}> {this.state.checked ? <Checked key="checked" /> : <CheckBox key="checkbox" />} </MorphReplace> </div> ); } } ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));

Usage with react-native

react-svg-morph only works on ios because react native art package is only available there. Before getting started you will need to include ReactNativeArt into your project, there is good example how to do that on this link http://browniefed.com/blog/2015/05/03/getting-react-art-running-on-react-native/

Everything else is the same only you need to include MorphReplaceNative and MorphTransitionNative from react-svg-morph/native .

For now it works with normal svg tags/components like in example top.

API

<MorphReplace /> or <MorphReplaceNative />

when children element change it will morph from one svg element into another svg element Props:

width: Number

width of the svg element defaults to 40

height: Number

height of the svg element defaults to 40

viewBox: String

viewBox of the svg element default to 0 0 ${width} ${height}

duration: Number

swap animation duration in ms defaults to 350 ms

rotation: String

rotation of the animation available options are clockwise , counterclock , none defaults to clockwise

preserveAspectRatio: String

Attribute preserveAspectRatio indicates whether or not to force uniform scaling. For available options look here. Default value is xMidYMid meet .

easing: function

easing function, default easing is linear

var easeInCubic = function ( t ) { return t*t*t; }

there is default easing functions already provided in src/utils/easing or lib/utils/easing so you can reuse them

import {easeInQuint} from `lib/utils/easing` <MorphReplace easing={easeInQuint}> { this .state.checked ? < Checked /> : < CheckBox /> } </ MorphReplace >

only element you want to display need to be passed as children, when you replace that element with new one animation will be triggered. It's important to provide key prop to child element so MorphReplace know when child is changed.

every other props passed to the element will be passed to svg, so you can also pass normal svg attributes like fill , opaticy , styles ...

usage example

import {MorphReplace} from 'react-svg-morph' ; render() { return ( <MorphReplace width={100} height={100}> {this.state.checked ? <Checked key={'checked'} /> : <CheckBox key={'checkbox'}/>} </MorphReplace> ) }

same as MorphReplace only you should use this when you have two svg elements that have different viewBox attributes so MorphReplaceResize will normalize their paths before passing it to MorphReplace

<MorphTransition /> or <MorphTransitionNative />

width: Number

width of the svg element defaults to 40

height: Number

height of the svg element defaults to 40

viewBox: String

viewBox of the svg element default to 0 0 ${width} ${height}

viewBox is ignored in react-native

progress: Number

current progress of the svg animation, default to 0

rotation: String

rotation of the animation available options are clockwise , counterclock , none defaults to clockwise

every other props passed to the element will be passed to svg, so you can passs normal svg attributes like fill , opaticy , styles ...

accept two React elements that need to have svg element inside, it will morph one into another based on progress passed

other props

All other props will be passed to the svg element

usage example

import {MorphTransition} from 'react-svg-morph' ; render() { return ( < MorphTransition progres = {50} width = {100} height = {100} > {from: < LoveSvg /> , to: < LogoSvg /> } </ MorphReplace > ) }

it can be also used with react-motion

Related

it works with react-icons out of the box because they are all normalized to the same size

License

MIT Copyright (c) Goran Gajic 2015

Credits