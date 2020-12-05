A set of React.js components to display an interactive SVG map.

Demo

Take a look at the live demo!

Installation

npm

npm install --save react-svg-map

yarn

yarn add react-svg-map

Usage

⚠️ Breaking change from v1

This package does not include maps anymore!

You have to install the map you need from svg-maps or you can use your own map. See maps section for more details.

If you are still using the 1.x.x version, look at the v1 documentation.

🌍 Simple SVG Map

This is the base component to display an SVG map.

Import SVGMap component from react-svg-map

component from Import the map you want

Optionally, import react-svg-map/lib/index.css if you want to apply the default styles

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan" ; import { SVGMap } from "react-svg-map" ; import "react-svg-map/lib/index.css" ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } render() { return < SVGMap map = {Taiwan} /> ; } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById("app"));

API

Prop Type Default Description map Object required Describe SVG map to display. See maps section for more details. className String 'svg-map' CSS class of <svg> . role String 'none' ARIA role of <svg> . locationClassName String|Function 'svg-map__location' CSS class of each <path> . The function parameters are the location object and the location index. locationTabIndex String|Function '0' Tabindex each <path> . The function parameters are the location object and the location index. locationRole String 'none' ARIA role of each <path> . locationAriaLabel Function location.name ARIA label of each <path> . The function parameters are the location object and the location index. onLocationMouseOver Function Invoked when the user puts the mouse over a location. onLocationMouseOut Function Invoked when the user puts the mouse out of a location. onLocationMouseMove Function Invoked when the user moves the mouse on a location. onLocationClick Function Invoked when the user clicks on a location. onLocationKeyDown Function Invoked when the user hits a keyboard key on a location. onLocationFocus Function Invoked when the user focuses a location. onLocationBlur Function Invoked when the user unfocuses a location. isLocationSelected Function Executed to determine if a location is selected. This property is used to set the aria-checked HTML attribute. childrenBefore Node "Slot" before all the locations ( <path> ). childrenAfter Node "Slot" after all the locations ( <path> ).

☑️ Checkbox SVG Map

This is an implementation of SVGMap that behaves like a group of checkboxes.

It is based on this WAI-ARIA example to support keyboard navigation and be accessible.

Import CheckboxSVGMap component from react-svg-map

component from Import the map you want

Optionally, import react-svg-map/lib/index.css if you want to apply the default styles

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan" ; import { CheckboxSVGMap } from "react-svg-map" ; import "react-svg-map/lib/index.css" ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } render() { return < CheckboxSVGMap map = {Taiwan} /> ; } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById("app"));

API

Prop Type Default Description map Object required Describe SVG map to display. See maps section for more details. className String 'svg-map' CSS class of <svg> . locationClassName String|Function 'svg-map__location' CSS class of each <path> . The function parameters are the location object and the location index. locationAriaLabel Function location.name ARIA label of each <path> . The function parameters are the location object and the location index. selectedLocationIds String[] List of id s of the initial selected locations. It is used only when the component is mounted and is not synchronized when updated. onChange Function Invoked when the user selects/deselects a location. The list of selected locations is passed as parameter. onLocationMouseOver Function Invoked when the user puts the mouse over a location. onLocationMouseOut Function Invoked when the user puts the mouse out of a location. onLocationMouseMove Function Invoked when the user moves the mouse on a location. onLocationFocus Function Invoked when the user focuses a location. onLocationBlur Function Invoked when the user unfocuses a location. childrenBefore Node "Slot" before all the locations ( <path> ). childrenAfter Node "Slot" after all the locations ( <path> ).

🔘 Radio SVG Map

This is an implementation of SVGMap that behaves like a group of radio buttons.

It is based on this WAI-ARIA example to support keyboard navigation and be accessible.

Import RadioSVGMap component from react-svg-map

component from Import the map you want

Optionally, import react-svg-map/lib/index.css if you want to apply the default styles

import React from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan" ; import { RadioSVGMap } from "react-svg-map" ; import "react-svg-map/lib/index.css" ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } render() { return < RadioSVGMap map = {Taiwan} /> ; } } ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById("app"));

API

Prop Type Default Description map Object required Describe SVG map to display. See maps section for more details. className String 'svg-map' CSS class of <svg> . locationClassName String|Function 'svg-map__location' CSS class of each <path> . The function parameters are the location object and the location index. locationAriaLabel Function location.name ARIA label of each <path> . The function parameters are the location object and the location index. selectedLocationId String id of the initial selected location. It is used only when the component is mounted and is not synchronized when updated. onChange Function Invoked when the user selects a location. The selected location is passed as parameter. onLocationMouseOver Function Invoked when the user puts the mouse over a location. onLocationMouseOut Function Invoked when the user puts the mouse out of a location. onLocationMouseMove Function Invoked when the user moves the mouse on a location. onLocationFocus Function Invoked when the user focuses a location. onLocationBlur Function Invoked when the user unfocuses a location. childrenBefore Node "Slot" before all the locations ( <path> ). childrenAfter Node "Slot" after all the locations ( <path> ).

Maps

Existing maps

Since v2.0.0 this package does not provide maps anymore. All the existing maps have been moved to the independant svg-maps project because they may be useful for other components/projects.

Custom maps

You can modify existing maps or create your own.

Modify a map

Import the map to modify Create a new object from this map Pass this new object as map prop of <SVGMap /> component

import React from "react" ; import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan" ; import { SVGMap } from "react-svg-map" ; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .customTaiwan = { ...Taiwan, label : "Custom map label" , locations : Taiwan.locations.map( location => { }) }; } render() { return < SVGMap map = {this.customTaiwan} /> ; } }

It is recommended to not modify the SVG properties (viewBox, path), because it may break the map's display.

Create a map

If you create a new map (other country, city...), feel free to contribute to svg-maps project!