rsm

react-svg-map

by Victor Cazanave
2.2.0 (see all)

A set of React.js components to display an interactive SVG map

Overview

Readme

react-svg-map

npm version Build Status codecov Dependency Status peerDependencies Status

A set of React.js components to display an interactive SVG map.

React SVG Map

Demo

Take a look at the live demo!

Installation

npm

npm install --save react-svg-map

yarn

yarn add react-svg-map

Usage

⚠️ Breaking change from v1

This package does not include maps anymore!

You have to install the map you need from svg-maps or you can use your own map. See maps section for more details.

If you are still using the 1.x.x version, look at the v1 documentation.

🌍 Simple SVG Map

This is the base component to display an SVG map.

  • Import SVGMap component from react-svg-map
  • Import the map you want
  • Optionally, import react-svg-map/lib/index.css if you want to apply the default styles
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan";
import { SVGMap } from "react-svg-map";
import "react-svg-map/lib/index.css";

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
  }

  render() {
    return <SVGMap map={Taiwan} />;
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("app"));

API

PropTypeDefaultDescription
mapObjectrequiredDescribe SVG map to display. See maps section for more details.
classNameString'svg-map'CSS class of <svg>.
roleString'none'ARIA role of <svg>.
locationClassNameString|Function'svg-map__location'CSS class of each <path>. The function parameters are the location object and the location index.
locationTabIndexString|Function'0'Tabindex each <path>. The function parameters are the location object and the location index.
locationRoleString'none'ARIA role of each <path>.
locationAriaLabelFunctionlocation.nameARIA label of each <path>. The function parameters are the location object and the location index.
onLocationMouseOverFunctionInvoked when the user puts the mouse over a location.
onLocationMouseOutFunctionInvoked when the user puts the mouse out of a location.
onLocationMouseMoveFunctionInvoked when the user moves the mouse on a location.
onLocationClickFunctionInvoked when the user clicks on a location.
onLocationKeyDownFunctionInvoked when the user hits a keyboard key on a location.
onLocationFocusFunctionInvoked when the user focuses a location.
onLocationBlurFunctionInvoked when the user unfocuses a location.
isLocationSelectedFunctionExecuted to determine if a location is selected. This property is used to set the aria-checked HTML attribute.
childrenBeforeNode"Slot" before all the locations (<path>).
childrenAfterNode"Slot" after all the locations (<path>).

☑️ Checkbox SVG Map

This is an implementation of SVGMap that behaves like a group of checkboxes.
It is based on this WAI-ARIA example to support keyboard navigation and be accessible.

  • Import CheckboxSVGMap component from react-svg-map
  • Import the map you want
  • Optionally, import react-svg-map/lib/index.css if you want to apply the default styles
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan";
import { CheckboxSVGMap } from "react-svg-map";
import "react-svg-map/lib/index.css";

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
  }

  render() {
    return <CheckboxSVGMap map={Taiwan} />;
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("app"));

API

PropTypeDefaultDescription
mapObjectrequiredDescribe SVG map to display. See maps section for more details.
classNameString'svg-map'CSS class of <svg>.
locationClassNameString|Function'svg-map__location'CSS class of each <path>. The function parameters are the location object and the location index.
locationAriaLabelFunctionlocation.nameARIA label of each <path>. The function parameters are the location object and the location index.
selectedLocationIdsString[]List of ids of the initial selected locations. It is used only when the component is mounted and is not synchronized when updated.
onChangeFunctionInvoked when the user selects/deselects a location. The list of selected locations is passed as parameter.
onLocationMouseOverFunctionInvoked when the user puts the mouse over a location.
onLocationMouseOutFunctionInvoked when the user puts the mouse out of a location.
onLocationMouseMoveFunctionInvoked when the user moves the mouse on a location.
onLocationFocusFunctionInvoked when the user focuses a location.
onLocationBlurFunctionInvoked when the user unfocuses a location.
childrenBeforeNode"Slot" before all the locations (<path>).
childrenAfterNode"Slot" after all the locations (<path>).

🔘 Radio SVG Map

This is an implementation of SVGMap that behaves like a group of radio buttons.
It is based on this WAI-ARIA example to support keyboard navigation and be accessible.

  • Import RadioSVGMap component from react-svg-map
  • Import the map you want
  • Optionally, import react-svg-map/lib/index.css if you want to apply the default styles
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan";
import { RadioSVGMap } from "react-svg-map";
import "react-svg-map/lib/index.css";

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
  }

  render() {
    return <RadioSVGMap map={Taiwan} />;
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById("app"));

API

PropTypeDefaultDescription
mapObjectrequiredDescribe SVG map to display. See maps section for more details.
classNameString'svg-map'CSS class of <svg>.
locationClassNameString|Function'svg-map__location'CSS class of each <path>. The function parameters are the location object and the location index.
locationAriaLabelFunctionlocation.nameARIA label of each <path>. The function parameters are the location object and the location index.
selectedLocationIdStringid of the initial selected location. It is used only when the component is mounted and is not synchronized when updated.
onChangeFunctionInvoked when the user selects a location. The selected location is passed as parameter.
onLocationMouseOverFunctionInvoked when the user puts the mouse over a location.
onLocationMouseOutFunctionInvoked when the user puts the mouse out of a location.
onLocationMouseMoveFunctionInvoked when the user moves the mouse on a location.
onLocationFocusFunctionInvoked when the user focuses a location.
onLocationBlurFunctionInvoked when the user unfocuses a location.
childrenBeforeNode"Slot" before all the locations (<path>).
childrenAfterNode"Slot" after all the locations (<path>).

Maps

Existing maps

Since v2.0.0 this package does not provide maps anymore. All the existing maps have been moved to the independant svg-maps project because they may be useful for other components/projects.

Custom maps

You can modify existing maps or create your own.

Modify a map

  1. Import the map to modify
  2. Create a new object from this map
  3. Pass this new object as map prop of <SVGMap /> component
import React from "react";
import Taiwan from "@svg-maps/taiwan";
import { SVGMap } from "react-svg-map";

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    // Create new map object
    this.customTaiwan = {
      ...Taiwan,
      label: "Custom map label",
      locations: Taiwan.locations.map(location => {
        // Modify each location
      })
    };
  }

  render() {
    return <SVGMap map={this.customTaiwan} />;
  }
}

It is recommended to not modify the SVG properties (viewBox, path), because it may break the map's display.

Create a map

If you create a new map (other country, city...), feel free to contribute to svg-maps project!

