A lightweight responsive line chart component for React using only SVG
You can download
react-svg-line-chart from the NPM registry via the
npm or
yarn commands
yarn add react-svg-line-chart
npm install react-svg-line-chart --save
If you don't use package manager and you want to include
react-svg-line-chart directly in your html, you could get it from the UNPKG CDN
https://unpkg.com/react-svg-line-chart/umd/react-svg-line-chart.js
import React from 'react'
import LineChart from 'react-svg-line-chart'
const data = []
for (let x = 1; x <= 30; x++) {
data.push({ x: x, y: Math.floor(Math.random() * (100)) })
}
export default class MyComponent extends React.Component {
state = {
activePoint: null,
}
handlePointHover = (activePoint, e) => {
this.setState({activePoint})
}
render() {
const {activePoint} = this.state
return (
<LineChart
data={data.map((point, i) => ({...point, active: point.x === activePoint.x ? true : false}))}
pointsOnHover={this.handlePointHover}
/>
)
}
}
|Name
|PropType
|Description
|Default
|areaColor
|String
|Area color (hex, rgb...)
|"#34495e"
|areaOpacity
|Number
|Area opacity
|.5
|areaVisible
|Boolean
|Area visibility
|false
|axisColor
|Number
|Axis color
|"#34495e"
|axisOpacity
|Number
|Axis opacity
|.5
|axisVisible
|Boolean
|Axis visibility
|true
|axisWidth
|Number
|Axis width
|1
|data
|Array of data Objects
|data is {x: number, y: number, active: bool})
|[]
|gridColor
|String
|Grid color
|"#34495e"
|gridOpacity
|Number
|Grid color
|.5
|gridVisible
|Boolean
|Grid visibility
|true
|gridWidth
|Number
|Grid width
|1
|labelsCharacterWidth
|Number
|Labels character with (depending on your font) to calculate the width of Y labels
|10
|labelsColor
|String
|Labels color
|"#34495e"
|labelsCountY
|Number
|Y labels count
|5
|labelsFormatX
|Function
|Custom X labels
|x => x
|labelsFormatY
|Function
|Custom Y labels
|y => y
|labelsHeightX
|Number
|X labels height (depending on your font)
|12
|labelsOffsetX
|Number
|X labels offset
|15
|labelsOffsetY
|Number
|Y labels offset
|15
|labelsStepX
|Number
|X labels step
|1
|labelsVisible
|Number
|Labels visibility
|true
|pathColor
|String
|Path color
|"#34495e"
|pathOpacity
|Number
|Path opacity
|1
|pathSmoothing
|Number
|Between 0 and 1 or null to disable
|null
|pathVisible
|Boolean
|Path visibility
|false
|pathWidth
|Number
|Path width
|1
|pointsColor
|String
|Points color
|"#fff"
|pointsIsHoverOnZone
|Boolean
pointsOnHover function callback called on zone hover instead of points hover
|false
|pointsOnHover
|Function
|Callback when one point is hovered
|(point, event) => {}
|pointsRadius
|Number
|Points radius
|4
|pointsStrokeColor
|String
|Points stroke color
|"#34495e"
|pointsStrokeWidth
|Number
|Points stroke width
|2
|pointsVisible
|Boolean
|Points visibility
|true
|viewBoxHeight
|Number
|SVG viewport height
|300
|viewBoxWidth
|Number
|SVG viewport width
|800
