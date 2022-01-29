A lightweight responsive line chart component for React using only SVG

Getting started

You can download react-svg-line-chart from the NPM registry via the npm or yarn commands

yarn add react-svg-line-chart npm install react-svg-line-chart --save

If you don't use package manager and you want to include react-svg-line-chart directly in your html, you could get it from the UNPKG CDN

https://unpkg.com/react-svg-line-chart/umd/react-svg-line-chart.js

Demo

See Demo page

Usage

import React from 'react' import LineChart from 'react-svg-line-chart' const data = [] for ( let x = 1 ; x <= 30 ; x++) { data.push({ x : x, y : Math .floor( Math .random() * ( 100 )) }) } export default class MyComponent extends React . Component { state = { activePoint : null , } handlePointHover = ( activePoint, e ) => { this .setState({activePoint}) } render() { const {activePoint} = this .state return ( < LineChart data = {data.map((point, i ) => ({...point, active: point.x === activePoint.x ? true : false}))} pointsOnHover={this.handlePointHover} /> ) } }

Props

Name PropType Description Default areaColor String Area color (hex, rgb...) "#34495e" areaOpacity Number Area opacity .5 areaVisible Boolean Area visibility false axisColor Number Axis color "#34495e" axisOpacity Number Axis opacity .5 axisVisible Boolean Axis visibility true axisWidth Number Axis width 1 data Array of data Objects data is {x: number, y: number, active: bool}) [] gridColor String Grid color "#34495e" gridOpacity Number Grid color .5 gridVisible Boolean Grid visibility true gridWidth Number Grid width 1 labelsCharacterWidth Number Labels character with (depending on your font) to calculate the width of Y labels 10 labelsColor String Labels color "#34495e" labelsCountY Number Y labels count 5 labelsFormatX Function Custom X labels x => x labelsFormatY Function Custom Y labels y => y labelsHeightX Number X labels height (depending on your font) 12 labelsOffsetX Number X labels offset 15 labelsOffsetY Number Y labels offset 15 labelsStepX Number X labels step 1 labelsVisible Number Labels visibility true pathColor String Path color "#34495e" pathOpacity Number Path opacity 1 pathSmoothing Number Between 0 and 1 or null to disable null pathVisible Boolean Path visibility false pathWidth Number Path width 1 pointsColor String Points color "#fff" pointsIsHoverOnZone Boolean pointsOnHover function callback called on zone hover instead of points hover false pointsOnHover Function Callback when one point is hovered (point, event) => {} pointsRadius Number Points radius 4 pointsStrokeColor String Points stroke color "#34495e" pointsStrokeWidth Number Points stroke width 2 pointsVisible Boolean Points visibility true viewBoxHeight Number SVG viewport height 300 viewBoxWidth Number SVG viewport width 800

Contributing

⇄ Pull/Merge requests and ★ Stars are always welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Pull requests must be accompanied by passing automated tests ( npm test ).

See CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines

Changelog

See changelog

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENCE.md file for details