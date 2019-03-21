A react component to clean and display raw SVGs.
$ npm install react-svg-inline
You might also need to
npm install raw-loader if you want to use this with
webpack.
Here is an example of a usage in a React stateless component:
import React from "react"
import SVGInline from "react-svg-inline"
export default () => (
<div>
<SVGInline svg={"<svg....</svg>"} />
</div>
)
require() SVGs
Use the raw-loader to require() raw SVGs files and pass them to
react-svg-inline.
module.exports = {
loaders: [
{
test: /\.svg$/,
loader: 'raw-loader'
}
]
}
import React from "react"
import SVGInline from "react-svg-inline"
import iconSVG from "./myicon.svg"
export default () => (
<div>
<SVGInline svg={ iconSVG } />
</div>
)
PropTypes.string
Class name used for the component that will wrap the SVG.
PropTypes.string
The class suffix that will be added to the svg className (default: "-svg").
PropTypes.oneOfType([ PropTypes.string, PropTypes.func, ]),
The component that will wrap the svg (default:
span).
PropTypes.string.isRequired
PropTypes.string
Color to use
PropTypes.oneOfType([ PropTypes.bool, PropTypes.array, ])
This allow you to cleanup (remove) some svg attributes. Here are the supported value that can be removed:
If cleanup === true, it will remove all the attributes above.
PropTypes.array
This allow you to whitelist some svg attributes to keep while cleaning some others.
PropTypes.string
PropTypes.string
PropTypes.string
This value is added as an svg
<title> element that is accessible to screen readers.
(Note: when this option is used, an SVG
id attribute will be automatically injected).
PropTypes.string
This value is added as an svg
<desc> element that is accessible to screen readers.
$ npm test).