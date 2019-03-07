Generate React Icon Component from SVG icons to show, resize and recolor them.
We have prepared live demo for you at React SVG Icon Live Generator
📱Supports React Native 💕
yarn global add react-svg-icon-generator
yarn svg-icon-generate -- --svgDir ./icons --destination ./Icon.tsx
for detailed options run just
yarn react-svg-icon-generator
source directory with SVG and this is output component from gulp task so in production you are without any dependencies at all.
you need to add this just to development, because it will generate self contained react component directly to your codebase
npm install --save-dev react-svg-icon-generator
const configureSvgIcon = require('react-svg-icon-generator').default;
configureSvgIcon({
destination: path.join(__dirname, 'components', 'Icon.js'),
svgDir: './icons',
});
path.join(__dirname, 'icons') absolute path so it will work in any directory of project
run it by
gulp svg-icon
const configureSvgIcon = require('react-svg-icon-generator').default;
configureSvgIcon({
comment: 'Generated by gulp svg-icon, if you add new icon run gulp svg-icon',
componentName: 'Icon',
destination: path.join(__dirname, 'components', 'Icon.js'),
keepFillColor: false,
native: false,
radium: true,
reactPureRender: true,
svgDir: path.join(__dirname, 'icons'),
template: path.join(__dirname, 'template', 'icon.nunjucks'),
});
color prop
import {PureComponent} from 'react'; instead of
import {Component} from 'react';. If you use this, make sure you use React >= v15.3.0.
run it by
gulp svg-icon
const {configureGenerator} = require('react-svg-icon-generator').default;
const config = {
comment: 'Generated by gulp svg-icon, if you add new icon run gulp svg-icon-whatever',
destination: path.join(__dirname, 'components', 'Icon.js'),
reactPureRender: true,
svgDir: path.join(__dirname, 'icons'),
template: path.join(__dirname, 'template', 'icon.nunjucks'),
}
gulp.task('svg-icon-whatever', configureGenerator(config));
same as previous + your own task name
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import Icon from './Icon';
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
Simple possible usage
<Icon kind='clock' />
Setup color and bounding width and height
<Icon kind='close' color='#748' width={500} height={100} />
Setup color and bounding width and height to size (square)
<Icon kind='close' color='red' size={600} />
Setup custom style and className
<Icon kind="arrow_left" style={{transform: 'scaleX(-1)'}} className="custom-class" />
Setup onClick behavior
<Icon kind='close' onClick={() => alert('clicked on icon')} />
Show all icons at once with description (for finding right icon)
<Icon preview />
</div>
);
}
}
any prop which is not listed will be passed directly to svg as rest props.
git clone git@github.com:blueberryapps/react-svg-icon-generator.git
cd react-svg-icon
npm i
npm link
cd examples/simple
npm link react-svg-icon-generator
npm i
gulp svg-icon
npm start
open http://127.0.0.1:3000
This package was build upon Library Boilerplate from Dan Abramov