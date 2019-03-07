React SVG Icon Generator

Generate React Icon Component from SVG icons to show, resize and recolor them.

We have prepared live demo for you at React SVG Icon Live Generator

📱Supports React Native 💕

Fastest way to get your svg converted to React Component

yarn global add react-svg-icon-generator yarn svg-icon-generate

for detailed options run just yarn react-svg-icon-generator

Preview of Generated Component

source directory with SVG and this is output component from gulp task so in production you are without any dependencies at all.

Instalation

you need to add this just to development, because it will generate self contained react component directly to your codebase

npm install --save-dev react-svg-icon-generator

Setup gulp task simple

const configureSvgIcon = require ( 'react-svg-icon-generator' ).default; configureSvgIcon({ destination : path.join(__dirname, 'components' , 'Icon.js' ), svgDir : './icons' , });

svgDir (required) - path to your directory with svg files. Can be relative path but it is better to use path.join(__dirname, 'icons') absolute path so it will work in any directory of project

(required) - path to your directory with svg files. Can be relative path but it is better to use absolute path so it will work in any directory of project destination (required) - path.join(__dirname, 'components', 'Icon.js')

run it by gulp svg-icon

Setup gulp task full

const configureSvgIcon = require ( 'react-svg-icon-generator' ).default; configureSvgIcon({ comment : 'Generated by gulp svg-icon, if you add new icon run gulp svg-icon' , componentName : 'Icon' , destination : path.join(__dirname, 'components' , 'Icon.js' ), keepFillColor : false , native : false , radium : true , reactPureRender : true , svgDir : path.join(__dirname, 'icons' ), template : path.join(__dirname, 'template' , 'icon.nunjucks' ), });

comment (optional) - it will be added to generated component, so other developer will know what to do

(optional) - it will be added to generated component, so other developer will know what to do componentName (optional) - it will change the name of the component, default to 'Icon'

(optional) - it will change the name of the component, default to 'Icon' keepFillColor (optional) - it will keep the original fill color from imported SVG in case you want to use multiple colors in your icon, therefore you will not be able to use color prop

(optional) - it will keep the original fill color from imported SVG in case you want to use multiple colors in your icon, therefore you will not be able to use prop native (optional) - it will generate component that can be used in React Native projects. This functionality depends on react-native-svg library that has to be installed separately (it is not included in dependencies). You can easily overwrite default native template using template option

(optional) - it will generate component that can be used in React Native projects. This functionality depends on react-native-svg library that has to be installed separately (it is not included in dependencies). You can easily overwrite default native template using template option reactPureRender (optional) - it will use import {PureComponent} from 'react'; instead of import {Component} from 'react'; . If you use this, make sure you use React >= v15.3.0.

(optional) - it will use instead of . If you use this, make sure you use React >= v15.3.0. radium (optional) - it will import radium and wrap Icon component with Radium wrapper. In order to use Radium it has to be installed separately (it is not part of dependencies).

(optional) - it will import radium and wrap Icon component with Radium wrapper. In order to use Radium it has to be installed separately (it is not part of dependencies). template (optional) - provide path to your custom template, you can look at example at Icon.template

run it by gulp svg-icon

Setup gulp task own name

const {configureGenerator} = require ( 'react-svg-icon-generator' ).default; const config = { comment : 'Generated by gulp svg-icon, if you add new icon run gulp svg-icon-whatever' , destination : path.join(__dirname, 'components' , 'Icon.js' ), reactPureRender : true , svgDir : path.join(__dirname, 'icons' ), template : path.join(__dirname, 'template' , 'icon.nunjucks' ), } gulp.task( 'svg-icon-whatever' , configureGenerator(config));

same as previous + your own task name

Use generate Icon component

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import Icon from './Icon' ; export default class App extends Component { render() { return ( <div> Simple possible usage <Icon kind='clock' /> Setup color and bounding width and height <Icon kind='close' color='#748' width={500} height={100} /> Setup color and bounding width and height to size (square) <Icon kind='close' color='red' size={600} /> Setup custom style and className <Icon kind="arrow_left" style={{transform: 'scaleX(-1)'}} className="custom-class" /> Setup onClick behavior <Icon kind='close' onClick={() => alert('clicked on icon')} /> Show all icons at once with description (for finding right icon) <Icon preview /> </div> ); } }

any prop which is not listed will be passed directly to svg as rest props.

Development

git clone git@github.com:blueberryapps/react-svg-icon-generator.git cd react-svg-icon npm i npm link cd examples/simple npm link react-svg-icon-generator npm i gulp svg-icon npm start open http://127.0.0.1:3000

Thanks

This package was build upon Library Boilerplate from Dan Abramov

