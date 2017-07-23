This package provides a
<MorphIcon /> component used to compose available buttons,
it's able to morph from whatever icon type to another one.
The
<MorphIcon /> component exposes 18 icon types.
It also provides a set of button components.
Please, take a look at the demo.
npm install --save react-svg-buttons
import { render } from 'react-dom'
import {
MorphIcon,
CloseButton,
NavButton,
PlusButton,
} from 'react-svg-buttons'
const Demo = () => (
<div>
<MorphIcon type="thunderbolt" />
<CloseButton />
<NavButton direction="right" opened={false} />
<PlusButton />
</div>
)
render(<Demo />, document.getElementById('demo'))
MIT. Copyright (c) 2015 Raphaël Benitte.