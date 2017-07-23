openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsb

react-svg-buttons

by Raphaël Benitte
0.4.0 (see all)

React configurable animated svg buttons

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4K

GitHub Stars

211

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Button

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React SVG buttons

Version

This package provides a <MorphIcon /> component used to compose available buttons, it's able to morph from whatever icon type to another one.

The <MorphIcon /> component exposes 18 icon types.

It also provides a set of button components.

Please, take a look at the demo.

Installation

npm install --save react-svg-buttons

Usage

import { render } from 'react-dom'
import {
    MorphIcon,
    CloseButton,
    NavButton,
    PlusButton,
} from 'react-svg-buttons'

const Demo = () => (
    <div>
        <MorphIcon type="thunderbolt" />
        <CloseButton />
        <NavButton direction="right" opened={false} />
        <PlusButton />
    </div>
)

render(<Demo />, document.getElementById('demo'))

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2015 Raphaël Benitte.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@chakra-ui/button⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
242K
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rab
react-awesome-buttonReact button component. Awesome button is a 3D UI, progress, social and share enabled, animated at 60fps, light weight, performant, production ready react UI button component. 🖥️ 📱
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
@clayui/buttonA web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
1K
@react-spectrum/buttonA collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
but
@react-md/buttonReact material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
2K
@progress/kendo-react-buttonsIssue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
GitHub Stars
114
Weekly Downloads
54K
See 19 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial