React SVG buttons

This package provides a <MorphIcon /> component used to compose available buttons, it's able to morph from whatever icon type to another one.

The <MorphIcon /> component exposes 18 icon types.

It also provides a set of button components.

Please, take a look at the demo.

Installation

npm install --save react-svg-buttons

Usage

import { render } from 'react-dom' import { MorphIcon, CloseButton, NavButton, PlusButton, } from 'react-svg-buttons' const Demo = () => ( <div> <MorphIcon type="thunderbolt" /> <CloseButton /> <NavButton direction="right" opened={false} /> <PlusButton /> </div> ) render(<Demo />, document.getElementById('demo'))

License

MIT. Copyright (c) 2015 Raphaël Benitte.