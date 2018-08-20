openbase logo
react-svelte

by Rich Harris
1.0.2 (see all)

Use Svelte components inside a React app

npm
GitHub
Documentation
Downloads/wk

8

GitHub Stars

250

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-svelte

Use Svelte components inside React apps.

import { render } from 'react-dom';
import SvelteComponent from 'react-svelte';
import Widget from './Widget.html';

function MyReactApp(props) {
    return (
        <div>
            <p>this is a Svelte component inside a React app:</p>
            <SvelteComponent this={Widget} {...props}/>
        </div>
    )
}

render(<MyReactApp/>, document.querySelector('main'));

Demo here, source code for the demo here.

Why not just compile Svelte components to custom elements?

Because React's support for custom elements is somewhat lacking.

Limitations

This is a fairly basic integration, some things don't currently work and possibly never will:

  • the value of this is fixed; changing it after the initial render will have no effect
  • you can't use <slot>

License

LIL

