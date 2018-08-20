Use Svelte components inside React apps.

import { render } from 'react-dom' ; import SvelteComponent from 'react-svelte' ; import Widget from './Widget.html' ; function MyReactApp ( props ) { return ( < div > < p > this is a Svelte component inside a React app: </ p > < SvelteComponent this = {Widget} { ...props }/> </ div > ) } render( < MyReactApp /> , document.querySelector('main'));

Demo here, source code for the demo here.

Why not just compile Svelte components to custom elements?

Because React's support for custom elements is somewhat lacking.

Limitations

This is a fairly basic integration, some things don't currently work and possibly never will:

the value of this is fixed; changing it after the initial render will have no effect

is fixed; changing it after the initial render will have no effect you can't use <slot>

License

LIL