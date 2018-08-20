Use Svelte components inside React apps.
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import SvelteComponent from 'react-svelte';
import Widget from './Widget.html';
function MyReactApp(props) {
return (
<div>
<p>this is a Svelte component inside a React app:</p>
<SvelteComponent this={Widget} {...props}/>
</div>
)
}
render(<MyReactApp/>, document.querySelector('main'));
Demo here, source code for the demo here.
Because React's support for custom elements is somewhat lacking.
This is a fairly basic integration, some things don't currently work and possibly never will:
this is fixed; changing it after the initial render will have no effect
<slot>