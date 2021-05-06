A primitive library for React Suspense Render-as-You-Fetch
The new Render-as-You-Fetch pattern is mind-blowing. So far, only Relay implemented that pattern for GraphQL. This library aims at implementing that pattern for REST APIs.
This is an experimental library. Here's the list of design decisions:
npm install react-suspense-fetch
import React, { Suspense, useState, unstable_useTransition as useTransition } from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import { createFetchStore } from 'react-suspense-fetch';
const DisplayData = ({ result, update }) => {
const [isPending, startTransition] = useTransition();
const onClick = () => {
startTransition(() => {
update('2');
});
};
return (
<div>
<div>First Name: {result.data.first_name}</div>
<button type="button" onClick={onClick}>Refetch user 2</button>
{isPending && 'Pending...'}
</div>
);
};
const fetchFunc = async userId => (await fetch(`https://reqres.in/api/users/${userId}?delay=3`)).json();
const store = createFetchStore(fetchFunc);
store.prefetch('1');
const Main = () => {
const [id, setId] = useState('1');
const result = store.get(id);
const update = (nextId) => {
store.prefetch(nextId);
setId(nextId);
};
return <DisplayData result={result} update={update} />;
};
const App = () => (
<Suspense fallback={<span>Loading...</span>}>
<Main />
</Suspense>
);
ReactDOM.unstable_createRoot(document.getElementById('app')).render(<App />);
fetch store
get will throw a promise when a result is not ready.
prefetch will start fetching.
evict will remove a result.
There are three cache types:
input has to be an object in this case
Type: {get: function (input: Input): Result, prefetch: function (input: Input): void, evict: function (input: Input): void}
get function (input: Input): Result
prefetch function (input: Input): void
evict function (input: Input): void
create fetch store
fetchFunc FetchFunc\<Result, Input>
cacheType ({type:
"WeakMap"} | {type:
"Map", areEqual: function (a: Input, b: Input): boolean?})?
preloaded Iterable\?
import { createFetchStore } from 'react-suspense-fetch';
const fetchFunc = async (userId) => (await fetch(`https://reqres.in/api/users/${userId}?delay=3`)).json();
const store = createFetchStore(fetchFunc);
store.prefetch('1');
The examples folder contains working examples. You can run one of them with
PORT=8080 npm run examples:01_minimal
and open http://localhost:8080 in your web browser.
You can also try them in codesandbox.io: 01 02 03 04 05 06 07