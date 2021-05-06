A primitive library for React Suspense Render-as-You-Fetch

Introduction

The new Render-as-You-Fetch pattern is mind-blowing. So far, only Relay implemented that pattern for GraphQL. This library aims at implementing that pattern for REST APIs.

This is an experimental library. Here's the list of design decisions:

No React Hooks interface

No global cache

Primitive API for libraries

Install

npm install react-suspense-fetch

Usage

import React, { Suspense, useState, unstable_useTransition as useTransition } from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import { createFetchStore } from 'react-suspense-fetch' ; const DisplayData = ( { result, update } ) => { const [isPending, startTransition] = useTransition(); const onClick = () => { startTransition( () => { update( '2' ); }); }; return ( < div > < div > First Name: {result.data.first_name} </ div > < button type = "button" onClick = {onClick} > Refetch user 2 </ button > {isPending && 'Pending...'} </ div > ); }; const fetchFunc = async userId => ( await fetch( `https://reqres.in/api/users/ ${userId} ?delay=3` )).json(); const store = createFetchStore(fetchFunc); store.prefetch( '1' ); const Main = () => { const [id, setId] = useState( '1' ); const result = store.get(id); const update = ( nextId ) => { store.prefetch(nextId); setId(nextId); }; return < DisplayData result = {result} update = {update} /> ; }; const App = () => ( < Suspense fallback = { < span > Loading... </ span > }> < Main /> </ Suspense > ); ReactDOM.unstable_createRoot(document.getElementById('app')).render( < App /> );

API

FetchStore

fetch store

get will throw a promise when a result is not ready. prefetch will start fetching. evict will remove a result.

There are three cache types:

WeakMap: input has to be an object in this case

has to be an object in this case Map: you need to call evict to remove from cache

Map with areEqual: you can specify a custom comparator

Type: {get: function (input: Input): Result, prefetch: function (input: Input): void, evict: function (input: Input): void}

Properties

get function (input: Input): Result

prefetch function (input: Input): void

evict function (input: Input): void

createFetchStore

create fetch store

Parameters

fetchFunc FetchFunc\<Result, Input>

cacheType ({type: "WeakMap" } | {type: "Map" , areEqual: function (a: Input, b: Input): boolean?})?

preloaded Iterable\?

Examples

import { createFetchStore } from 'react-suspense-fetch' ; const fetchFunc = async (userId) => ( await fetch( `https://reqres.in/api/users/ ${userId} ?delay=3` )).json(); const store = createFetchStore(fetchFunc); store.prefetch( '1' );

Examples

The examples folder contains working examples. You can run one of them with

PORT=8080 npm run examples:01_minimal

and open http://localhost:8080 in your web browser.

You can also try them in codesandbox.io: 01 02 03 04 05 06 07

Blogs