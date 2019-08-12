👏 Finally, a React Treeview component which is customizable on every level.
Add/remove nodes, put your own animation, load data asynchronously, and even multi-select
Gif feature demo
shift + click multi-select gmail-style
npm install react-super-treeview --save
Start using the component in just 2 steps.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import SuperTreeview from 'react-super-treeview';
class Example extends React.Component {
constructor(){
super();
// SET YOUR DATA
this.state = {
data: [
{
id: 1,
name: 'Parent A'
},
{
id: 2,
name: 'Parent B',
isExpanded: true,
isChecked: true,
children: [
{
id: 1,
name: 'Child 1'
},
{
id: 2,
name: 'Child 2'
}
]
}
]
};
}
render(){
return (
// RENDER THE COMPONENT
<SuperTreeview
data={ this.state.data }
onUpdateCb={(updatedData) => {
this.setState({data: updatedData})
}}
/>
);
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<Example/>, document.getElementById('app'););
Import SuperTreeview styles with
css or
scss file.
The styles are in
node_modules/react-super-treeview/dist/style.css or style.scss
Note: When you use the
scss file, you can modify the style variables for quick styling.
If you are using webpack, put this in your project's styles.
~react-super-treeview/dist/style.css
or
scss
~react-super-treeview/dist/style.scss
the tilda
~ tells webpack to pick-up the file from
node_modules folder
You can also manually copy the
css/
scss file from
node_modules/react-super-treeview/dist/style.(s)css and put it in your project files
Required Props *
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
data *
|array
|none
|Data that will be displayed in the tree.
onUpdateCb *
|function
|none
|Function callback when data gets changed (deleted, expanded/collapsed, checked/unchecked).
depth
|number
0
|Value that tracks the depth of the node tree. The root/highest depth is 0. Children nodes are depth+1 upto infinity.
deleteElement
|element
<div>(X)</div>
|Element that displays as the delete button.
getStyleClassCb
|function
(node, depth) => { return ' '; }
|Return the class name string you want to add on the node.
isCheckable
|function
(node, depth) => { return true; }
|Return
true/false to show/hide checkbox on node.
isDeletable
|function
(node, depth) => { return true; }
|Return
true/false to show/hide delete button on node.
isExpandable
|function
(node, depth) => { return true; }
|Return
true/false to show/hide expand/collapse button (►) on node.
keywordChildren
|string
'children'
|Set the
key where the component should look for the children elements.
keywordChildrenLoading
|string
'isChildrenLoading'
|Set the
key that indicates if the children nodes are loading or now. If
true then the
loadingElement is shown. NOTE: Make sure that the node is expanded (
isExpanded: true) for the
loadingElement.
keywordKey
|string
'id'
|This is the value that is set as the
key attribute on the node (
<div key={keywordKey}> node name </div>). It defaults to the
id key. This must be a unique key, if not provided or is not unique, will break the animation feature.
keywordLabel
|string
'name'
|The node text is printed from the
name key. If you want some other key value to be printed, provide the key here.
loadingElement
|element
<div>loading...</div>
|Element that shows when data is being loading. Provide your custom loading element with this prop.
noChildrenAvailableMessage
|string
'no data found'
|Message that shows when the expanded node has no children.
onCheckToggleCb
|function
(arrayOfNodes, depth) => {}
|Function callback when checkbox gets toggled. The callback provides an array of nodes (
arrayOfNodes) that got checked/unchecked. Since
<SuperTreeview /> has a multi-select feature, hence its an array here. All nodes will have the same
isChecked state, either
true or
false. The callback also provides the
depth of the node that got checked/unchecked.
onDeleteCb
|function
(node, updatedData, depth) => { return true; }
|Function callback when node delete button gets clicked. The callback provides the
node being deleted, its
depth, and the updated data (
updatedData) with the deleted node removed. Return
true if you want to proceed with the deletion, and
false if you do not want to delete the node. Returning
true will trigger the
onUpdateCb() prop, discussed below.
onExpandToggleCb
|function
(node, depth) => {}
|Function callback when node Expands/Collapses. The callback function provides the
node that got toggled, and its
depth.
transitionEnterTimeout
|number
1200
|Time in milliseconds for node appear animation.
transitionExitTimeout
|number
1200
|Time in milliseconds for node remove
[
{
id: 1,
name: 'Any String',
isExpanded: true,
isChecked: true,
isChildrenLoading: false
children: [
id: 2,
name: 'Any String',
isExpanded: true,
isChecked: true,
isChildrenLoading: true
children: []
]
}
];
npm test
Shoutout to Andrew Onyshchuk for suggesting a clean API exposing strategy.
Thank you TJ Hubert and Prashanth Naika for your contribution to the animation feature and the bug fixes.
keywordKey prop is not being applied
keywordKey,
keywordChildren etc
<div class="expanded">Text</div>
npm run examples
SuperTreeview is MIT licensed.