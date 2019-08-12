React Super Treeview

👏 Finally, a React Treeview component which is customizable on every level.

Add/remove nodes, put your own animation, load data asynchronously, and even multi-select

Gif feature demo

shift + click multi-select gmail-style

Full Features

Expand/Collapse

Checkbox

Delete button

Provide custom delete button

Asynchronously load data

Provide custom loading indicator

Delete animation

Unlimited nesting

Granular control over when to show expand, checkbox or delete options

Multi-select/unselect checkbox (shift + Check) like Gmail

Control the node adding/delete animation speed

How to install

npm install react-super-treeview --save

Basic Usage

Start using the component in just 2 steps.

Step 1: Import and use component in React:

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import SuperTreeview from 'react-super-treeview' ; class Example extends React . Component { constructor (){ super (); this .state = { data : [ { id : 1 , name : 'Parent A' }, { id : 2 , name : 'Parent B' , isExpanded : true , isChecked : true , children : [ { id : 1 , name : 'Child 1' }, { id : 2 , name : 'Child 2' } ] } ] }; } render(){ return ( < SuperTreeview data = { this.state.data } onUpdateCb = {(updatedData) => { this.setState({data: updatedData}) }} /> ); } } ReactDOM.render( < Example /> , document.getElementById('app'););

Step 2: Import styles to project

Import SuperTreeview styles with css or scss file.

The styles are in node_modules/react-super-treeview/dist/style.css or style.scss

Note: When you use the scss file, you can modify the style variables for quick styling.

Using webpack

If you are using webpack, put this in your project's styles.

~react-super-treeview/dist/style.css

or scss

~react-super-treeview/dist/style.scss

the tilda ~ tells webpack to pick-up the file from node_modules folder

Manually importing styles

You can also manually copy the css / scss file from node_modules/react-super-treeview/dist/style.(s)css and put it in your project files

All Props

Required Props *

Props Type Default Description data * array none Data that will be displayed in the tree. onUpdateCb * function none Function callback when data gets changed (deleted, expanded/collapsed, checked/unchecked). depth number 0 Value that tracks the depth of the node tree. The root/highest depth is 0. Children nodes are depth+1 upto infinity. deleteElement element <div>(X)</div> Element that displays as the delete button. getStyleClassCb function (node, depth) => { return ' '; } Return the class name string you want to add on the node. isCheckable function (node, depth) => { return true; } Return true/false to show/hide checkbox on node. isDeletable function (node, depth) => { return true; } Return true/false to show/hide delete button on node. isExpandable function (node, depth) => { return true; } Return true/false to show/hide expand/collapse button (►) on node. keywordChildren string 'children' Set the key where the component should look for the children elements. keywordChildrenLoading string 'isChildrenLoading' Set the key that indicates if the children nodes are loading or now. If true then the loadingElement is shown. NOTE: Make sure that the node is expanded ( isExpanded: true ) for the loadingElement . keywordKey string 'id' This is the value that is set as the key attribute on the node ( <div key={keywordKey}> node name </div> ). It defaults to the id key. This must be a unique key, if not provided or is not unique, will break the animation feature. keywordLabel string 'name' The node text is printed from the name key. If you want some other key value to be printed, provide the key here. loadingElement element <div>loading...</div> Element that shows when data is being loading. Provide your custom loading element with this prop. noChildrenAvailableMessage string 'no data found' Message that shows when the expanded node has no children. onCheckToggleCb function (arrayOfNodes, depth) => {} Function callback when checkbox gets toggled. The callback provides an array of nodes ( arrayOfNodes ) that got checked/unchecked. Since <SuperTreeview /> has a multi-select feature, hence its an array here. All nodes will have the same isChecked state, either true or false . The callback also provides the depth of the node that got checked/unchecked. onDeleteCb function (node, updatedData, depth) => { return true; } Function callback when node delete button gets clicked. The callback provides the node being deleted, its depth , and the updated data ( updatedData ) with the deleted node removed. Return true if you want to proceed with the deletion, and false if you do not want to delete the node. Returning true will trigger the onUpdateCb() prop, discussed below. onExpandToggleCb function (node, depth) => {} Function callback when node Expands/Collapses. The callback function provides the node that got toggled, and its depth . transitionEnterTimeout number 1200 Time in milliseconds for node appear animation. transitionExitTimeout number 1200 Time in milliseconds for node remove

Data Format

[ { id: 1 , name: 'Any String' , isExpanded: true , isChecked: true , isChildrenLoading: false children: [ id: 2 , name: 'Any String' , isExpanded: true , isChecked: true , isChildrenLoading: true children: [] ] } ];

Test

npm test

Shoutout

Shoutout to Andrew Onyshchuk for suggesting a clean API exposing strategy.

Thank you TJ Hubert and Prashanth Naika for your contribution to the animation feature and the bug fixes.

License

SuperTreeview is MIT licensed.