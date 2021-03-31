react-super-select (This component is not currently being maintained)

A flexible replacement for the html select control built with React and Lodash

template capability for options

aria-compliant keyboard navigation

multiselect & tags

ajax support

ajax paging/load-more support

grouped options under headings

easy style customization

localization support

extensible default css (must copy css file into your application)

Demo & Examples

Live demo and API docs: alsoscotland.github.io/react-super-select

To build and run the examples locally, run:

npm install npm run build gulp dev

You may also have to create a tmp directory manually.

mkdir tmp

Then open localhost:8000 in a browser.

development and contributions

Feedback, issue reports, and feature requests are welcome. There is a provided gulp task for running a dev environment with live linting

gulp dev

Please ensure any pull requests have jest specs and that all tests succeed when running

npm test

Watching for changes and live linting. jshint for js and recess errors for less will report to the console

gulp watch

A note on accessibility

Aria support for accessibility is a clear objective for this control. Finding clear and accurate information regarding cross-device accessibility practices is proving difficult to come by. If you are a daily screen-reader user, or if you have particular expertise regarding accessibility, I would love to get your input on how to make the control better.

Installation

The easiest way to use react-super-select is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).

You can also use the standalone build by including lib/react-super-select.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

via npm:

npm install react-super- select --save

via bower:

bower install react-super- select

Dependencies

React-Super-Select requires

Usage

To use react super-select (jsx), require the module in your source code, and add a ReactSuperSelect element with a combination of the properties listed in the API docs or the Annotated Source

var ReactSuperSelect = require ( 'react-super-select' );

include css

copy the css file from the lib/ folder of node_modules/react-super-select (react-super-select.css) into your app's css directory

Changelog

v1.0.0 - Stable release version one: Upgrade for React v15.5.4 support

License

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 Scotland Stephenson.