A flexible replacement for the html select control built with React and Lodash
Live demo and API docs: alsoscotland.github.io/react-super-select
To build and run the examples locally, run:
npm install
npm run build
gulp dev
You may also have to create a tmp directory manually.
mkdir tmp
Then open
localhost:8000 in a browser.
Feedback, issue reports, and feature requests are welcome. There is a provided gulp task for running a dev environment with live linting
gulp dev
Please ensure any pull requests have jest specs and that all tests succeed when running
npm test
Watching for changes and live linting. jshint for js and recess errors for less will report to the console
gulp watch
Aria support for accessibility is a clear objective for this control. Finding clear and accurate information regarding cross-device accessibility practices is proving difficult to come by. If you are a daily screen-reader user, or if you have particular expertise regarding accessibility, I would love to get your input on how to make the control better.
The easiest way to use react-super-select is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process (using Browserify, Webpack, etc).
You can also use the standalone build by including
lib/react-super-select.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
via npm:
npm install react-super-select --save
via bower:
bower install react-super-select
React-Super-Select requires
To use react super-select (jsx), require the module in your source code, and add a ReactSuperSelect element with a combination of the properties listed in the API docs or the Annotated Source
var ReactSuperSelect = require('react-super-select');
copy the css file from the lib/ folder of
node_modules/react-super-select (react-super-select.css) into your app's css directory
v1.0.0 - Stable release version one: Upgrade for React v15.5.4 support
MIT License
Copyright (c) 2016 Scotland Stephenson.