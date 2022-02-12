openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsr

react-super-responsive-table

by Coston Perkins
5.2.0 (see all)

Turn the tables on unresponsive data!

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8K

GitHub Stars

287

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

24

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Table, React List, React Data Visualization

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-super-responsive-table

Coverage Status npm downloads code style: prettier

react-super-responsive-table converts your table data to a user-friendly list in mobile view.

Demo

Demo Gif

Live demo: https://react-super-responsive-table.netlify.com

Installation

npm install react-super-responsive-table --save

Usage

  1. import { Table, Thead, Tbody, Tr, Th, Td } from 'react-super-responsive-table'
  2. Copy or import react-super-responsive-table/dist/SuperResponsiveTableStyle.css into your project
  3. Write your html table with the imported components.
import React from 'react';
import { Table, Thead, Tbody, Tr, Th, Td } from 'react-super-responsive-table';
import 'react-super-responsive-table/dist/SuperResponsiveTableStyle.css';

export default function TableExample(props) {
  return (
    <Table>
      <Thead>
        <Tr>
          <Th>Event</Th>
          <Th>Date</Th>
          <Th>Location</Th>
        </Tr>
      </Thead>
      <Tbody>
        <Tr>
          <Td>Tablescon</Td>
          <Td>9 April 2019</Td>
          <Td>East Annex</Td>
        </Tr>
        <Tr>
          <Td>Capstone Data</Td>
          <Td>19 May 2019</Td>
          <Td>205 Gorgas</Td>
        </Tr>
        <Tr>
          <Td>Tuscaloosa D3</Td>
          <Td>29 June 2019</Td>
          <Td>Github</Td>
        </Tr>
      </Tbody>
    </Table>
  );
}

Using Dynamic Headers

Headers are statefully stored on first render of the table, since the library doesn't use props for them and just checks the children of the thead to build its internal list of headers upon construction. To use dynamic headers, use a key prop to ensure the components are all internally updated when you're making this kind of change.

<Table key={i}>
  <Thead>
    <Tr>
      <Th>{headers[0]}</Th>
      <Th>{headers[1]}</Th>
    </Tr>
  </Thead>
  <Tbody>
    <Tr>
      <Td>item 1</Td>
      <Td>item 2</Td>
    </Tr>
  </Tbody>
</Table>

Contributors

Super Responsive Tables are made possible by these great community members:

Contributing

Please help turn the tables on unresponsive data! Submit an issue and/or make a pull request. Check the projects board for tasks to do.

License

Licensed under the MIT license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-table⚛️ Hooks for building fast and extendable tables and datagrids for React
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
997K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
36
Top Feedback
13Highly Customizable
11Hard to Use
9Great Documentation
md
mui-datatablesDatatables for React using Material-UI - https://www.material-ui-datatables.com
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
55K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
rv
react-virtualizedReact components for efficiently rendering large lists and tabular data
GitHub Stars
23K
Weekly Downloads
919K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
53
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Highly Customizable
4Bleeding Edge
rc-tableReact Table
GitHub Stars
927
Weekly Downloads
792K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gridjsAdvanced table plugin
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
react-data-gridFeature-rich and customizable data grid React component
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
76K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial