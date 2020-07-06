openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-summernote

by summernote
2.0.2 (see all)

Summernote (Super simple WYSIWYG editor) adaptation for react

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

200

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React WYSIWYG Editor

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-summernote

Summernote adaptation for react (Headache free)

npm version

Getting Started

Install

npm install react-summernote

Configure Webpack

Add ProvidePlugin to your webpack config

new webpack.ProvidePlugin({
    $: "jquery",
    jQuery: "jquery"
})

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import ReactSummernote from 'react-summernote';
import 'react-summernote/dist/react-summernote.css'; // import styles
import 'react-summernote/lang/summernote-ru-RU'; // you can import any other locale

// Import bootstrap(v3 or v4) dependencies
import 'bootstrap/js/modal';
import 'bootstrap/js/dropdown';
import 'bootstrap/js/tooltip';
import 'bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css';

class RichTextEditor extends Component {
  onChange(content) {
    console.log('onChange', content);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <ReactSummernote
        value="Default value"
        options={{
          lang: 'ru-RU',
          height: 350,
          dialogsInBody: true,
          toolbar: [
            ['style', ['style']],
            ['font', ['bold', 'underline', 'clear']],
            ['fontname', ['fontname']],
            ['para', ['ul', 'ol', 'paragraph']],
            ['table', ['table']],
            ['insert', ['link', 'picture', 'video']],
            ['view', ['fullscreen', 'codeview']]
          ]
        }}
        onChange={this.onChange}
      />
    );
  }
}

export default RichTextEditor;

PropTypes

PropertyTypeDescription
valueStringDefault value
codeviewBooleanOption to render in codeview mode
optionsObjectOptions object. More info about options http://summernote.org/deep-dive
onInitFunctionBeing invoked when summernote is launched
onEnterFunctionEnter/Return button pressed
onFocusFunctionEditable area receives the focus
onBlurFunctionEditable area loses the focus
onKeyDownFunctione.keyCode is pressed
onKeyUpFunctione.keyCode is released
onPasteFunctionTriggers when event paste's been called
onChangeFunctionhandler: function(contents, $editable) {}, invoked, when content's been changed
onImageUploadFunctionhandler: function(files) {}

Static methods

reset() // Clear contents and remove all stored history
insertImage(url, filenameOrCallback) // Insert a image
insertNode(node) // Insert a element or textnode
insertText(text) // Insert a text
Example
ReactSummernote.insertImage(`/resources/getImage?imageGuid=${image.imageGuid}`, $image => {
    $image.css("width", Math.floor($image.width() / 2));
    $image.attr("alt", image.name);
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

tiptapThe headless editor framework for web artisans.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
112K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
sla
slateA completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
345K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
24
Top Feedback
5Highly Customizable
3Performant
2Great Documentation
sr
slate-reactA completely customizable framework for building rich text editors. (Currently in beta.)
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
266K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
draft-jsA React framework for building text editors.
GitHub Stars
21K
Weekly Downloads
804K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
27
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
1Performant
sr
suneditor-reactA React Component for SunEditor (WYSIWYG editor)
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
12K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-email-editorDrag-n-Drop Email Editor Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Responsive Maintainers
See 25 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial