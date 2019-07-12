A React component utility to generate CSS class names that conform to SUIT CSS naming conventions.

This utility can be used as a higher-order component, decorator, mixin, or utility function. This means that you can use it with React components defined using createClass, ES2015 classes, or stateless-functional components.

Provides a general purpose getClassName(options) method that accepts a variety of options for generating SUIT CSS conformant class names.

getClassName({ baseComponentName : string, className : string, componentName : string, descendantName : string, modifiers : string, namespace : string, states : string, utilities : string })

When using the decorator or mixin approach, the following defaults are provided.

className - Component.props.className Note that Component.propTypes.className is also added for convenience.

- Note that is also added for convenience. componentName - Component.displayName || Component.name

- namespace - Component.namespace

- utilities - Component.props.utilities Note that Component.propTypes.utilities is also added for convenience.

When using the higher-order approach, the following defaults are provided.

className - Component.props.className

- componentName - Component.displayName || Component.name

- utilities - Component.props.utilities

Installation

npm install react-suitcssify

Usage

ES2015 class with a decorator

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import SuitCssify from 'react-suitcssify' ; @SuitCssify.decorator class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return < div className = { this.getClassName () }> </ div > } } ReactDOM.render( < MyComponent /> , document .body);

NOTE: Your codebase must support ES7 decorators to use this syntax. Alternatively, simply use the decorator as a wrapper function to achieve the same effect.

As a higher-order component

This decorator approach does not work with stateless functional React components. This approach will pass in the getClassName function as a prop to your component.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import SuitCssify from 'react-suitcssify' ; const MyComponent = ( { getClassName } ) => < div className = { getClassName () }> </ div > ; const WrappedComponent = SuitCssify.higherOrder( 'optional_namespace' )(MyComponent); ReactDOM.render( < WrappedComponent /> , document .body);

Here's an example with an ES2015 class React component.

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import SuitCssify from 'react-suitcssify' ; class MyComponent extends React . Component { static propTypes = { getClassName : React.PropTypes.func.isRequired }; render() { return < div className = { this.props.getClassName () }> </ div > } } const WrappedComponent = SuitCssify.higherOrder( 'optional_namespace' )(MyComponent); ReactDOM.render( < WrappedComponent /> , document .body);

As a mixin

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import SuitCssify from 'react-suitcssify' ; const MyComponent = React.createClass({ mixins : [SuitCssify.mixin], render : function ( ) { return < div className = { this.getClassName () }> </ div > } }); ReactDOM.render( < MyComponent /> , document .body);

Calling getClassName directly

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import SuitCssify from 'react-suitcssify' ; const getClassName = SuitCssify.getClassName; class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return < div className = { getClassName ({ componentName: ' MyComponent ', namespace: ' my ' }) }> </ div > } } ReactDOM.render( < MyComponent /> , document .body);

A more performant implementation of a component using the getClassName function directly is to instead call getBaseComponentName which pre-calculates the baseComponentName one time given the componentName and namespace instead of calculating it on every call. While being slightly more verbose than the other options, it will provide better performance than all the other approaches. Here's what that looks like:

const displayName = 'MyComponent' ; const namespace = 'my' ; const baseComponentName = SuitCssify.getBaseComponentName(displayName, namespace); const getClassName = SuitCssify.getClassName; class MyComponent extends React . Component { render() { return < div className = { getClassName ({ baseComponentName }) }> </ div > } } ReactDOM.render( < MyComponent /> , document .body);

Each of the above render as:

< div class = "MyComponent" > </ div >

Examples

Assuming we have the following component

< Component />

We should expect the following output.

getClassName() -----> 'Component' getClassName({ componentName : 'AwesomeComponent' }) -----> 'AwesomeComponent' getClassName({ namespace : 'my' }) -----> 'my-Component' getClassName({ modifiers : 'foo bar' }) -----> 'Component Component--foo Component--bar' getClassName({ states : 'active' }) -----> 'Component is-active' getClassName({ utilities : 'floatRight' }) -----> 'Component u-floatRight' getClassName({ className : 'arbitrary' }) -----> 'Component arbitrary' getClassName({ descendantName : 'title' }) -----> 'Component Component-title' getClassName({ className : 'arbitrary' , componentName : 'AwesomeComponent' , modifiers : 'foo bar' , namespace : 'my' , states : 'active' , utilities : 'floatRight' }) -----> 'my-AwesomeComponent my-AwesomeComponent--foo my-AwesomeComponent--bar is-active u-floatRight arbitrary' getClassName({ componentName : 'AwesomeComponent' , namespace : 'my' , modifiers : 'foo bar' , states : 'active' , utilities : 'floatRight' , className : 'arbitrary' , descendantName : 'child' }) -----> 'my-AwesomeComponent-child my-AwesomeComponent-child--foo my-AwesomeComponent-child--bar is-active u-floatRight arbitrary' const baseComponentName = getBaseComponentName( 'Component' , 'my' ); getClassName({ baseComponentName }) -----> 'my-Component'

For more examples, browse the demo files or just run the demo.

Demo

npm run demo

Build

npm run build

Tests

npm test

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.

Release History