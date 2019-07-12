A React component utility to generate CSS class names that conform to SUIT CSS naming conventions.
This utility can be used as a higher-order component, decorator, mixin, or utility function. This means that you can use it with React components defined using createClass, ES2015 classes, or stateless-functional components.
Provides a general purpose
getClassName(options) method that accepts a variety of options for generating SUIT CSS conformant class names.
getClassName({
baseComponentName: string,
className: string,
componentName: string,
descendantName: string,
modifiers: string,
namespace: string,
states: string,
utilities: string
})
When using the decorator or mixin approach, the following defaults are provided.
Component.props.className Note that
Component.propTypes.className is also added for convenience.
Component.displayName || Component.name
Component.namespace
Component.props.utilities Note that
Component.propTypes.utilities is also added for convenience.
When using the higher-order approach, the following defaults are provided.
Component.props.className
Component.displayName || Component.name
Component.props.utilities
npm install react-suitcssify
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import SuitCssify from 'react-suitcssify';
@SuitCssify.decorator
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div className={ this.getClassName() }></div>
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<MyComponent/>, document.body);
This decorator approach does not work with stateless functional React components. This approach will pass in the
getClassName function as a prop to your component.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import SuitCssify from 'react-suitcssify';
const MyComponent = ({ getClassName }) => <div className={ getClassName() }></div>;
const WrappedComponent = SuitCssify.higherOrder('optional_namespace')(MyComponent);
ReactDOM.render(<WrappedComponent/>, document.body);
Here's an example with an ES2015 class React component.
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import SuitCssify from 'react-suitcssify';
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
static propTypes = {
getClassName: React.PropTypes.func.isRequired
};
render() {
return <div className={ this.props.getClassName() }></div>
}
}
const WrappedComponent = SuitCssify.higherOrder('optional_namespace')(MyComponent);
ReactDOM.render(<WrappedComponent/>, document.body);
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import SuitCssify from 'react-suitcssify';
const MyComponent = React.createClass({
mixins: [SuitCssify.mixin],
render: function() {
return <div className={ this.getClassName() }></div>
}
});
ReactDOM.render(<MyComponent/>, document.body);
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import SuitCssify from 'react-suitcssify';
const getClassName = SuitCssify.getClassName;
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div className={ getClassName({ componentName: 'MyComponent', namespace: 'my' }) }></div>
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<MyComponent/>, document.body);
A more performant implementation of a component using the
getClassName function directly is to instead call getBaseComponentName which pre-calculates the baseComponentName one time given the componentName and namespace instead of calculating it on every call. While being slightly more verbose than the other options, it will provide better performance than all the other approaches. Here's what that looks like:
const displayName = 'MyComponent';
const namespace = 'my';
const baseComponentName = SuitCssify.getBaseComponentName(displayName, namespace);
const getClassName = SuitCssify.getClassName;
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
render() {
return <div className={ getClassName({ baseComponentName }) }></div>
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<MyComponent/>, document.body);
Each of the above render as:
<div class="MyComponent"></div>
<Component />
getClassName() -----> 'Component'
getClassName({ componentName: 'AwesomeComponent' }) -----> 'AwesomeComponent'
getClassName({ namespace: 'my' }) -----> 'my-Component'
getClassName({ modifiers: 'foo bar' }) -----> 'Component Component--foo Component--bar'
getClassName({ states: 'active' }) -----> 'Component is-active'
getClassName({ utilities: 'floatRight' }) -----> 'Component u-floatRight'
getClassName({ className: 'arbitrary' }) -----> 'Component arbitrary'
getClassName({ descendantName: 'title' }) -----> 'Component Component-title'
getClassName({
className: 'arbitrary',
componentName: 'AwesomeComponent',
modifiers: 'foo bar',
namespace: 'my',
states: 'active',
utilities: 'floatRight'
}) -----> 'my-AwesomeComponent my-AwesomeComponent--foo my-AwesomeComponent--bar is-active u-floatRight arbitrary'
getClassName({
componentName: 'AwesomeComponent',
namespace: 'my',
modifiers: 'foo bar',
states: 'active',
utilities: 'floatRight',
className: 'arbitrary',
descendantName: 'child'
}) -----> 'my-AwesomeComponent-child my-AwesomeComponent-child--foo my-AwesomeComponent-child--bar is-active u-floatRight arbitrary'
const baseComponentName = getBaseComponentName('Component', 'my');
getClassName({
baseComponentName
}) -----> 'my-Component'
For more examples, browse the demo files or just run the demo.
npm run demo
npm run build
npm test
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code.
utility as
getClassName -- utility will be removed in a future release as it would be a breaking change.