Component based styling approach for React applications.
Table of Contents
This library implements a components-based approach for styling React applications. Stying with components means styling with JS code.
To re-iterate on CSS-in-JS advantages:
Single language to define UI and to style it—JavaScript.
Existing tooling for JavaScript can be reused for stylesheets: linters, type checkers, formatters, ...
A lot of features CSS is missing are present in JavaScript: modules, functions, variables, ...
For more info on CSS-in-JS and its advantages see the excellent talk by Vjeux.
What makes React Stylesheet special:
React centric approach: there's no separate abstractions for styles, React
Stylesheet produces React components directly. You don't need to pass
className or
style props around. The units of reusability are React
components.
Type safety: React Stylesheet is fully typesafe. That can help you catch typos and invalid style values.
React Stylesheet compiles to CSS classes under the hood: that means
hover,
focus states are supported.
% npm install react-stylesheet
<Element />
<Element /> component is a basic building block for styling:
import {Element} from 'react-stylesheet'
<Element
background="red"
color="yellow"
padding={10}>
I'm styled!
</Element>
For each prop like
color,
background, ... there are versions with suffixes
*OnHover,
*onActive,
*onActive, and
*onDisabled which activate its style
values when the corresponding state is being active.
For example there's an
<Element /> which changes its background and text color
on hover:
import {Element} from 'react-stylesheet'
<Element
background="red"
backgroundOnHover="yellow"
color="yellow"
colorOnHover="red"
padding={10}>
I'm styled!
</Element>
By default
<Element /> renders into
<div /> DOM component but you can
override this with
Component prop:
<Element
Component="button"
padding={10}>
click me!
</Element>
It can be a composite component but the requirement is that it takes
style and
className props.
<VBox /> and
<HBox />
<VBox /> and
<HBox /> are thin wrappers on top of
<Element /> which
implement flexbox layout mechanism.
<VBox /> corresponds to a flex container with
flex-direction: column and
<HBox /> —
flex-direction: row.
All properties which are supported by
<Element /> are also supported by
<VBox />
and
<HBox />.
import {VBox, HBox} from 'react-stylesheet'
<VBox justifyContent="space-around">
<HBox flexGrow={1}>Block 1</HBox>
<HBox>Block 2</HBox>
</VBox>
Note that the following defaults are applied:
HBox, VBox {
position: relative;
overflow: hidden;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
display: flex;
align-items: stretch;
flex-basis: auto;
flex-shrink: 0;
min-height: 0;
min-width: 0;
}
There's a way to produce styled components out of common components using
style(Component, stylesheet) function:
import {style} from 'react-stylesheet'
let Label = style('span', {
base: {
fontWeight: 'bold',
fontSize: '12pt',
}
})
Now
Label is a regular React component styled with
fontWeight and
fontSize. You can render into DOM and use as a part of React element tree:
<Label />
You can specify styling for states (hover, focus, ...):
let Label = style('span', {
base: {
fontWeight: 'bold',
fontSize: '12pt',
hover: {
textDecoration: 'underline'
}
}
})
Now on hover you can see the underline appears.
Sometimes you want a set of style variants and toggle them via JS:
let Label = style('span', {
base: {
fontWeight: 'bold',
fontSize: '12pt',
},
emphasis: {
textDecoration: 'underline'
},
})
Now to toggle any particular variant you need to pass a component a specially
constructed
variant prop:
<Label variant={{emphasis: true}} />
React DOM Stylesheet comes with Flow typings which precisely describe available API.
Some examples of the type errors you can get:
style('span', {
display: 'oops' // display can only be "none" | "block" | ...
})
style('span', {
isplay: 'block' // unknown property "isplay"
})
There's helpers for producing CSS values:
import {css} from 'react-stylesheet'
let Label = style('span', {
base: {
border: css.border(1, css.rgb(167)),
}
})
React Stylesheet comes with snapshot serializers for Jest test framework.
The example test setup looks like this:
import React from 'react';
import renderer from 'react-test-renderer';
import {Element} from 'react-stylesheet';
import * as TestUtils from 'react-stylesheet/testutils';
expect.addSnapshotSerializer(TestUtils.snapshotSerializer);
function Hello() {
return <Element color="red" colorOnHover="black">HEllo!</Element>
}
test('rendering <Hello />', function() {
const tree = renderer.create(<Hello />).toJSON();
expect(tree).toMatchSnapshot();
});
Which produces the following snapshot:
<div
className={
StyleJoin [
PrecompiledCSS {
"boxSizing": "border-box",
},
DynamicallyGeneratedCSS {
"hover": Object {
"color": "black",
},
},
]
}
style={Object {
"hover": "red",
}}
>
Hello
</div>
Alternatively if you don't want to call
expect.addSnapshotSerializer(..) line
in each of your test files you can the following config to your
package.json:
"jest": {
"snapshotSerializers": ["react-stylesheet/testutils-snapshot-serializer"]
}
This will enable snapshot serializers for each of your test files.