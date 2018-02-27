React Stylesheet

Component based styling approach for React applications.

Table of Contents

Motivation

This library implements a components-based approach for styling React applications. Stying with components means styling with JS code.

To re-iterate on CSS-in-JS advantages:

Single language to define UI and to style it—JavaScript.

Existing tooling for JavaScript can be reused for stylesheets: linters, type checkers, formatters, ...

A lot of features CSS is missing are present in JavaScript: modules, functions, variables, ...

For more info on CSS-in-JS and its advantages see the excellent talk by Vjeux.

What makes React Stylesheet special:

React centric approach: there's no separate abstractions for styles, React Stylesheet produces React components directly. You don't need to pass className or style props around. The units of reusability are React components.

Type safety: React Stylesheet is fully typesafe. That can help you catch typos and invalid style values.

React Stylesheet compiles to CSS classes under the hood: that means hover , focus states are supported.

Installation

% npm install react-stylesheet

Usage

<Element /> component is a basic building block for styling:

import {Element} from 'react-stylesheet' < Element background = "red" color = "yellow" padding = {10} > I'm styled! </ Element >

Styling based on state (hover, focus, ...)

For each prop like color , background , ... there are versions with suffixes *OnHover , *onActive , *onActive , and *onDisabled which activate its style values when the corresponding state is being active.

For example there's an <Element /> which changes its background and text color on hover:

import {Element} from 'react-stylesheet' < Element background = "red" backgroundOnHover = "yellow" color = "yellow" colorOnHover = "red" padding = {10} > I'm styled! </ Element >

Overriding component

By default <Element /> renders into <div /> DOM component but you can override this with Component prop:

< Element Component = "button" padding = {10} > click me! </ Element >

It can be a composite component but the requirement is that it takes style and className props.

<VBox /> and <HBox />

<VBox /> and <HBox /> are thin wrappers on top of <Element /> which implement flexbox layout mechanism.

<VBox /> corresponds to a flex container with flex-direction: column and <HBox /> — flex-direction: row .

All properties which are supported by <Element /> are also supported by <VBox /> and <HBox /> .

import {VBox, HBox} from 'react-stylesheet' <VBox justifyContent= "space-around" > < HBox flexGrow = {1} > Block 1 </ HBox > < HBox > Block 2 </ HBox > </ VBox >

Note that the following defaults are applied:

HBox , VBox { position : relative; overflow : hidden; margin : 0 ; padding : 0 ; display : flex; align-items : stretch; flex-basis : auto; flex-shrink : 0 ; min-height : 0 ; min-width : 0 ; }

Styled component factories

There's a way to produce styled components out of common components using style(Component, stylesheet) function:

import {style} from 'react-stylesheet' let Label = style( 'span' , { base : { fontWeight : 'bold' , fontSize : '12pt' , } })

Now Label is a regular React component styled with fontWeight and fontSize . You can render into DOM and use as a part of React element tree:

< Label />

Styling based on state (hover, focus, ...)

You can specify styling for states (hover, focus, ...):

let Label = style( 'span' , { base: { fontWeight: 'bold' , fontSize: '12pt' , hover: { textDecoration: 'underline' } } })

Now on hover you can see the underline appears.

Variants

Sometimes you want a set of style variants and toggle them via JS:

let Label = style( 'span' , { base: { fontWeight: 'bold' , fontSize: '12pt' , }, emphasis: { textDecoration: 'underline' }, })

Now to toggle any particular variant you need to pass a component a specially constructed variant prop:

< Label variant = {{emphasis: true}} />

Type safety

React DOM Stylesheet comes with Flow typings which precisely describe available API.

Some examples of the type errors you can get:

style ( 'span' , { display : 'oops' }) style ( 'span' , { isplay : 'block' })

CSS helpers

There's helpers for producing CSS values:

import {css} from 'react-stylesheet' let Label = style( 'span' , { base : { border : css.border( 1 , css.rgb( 167 )), } })

Test utilities

React Stylesheet comes with snapshot serializers for Jest test framework.

The example test setup looks like this:

import React from 'react' ; import renderer from 'react-test-renderer' ; import {Element} from 'react-stylesheet' ; import * as TestUtils from 'react-stylesheet/testutils' ; expect.addSnapshotSerializer(TestUtils.snapshotSerializer); function Hello ( ) { return < Element color = "red" colorOnHover = "black" > HEllo! </ Element > } test( 'rendering <Hello />' , function ( ) { const tree = renderer.create( < Hello /> ).toJSON(); expect(tree).toMatchSnapshot(); });

Which produces the following snapshot:

<div className={ StyleJoin [ PrecompiledCSS { "boxSizing" : "border-box" , }, DynamicallyGeneratedCSS { "hover" : Object { "color" : "black" , }, }, ] } style={Object { "hover" : "red" , }} > Hello </div>

Alternatively if you don't want to call expect.addSnapshotSerializer(..) line in each of your test files you can the following config to your package.json :

"jest" : { "snapshotSerializers" : [ "react-stylesheet/testutils-snapshot-serializer" ] }

This will enable snapshot serializers for each of your test files.