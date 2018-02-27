openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-stylesheet

by prometheusresearch-archive
2.2.2 (see all)

Component based styling for your React applications

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Stylesheet

Build Status NPM Version

Component based styling approach for React applications.

Table of Contents

Motivation

This library implements a components-based approach for styling React applications. Stying with components means styling with JS code.

To re-iterate on CSS-in-JS advantages:

  • Single language to define UI and to style it—JavaScript.

  • Existing tooling for JavaScript can be reused for stylesheets: linters, type checkers, formatters, ...

  • A lot of features CSS is missing are present in JavaScript: modules, functions, variables, ...

For more info on CSS-in-JS and its advantages see the excellent talk by Vjeux.

What makes React Stylesheet special:

  • React centric approach: there's no separate abstractions for styles, React Stylesheet produces React components directly. You don't need to pass className or style props around. The units of reusability are React components.

  • Type safety: React Stylesheet is fully typesafe. That can help you catch typos and invalid style values.

  • React Stylesheet compiles to CSS classes under the hood: that means hover, focus states are supported.

Installation

% npm install react-stylesheet

Usage

<Element />

<Element /> component is a basic building block for styling:

import {Element} from 'react-stylesheet'

<Element
  background="red"
  color="yellow"
  padding={10}>
  I'm styled!
</Element>

Styling based on state (hover, focus, ...)

For each prop like color, background, ... there are versions with suffixes *OnHover, *onActive, *onActive, and *onDisabled which activate its style values when the corresponding state is being active.

For example there's an <Element /> which changes its background and text color on hover:

import {Element} from 'react-stylesheet'

<Element
  background="red"
  backgroundOnHover="yellow"
  color="yellow"
  colorOnHover="red"
  padding={10}>
  I'm styled!
</Element>

Overriding component

By default <Element /> renders into <div /> DOM component but you can override this with Component prop:

<Element
  Component="button"
  padding={10}>
  click me!
</Element>

It can be a composite component but the requirement is that it takes style and className props.

<VBox /> and <HBox />

<VBox /> and <HBox /> are thin wrappers on top of <Element /> which implement flexbox layout mechanism.

<VBox /> corresponds to a flex container with flex-direction: column and <HBox />flex-direction: row.

All properties which are supported by <Element /> are also supported by <VBox /> and <HBox />.

import {VBox, HBox} from 'react-stylesheet'

<VBox justifyContent="space-around">
  <HBox flexGrow={1}>Block 1</HBox>
  <HBox>Block 2</HBox>
</VBox>

Note that the following defaults are applied:

HBox, VBox {
  position: relative;

  overflow: hidden;

  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;

  display: flex;
  align-items: stretch;
  flex-basis: auto;
  flex-shrink: 0;

  min-height: 0;
  min-width: 0;
}

Styled component factories

There's a way to produce styled components out of common components using style(Component, stylesheet) function:

import {style} from 'react-stylesheet'

let Label = style('span', {
  base: {
    fontWeight: 'bold',
    fontSize: '12pt',
  }
})

Now Label is a regular React component styled with fontWeight and fontSize. You can render into DOM and use as a part of React element tree:

<Label />

Styling based on state (hover, focus, ...)

You can specify styling for states (hover, focus, ...):

let Label = style('span', {
  base: {
    fontWeight: 'bold',
    fontSize: '12pt',
    hover: {
      textDecoration: 'underline'
    }
  }
})

Now on hover you can see the underline appears.

Variants

Sometimes you want a set of style variants and toggle them via JS:

let Label = style('span', {
  base: {
    fontWeight: 'bold',
    fontSize: '12pt',
  },
  emphasis: {
    textDecoration: 'underline'
  },
})

Now to toggle any particular variant you need to pass a component a specially constructed variant prop:

<Label variant={{emphasis: true}} />

Type safety

React DOM Stylesheet comes with Flow typings which precisely describe available API.

Some examples of the type errors you can get:

style('span', {
  display: 'oops' // display can only be "none" | "block" | ...
})

style('span', {
  isplay: 'block' // unknown property "isplay"
})

CSS helpers

There's helpers for producing CSS values:

import {css} from 'react-stylesheet'

let Label = style('span', {
  base: {
    border: css.border(1, css.rgb(167)),
  }
})

Test utilities

React Stylesheet comes with snapshot serializers for Jest test framework.

The example test setup looks like this:

import React from 'react';
import renderer from 'react-test-renderer';

import {Element} from 'react-stylesheet';
import * as TestUtils from 'react-stylesheet/testutils';

expect.addSnapshotSerializer(TestUtils.snapshotSerializer);

function Hello() {
  return <Element color="red" colorOnHover="black">HEllo!</Element>
}

test('rendering <Hello />', function() {
  const tree = renderer.create(<Hello />).toJSON();
  expect(tree).toMatchSnapshot();
});

Which produces the following snapshot:

<div
  className={
    StyleJoin [
      PrecompiledCSS {
        "boxSizing": "border-box",
      },
      DynamicallyGeneratedCSS {
        "hover": Object {
          "color": "black",
        },
      },
    ]
  }
  style={Object {
    "hover": "red",
  }}
>
  Hello
</div>

Alternatively if you don't want to call expect.addSnapshotSerializer(..) line in each of your test files you can the following config to your package.json:

"jest": {
  "snapshotSerializers": ["react-stylesheet/testutils-snapshot-serializer"]
}

This will enable snapshot serializers for each of your test files.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial