openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rs

react-stylematic

by Ryan Tsao
1.1.0 (see all)

A stylematic wrapper for React

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-stylematic

build status dependencies status npm version

A stylematic wrapper for React

Quick example


/** @jsx createElement */

const createElement = require('react-stylematic'); 

const App = () => (
  <div style={{
    color: 'red',
    background: 'linear-gradient(#fff, #eee)',
    ':hover': {
      color: ['rgba(0,75,255,0.8)', 'blue']
    }
  }}>
    Hello World!
  </div>
);

Rendered HTML

<div class="_style_4e1hWd" style="color: red">Hello World!</div>

Automatically injected CSS into document <head>

<style data-styletron>
._style_4e1hWd {
  background: -webkit-linear-gradient(#fff, #eee) !important;
  background: -moz-linear-gradient(#fff, #eee) !important;
  background: linear-gradient(#fff, #eee) !important
}
._style_4e1hWd:hover {
  color: blue !important;
  color: rgba(0,75,255,0.8) !important
}
</style>

Extraction of CSS on server

const React = require('react');
const ReactDOM = require('react-dom/server');
const {renderStatic} = require('styletron-server');

const App = require('./app');

const {html, css, hydrationSrc} = renderStatic(() => {
  return ReactDOM.renderToString(<App/>);
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial