openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-styleguidist

by styleguidist
11.1.7 (see all)

Isolated React component development environment with a living style guide

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

100K

GitHub Stars

10.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

256

Package

Dependencies

63

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/55
Read All Reviews
PatrickRNG
AhmeeedMostafa

Top Feedback

3Easy to Use
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
2Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

React Styleguidist

Isolated React component development environment with a living style guide

npm CI status Codecov Join the chat at https://gitter.im/styleguidist/styleguidist Discord Open Source Helpers

React Styleguidist is a component development environment with hot reloaded dev server and a living style guide that you can share with your team. It lists component propTypes and shows live, editable usage examples based on Markdown files. Check out the demo style guide.

React Styleguidist in action

Usage

Advanced documentation

Examples

Showcase

Real projects using React Styleguidist:

Integration with other tools

Third-party tools

Resources

Change log

The change log can be found on the Releases page.

Contributing

Everyone is welcome to contribute. Please take a moment to read the contributing guidelines and the developer guide.

Sponsoring

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our Readme on GitHub with a link to your site.

Become a backer get your image on our Readme on GitHub with a link to your site.

Buy Me A Coffee

Authors and license

Artem Sapegin and contributors.

Logo by Sara Vieira and Andrey Okonetchnikov.

MIT License, see the included License.md file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use3
Performant3
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge2
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Patrick PassarellaSão Paulo, SP60 Ratings31 Reviews
Passionate about entrepreneurship and creating things
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

It's a great simple library for components documentation. The UI is not the best, I like Storybook more, but other than that, it works. But after a while, it gets overwhelmed and hard to maintain and/or find what you need. I don't really see a reason to use this library instead of Storybook, maybe the only reason it's that it's easier to set up.

0
Ahmed KhallafCairo, Egypt38 Ratings108 Reviews
A full-stack web developer with NodeJS, PHP & ReactJS.
October 23, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable
Bleeding Edge

Very useful, easy to use package for having more description of your components like docs for your components with examples...etc which makes your development easier with a team!

0
TahaMubeen75 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Engineer
1 year ago
Dashon 'DJ' HawkinsPhoenix, Arizona486 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago
Thijs-JanLeiden, the Netherlands5 Ratings0 Reviews
August 17, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial