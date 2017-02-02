React Styleguide Generator

Easily generate a good-looking styleguide by adding some documentation to your React project.



Demo using the React-Bootstrap.

Installation

npm install react-styleguide-generator

Which requires React 15.x.x or newer. To install it npm install react .

Quick Start

NOTE: By default Babel's static keyword is disabled. You can turn them on individually by passing stage 0 as a babelrc or options.babelConfig.

Documenting your React components

Create file for the styleguide, and then add some documentation to a static field named styleguide . You can use the ES6 syntax by Babel.

import React from 'react' import Button from './Button' export default class extends React . Component { static styleguide = { index : '1.1' , category : 'Elements' , title : 'Button' , description : 'You can use **Markdown** within this `description` field.' , code : `<Button size='small|large' onClick={Function}>Cool Button</Button>` , className : 'apply the css class' } onClick () { alert( 'Alo!' ) } render () { return ( < Button size = 'large' onClick = {this.onClick} > Cool Button </ Button > ) } }

Additional examples in tabs (optional) Demo

You can optionally use tabs to segment out examples for a component:

import React from 'react' import Button from './Button' export default class extends React . Component { static styleguide = { … exampleComponent : Button, examples : [{ tabTitle : 'Default' , props : { children : 'Default' } }, { tabTitle : 'Primary' , props : { kind : 'primary' , children : 'Primary' , onClick () { alert( 'o hay!' ) } } }] } }

Doc comment support example is:

export default class extends Component { static displayName = 'ExampleButton' static styleguide = { … } static propTypes = { block : React.PropTypes.bool, kind : React.PropTypes.oneOf([ 'default' , 'primary' , 'success' , 'info' ]) } render () { return < Button block kind = 'primary' > Cool Button </ Button > } }

If necessary, visit react-styleguide-generator/example to see more complete examples for the documenting syntax.

Generating the documentation

Command line tool

A common usage example is below.

rsg 'example/**/*.js'

Type rsg -h or rsg --help to get all the available options.

Usage : rsg [input] [options] Options: -o, --output Output directory [ 'styleguide' ] -t, --title Used as a page title [ 'Style Guide' ] -r, --root Set the root path [ '.' ] -f, --files Inject references to files [ '' ] -c, --config Use the config file [ 'styleguide.json' ] -p, --pushstate Enable HTML5 pushState [ false ] -v, --verbose Verbose output [ false ] -w, --watch Watch mode using `browserifyConfig` Examples: rsg 'example/**/*.js' -t 'Great Style Guide' -f 'a.css, a.js' -v # Necessary to use a config file if you want to enable react-docgen rsg 'example/**/*.js' -c 'styleguide.json' -v

Gulp

const gulp = require ( 'gulp' ) const rsg = require ( 'react-styleguide-generator' ).rsg gulp.task( 'styleguide' , function ( done ) { rsg( 'example/**/*.js' , { output : 'path/to/dir' , files : [ 'a.css' , 'a.js' ] }).generate() .then( () => done()) .catch( err => { console .error(err) done() }) })

Grunt

const rsg = require ( 'react-styleguide-generator' ).rsg grunt.registerTask( 'rsg' , 'React style guide' , function ( ) { const done = this .async() try { const conf = grunt.config.get( 'rsg' ) rsg(conf.input, { config : conf.configFile, watch : false , verbose : true }).generate() .then( () => { grunt.log.ok( 'react styleguide generation complete' ) done() }) .catch( err => { grunt.log.error( 'Error: ' + err + ' ' + err.stack()) done( false ) }) } catch (e) { grunt.log.error( 'Error: ' + e + ' ' + e.stack) done( false ) } })

API

Returns a new RSG instance.

input

Type: String

Refers to glob syntax or it can be a direct file path.

options

output

Type: String

Default: 'styleguide'

Output directory path.

title

Type: String

Default: 'Style Guide'

Used as a page title and in the page header.

Type: Array Default: input

An array of glob -able file/paths for react-docgen to parse. If not specified, will default the value to input .

root

Type: String

Default: '.'

Set the root path. For example, if the styleguide is hosted at http://example.com/styleguide the options.root should be styleguide .

files

Type: Array

Default: null

Inject references to files. A usage example is:

{ files : [ '//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.4/css/bootstrap.min.css' , 'a.css' , 'a.js' , 'icon.svg' ] }

Check for the existence of the files and only copy the files if it exists.

Inject file references into index.html if the files with the extension .css or .js .

< html > < head > … < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.4/css/bootstrap.min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "files/a.css" > </ head > < body > … < script src = "files/a.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

config

Type: String|Object

Default: styleguide.json

The entire range of RSG API options is allowed. Usage example.

An object can be passed instead of a filename that contains the RSG API options.

pushstate

Type: String

Default: false

Enable HTML5 pushState. When this option is enabled, styleguide will use history API.

babelConfig

Type: Object

Default: null

A usage example is below. See the babel docs for the complete list.

{ babelConfig : { stage : 0 } }

browserifyConfig

Type: Object

Default: { standalone: 'Contents', debug: true }

A usage example is below. See the browserify docs for the complete list.

{ extensions : [ '' , '.js' , '.jsx' ] }

watch

Type: String Default: false

Enables watchify for when the input files change, speeding up rebuild time.

Generate the files and their dependencies into a styleguide output.

Demo

Get the demo running locally:

git clone git@github.com:pocotan001/react-styleguide-generator.git cd react-styleguide-generator/example/ npm install npm start

Visit http://localhost:3000/ in your browser.

Troubleshooting

