Easily generate a good-looking styleguide by adding some documentation to your React project.
Demo using the React-Bootstrap.
npm install react-styleguide-generator
Which requires React 15.x.x or newer. To install it
npm install react.
NOTE: By default Babel's
static keyword is disabled. You can turn them on individually by passing
stage 0 as a babelrc or options.babelConfig.
Create file for the styleguide, and then add some documentation to a static field named
styleguide. You can use the ES6 syntax by Babel.
import React from 'react'
import Button from './Button'
export default class extends React.Component {
static styleguide = {
index: '1.1',
category: 'Elements',
title: 'Button',
description: 'You can use **Markdown** within this `description` field.',
code: `<Button size='small|large' onClick={Function}>Cool Button</Button>`,
className: 'apply the css class'
}
onClick () {
alert('Alo!')
}
render () {
return (
<Button size='large' onClick={this.onClick}>Cool Button</Button>
)
}
}
index: Reference to the element's position in the styleguide (optional)
category: Components category name
title: Components title
description: Components description (optional)
code: Code example (optional). Not specifying this will not auto-generate an example.
className: CSS class name (optional)
You can optionally use tabs to segment out examples for a component:
import React from 'react'
import Button from './Button'
export default class extends React.Component {
static styleguide = {
…
// Component to use for generating additional examples
exampleComponent: Button,
// Array of additional example tabs
examples: [{
tabTitle: 'Default',
props: {
children: 'Default'
}
}, {
tabTitle: 'Primary',
props: {
kind: 'primary',
children: 'Primary',
onClick () {
alert('o hay!')
}
}
}]
}
}
exampleComponent:
ReactElement to use to generate the examples.
examples: Array of examples, which generates additional tabs of example components and sample code
examples[].tabTitle: Title of example tab
examples[].props: Properties to assign to the rendered example component
examples[].props.children: (optional) Child elements to assign to the example component
examples[].code: (optional) Code example. Omitting this will attempt to auto-generate a code example using the
examples[].props
Doc comment support example is:
/**
* Substitute this description for `styleguide.description`.
*/
export default class extends Component {
// required for prop documentation
static displayName = 'ExampleButton'
static styleguide = {
…
}
// Document the props via react-docgen
static propTypes = {
/**
* Block level
*/
block: React.PropTypes.bool,
/**
* Style types
*/
kind: React.PropTypes.oneOf(['default', 'primary', 'success', 'info'])
}
render () {
return <Button block kind='primary'>Cool Button</Button>
}
}
If necessary, visit react-styleguide-generator/example to see more complete examples for the documenting syntax.
A common usage example is below.
# The default output to `styleguide` directory
rsg 'example/**/*.js'
Type
rsg -h or
rsg --help to get all the available options.
Usage: rsg [input] [options]
Options:
-o, --output Output directory ['styleguide']
-t, --title Used as a page title ['Style Guide']
-r, --root Set the root path ['.']
-f, --files Inject references to files ['']
-c, --config Use the config file ['styleguide.json']
-p, --pushstate Enable HTML5 pushState [false]
-v, --verbose Verbose output [false]
-w, --watch Watch mode using `browserifyConfig`
Examples:
rsg 'example/**/*.js' -t 'Great Style Guide' -f 'a.css, a.js' -v
# Necessary to use a config file if you want to enable react-docgen
rsg 'example/**/*.js' -c 'styleguide.json' -v
const gulp = require('gulp')
const rsg = require('react-styleguide-generator').rsg
gulp.task('styleguide', function (done) {
rsg('example/**/*.js', {
output: 'path/to/dir',
files: ['a.css', 'a.js']
}).generate()
.then(() => done())
.catch(err => {
console.error(err)
done()
})
})
const rsg = require('react-styleguide-generator').rsg
grunt.registerTask('rsg', 'React style guide', function () {
const done = this.async()
try {
const conf = grunt.config.get('rsg')
rsg(conf.input, {
config: conf.configFile,
watch: false,
verbose: true
}).generate()
.then(() => {
grunt.log.ok('react styleguide generation complete')
done()
})
.catch(err => {
grunt.log.error('Error: ' + err + ' ' + err.stack())
done(false)
})
} catch (e) {
grunt.log.error('Error: ' + e + ' ' + e.stack)
done(false)
}
})
Returns a new RSG instance.
Type:
String
Refers to glob syntax or it can be a direct file path.
Type:
String
Default:
'styleguide'
Output directory path.
Type:
String
Default:
'Style Guide'
Used as a page title and in the page header.
Type:
Array
Default:
input
An array of
glob-able file/paths for
react-docgen to parse. If not specified, will default the value to
input.
Type:
String
Default:
'.'
Set the root path. For example, if the styleguide is hosted at
http://example.com/styleguide the
options.root should be
styleguide.
Type:
Array
Default:
null
Inject references to files. A usage example is:
{
files: [
'//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.4/css/bootstrap.min.css',
'a.css',
'a.js',
'icon.svg'
]
}
Check for the existence of the files and only copy the files if it exists.
Inject file references into index.html if the files with the extension
.css or
.js.
<!doctype html>
<html>
<head>
…
<link rel="stylesheet" href="//maxcdn.bootstrapcdn.com/bootstrap/3.3.4/css/bootstrap.min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" href="files/a.css">
</head>
<body>
…
<script src="files/a.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Type:
String|Object
Default:
styleguide.json
The entire range of RSG API options is allowed. Usage example.
An object can be passed instead of a filename that contains the RSG API options.
Type:
String
Default:
false
Enable HTML5 pushState. When this option is enabled, styleguide will use history API.
Type:
Object
Default:
null
A usage example is below. See the babel docs for the complete list.
{
babelConfig: {
stage: 0
}
}
Type:
Object
Default:
{ standalone: 'Contents', debug: true }
A usage example is below. See the browserify docs for the complete list.
{
extensions: ['', '.js', '.jsx']
}
Type:
String
Default:
false
Enables
watchify for when the
input files change, speeding up rebuild time.
Generate the files and their dependencies into a styleguide output.
Get the demo running locally:
git clone git@github.com:pocotan001/react-styleguide-generator.git
cd react-styleguide-generator/example/
npm install
npm start
Visit http://localhost:3000/ in your browser.
Make sure your component contains
displayName and
render().