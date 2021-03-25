Please consider using https://react-select.com/home
Up to date with react/react-dom
16.2.0 and styled-components
4.1.1
This project was built with styled-components and is a "rethink" of the awesome project react-select. But what the differences between react-select and this project?
npm install react-styled-select --save
import React from 'react'
import Select from 'react-styled-select'
class MyComp extends React.Component {
render() {
const options = [
{ label: "One", value: 1},
{ label: "Two", value: 2},
]
return (
<Select
options={options}
onOpen={myOpenFunc}
onChange={myChangeFunc}
classes={{
selectValue: 'my-custom-value',
selectArrow: 'my-custom-arrow'
}}
/>
)
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
classes
|object
undefined
|You can specify
className for each element. Possible values:
selectArrow,
selectArrowZone,
selectClear,
selectClearZone,
selectControl,
selectInput,
selectInputField,
selectMenu,
selectMenuOuter,
selectMultiValueWrapper,
selectOption,
selectPlaceholder,
selectValue,
selectValueLabel
clearable
|bool
false
|should it be possible to reset value
disabled
|bool
false
|disables every events over the component
multi
|bool
false
|multi values support
virtualized
|bool
false
|(
NEW) efficiently rendering large lists options
virtualizedMaxHeight
|number
198
|(
NEW) height of option menu
virtualizedOptionHeight
|number
38
|(
NEW) Height of each options
searchable
|bool
true
|whether to enable searching feature or not
placeholder
|string
Select...
|The short hint is displayed in the input field before the user enters a value
loadOptions
|function
undefined
|function that returns a promise or calls a callback with the options:
function(input, [callback])
className
|string
undefined
|Root element className
value
|any
undefined
|If you want to specify a pre selected value
options
|array
[]
|List of values. Ex.
[{"label": "Foo", value: "foo"}]
onOpen
|function
undefined
|It calls when open outer menu
onChange
|function
undefined
|It calls when change selected value
onValueClick
|function
undefined
|It calls when click over a option value
closeMenuOnSelect
|function
undefined
|It calls when click over a option value
onInputClear
|function
undefined
|It calls when input is cleared
valueRenderer
|function
undefined
|function which returns a custom way to render the value selected function (option) {}
optionRenderer
|function
undefined
|function which returns a custom way to render the options in the menu (option) {}
Very similar with
react-select API.
var getOptions = function(input, callback) {
setTimeout(function() {
callback(null, {
options: [
{ value: 'one', label: 'One' },
{ value: 'two', label: 'Two' }
]
});
}, 500);
};
<Select.Async
loadOptions={getOptions}
/>
MyForm.jsx
class MyForm extends React.Component {
render() {
return(){
<Select className="dark-theme" options={[...]} />
}
}
}
mysite.css
.dark-theme {
--styled-select-placeholder__color: #999;
--styled-select__color: white;
--styled-select__background-color: #555;
--styled-select__border-color: black;
--styled-select__border-width: 3px;
--styled-select__border-radius: 5px;
--styled-select-menu-outer__margin: 10px 0 0 0;
--styled-select-menu-outer__padding: 0;
--styled-select-menu-outer__background-color: #555;
--styled-select-menu-outer__border-color: black;
--styled-select-menu-outer__border-style: solid;
--styled-select-menu-outer__border-width: 3px;
--styled-select-option__background-color: #444;
--styled-select-option__color--focused: #eee;
--styled-select-option__background-color--focused: #333;
--styled-select-option__color--selected: #eee;
--styled-select-option__background-color--selected: #444;
}
--styled-select-arrow-zone__width: 25px; --styled-select-arrow__color: #9b9ba5; --styled-select-arrow__size: 8; --styled-select-clear-zone__width: 17px; --styled-select-clear__color: #999; --styled-select-clear__font-size: 14px; --styled-select-control__border-color: #dcdce3; --styled-select-control__border-color--focused: #40a3f5; --styled-select-control__cursor--disabled: not-allowed; --styled-select-control__min-height: 36px; --styled-select-input__height: 23px; --styled-select-input__line-height: 23px; --styled-select-input__padding: 0; --styled-select-menu-outer__background-color: #fff; --styled-select-menu-outer__border-color: #f0f0f5; --styled-select-menu-outer__border-radius: 2px; --styled-select-menu-outer__border-style: solid; --styled-select-menu-outer__border-width: 1px; --styled-select-menu-outer__box-shadow: 0 2px 4px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.05); --styled-select-menu-outer__margin: 5px 0 0 0; --styled-select-menu-outer__max-height: 200px; --styled-select-menu-outer__padding: 0; --styled-select-menu__border-radius: 2px; --styled-select-menu__max-height: 198px; --styled-select-multi-value-wrapper__padding: 3px 0 3px 5px; --styled-select-multi-value__background-color: #eee; --styled-select-multi-value__border: 1px solid #aaa; --styled-select-multi-value__border--hover: 1px solid #777; --styled-select-multi-value__border-radius: 3px; --styled-select-multi-value__box-shadow: rgba(0,0,0,0.2) 0px 0px 3px; --styled-select-multi-value__font-size: 0.9em; --styled-select-multi-value__line-height: 1.4; --styled-select-multi-value__margin: 2px 5px 2px 0; --styled-select-no-results__color: #999; --styled-select-no-results__font-family: Tahoma, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; --styled-select-no-results__font-size: 14px; --styled-select-no-results__padding: 8px 10px; --styled-select-option__background-color: #fff; --styled-select-option__background-color--focused: #f0f0f5; --styled-select-option__background-color--selected: #ddd; --styled-select-option__color: #777; --styled-select-option__color--focused: #333; --styled-select-option__color--selected: #333; --styled-select-option__font-family: Tahoma, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; --styled-select-option__padding: 8px 10px; --styled-select-placeholder__color: #d2d2d9; --styled-select-placeholder__font-family: Tahoma, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; --styled-select-placeholder__font-size: 12px; --styled-select-placeholder__line-height: 34px; --styled-select-placeholder__padding: 0 10px; --styled-select-value-icon__background-color: transparent; --styled-select-value-icon__background-color--hover: rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1); --styled-select-value-icon__font-family: arial; --styled-select-value-icon__padding: 1px 5px; --styled-select-value-label__font-family: Tahoma, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; --styled-select-value-label__padding: 1px 6px; --styled-select-value-wrapper__align-content: space-around; --styled-select-value-wrapper__align-items: center; --styled-select-value-wrapper__box-sizing: border-box; --styled-select-value-wrapper__display: flex; --styled-select-value-wrapper__flex: 2 100%; --styled-select-value-wrapper__padding: 0 0 0 5px; --styled-select-value__color: Tahoma, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; --styled-select-value__font-size: 14px; --styled-select-value__line-height: 34px; --styled-select-value__max-width: 100%; --styled-select-value__overflow: hidden; --styled-select-value__padding: 0 5px; --styled-select-value__text-overflow: ellipsis; --styled-select-value__white-space: nowrap; --styled-select__background-color: #fff; --styled-select__border-radius: 2px; --styled-select__border-style: solid; --styled-select__border-width: 1px; --styled-select__box-sizing: border-box; --styled-select__color: #777; --styled-select__cursor--disabled: not-allowed; --styled-select__opacity--disabled: 0.5; --styled-select__pointer-events--disabled: none; --styled-select__position: relative;
This project was based on react-select.
Special thanks to:
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2017-2018 Bruno Agutoli
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.