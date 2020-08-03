Set of React components that implement
flexboxgrid.css but with
styled-components/
emotion. Furthermore, it allows to customize grid configuration like gutter width...
Highly inspired by the excellent
react-flexbox-grid which the API is nearly the same than this module.
npm i -S react-styled-flexboxgrid
react-styled-flexboxgrid depends on 2 peer dependencies:
react@^0.14.0 || ^15.0.0-0 || ^16.0.0-0
prop-types@^15.0.0-0
styled-components@2
You should install them in your project.
import React from 'react'
import {Grid, Col, Row} from 'react-styled-flexboxgrid'
const App = props =>
<Grid>
<Row>
<Col xs={6} md={3}>Hello, world!</Col>
</Row>
</Grid>
The
<Grid> component is optional and can help to wrap children in a fixed/fluid container. Use the configuration
container for fixed width value.
fluid (Boolean): Create a responsive fixed width container or a full width container, spanning the entire width of your viewport. Default: false
reverse (Boolean): Use
flex-direction: row-reverse. Default: false
start
center
end
top
middle
bottom
around
between
first
last (String(xs|sm|md|lg): Align elements to the start or end of row as well as the top, bottom, or center of a column.
reverse (Boolean): Use
flex-direction: column-reverse. Default: false
xs
sm
md
lg (Boolean|Integer):
true, enable auto sizing column.
false, hide colomn for the breakpoint.
integer value, it specify the column size on the grid. (1 to 12)
xsOffset
smOffset
mdOffset
lgOffset (Integer): Offset the column.
The grid use same defaults than
flexboxgrid.css.
You can customize values using
<ThemeProvider> component from styled-components.
react-styled-flexboxgrid will looks at the
flexboxgrid property in the theme.
import React from 'react'
import {ThemeProvider} from 'styled-components'
import {Grid, Col, Row} from 'react-styled-flexboxgrid'
const theme = {
flexboxgrid: {
// Defaults
gridSize: 12, // columns
gutterWidth: 1, // rem
outerMargin: 2, // rem
mediaQuery: 'only screen',
container: {
sm: 46, // rem
md: 61, // rem
lg: 76 // rem
},
breakpoints: {
xs: 0, // em
sm: 48, // em
md: 64, // em
lg: 75 // em
}
}
}
const App = props =>
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<Grid>
<Row>
<Col xs={6} md={3}>Hello, world!</Col>
</Row>
</Grid>
</ThemeProvider>
To use react-styled-flexboxgrid with emotion, import from 'react-styled-flexboxgrid/emotion':
import { Grid, Col, Row } from 'react-styled-flexboxgrid/emotion'
MIT