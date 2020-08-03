openbase logo
rsf

react-styled-flexboxgrid

by Loïc Mahieu
3.2.1 (see all)

Grid system based on styled-components and flexbox for React

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20.7K

GitHub Stars

549

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

React Grid

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

react-styled-flexboxgrid

npm version Build Status NPM Status js-standard-style

Set of React components that implement flexboxgrid.css but with styled-components/emotion. Furthermore, it allows to customize grid configuration like gutter width...

Highly inspired by the excellent react-flexbox-grid which the API is nearly the same than this module.

Demo

Usage

Installation

npm i -S react-styled-flexboxgrid

react-styled-flexboxgrid depends on 2 peer dependencies:

  • react@^0.14.0 || ^15.0.0-0 || ^16.0.0-0
  • prop-types@^15.0.0-0
  • styled-components@2

You should install them in your project.

Basic

import React from 'react'

import {Grid, Col, Row} from 'react-styled-flexboxgrid'

const App = props =>
  <Grid>
    <Row>
      <Col xs={6} md={3}>Hello, world!</Col>
    </Row>
  </Grid>

Grid

The <Grid> component is optional and can help to wrap children in a fixed/fluid container. Use the configuration container for fixed width value.

Props
  • fluid (Boolean): Create a responsive fixed width container or a full width container, spanning the entire width of your viewport. Default: false

Row

Props
  • reverse (Boolean): Use flex-direction: row-reverse. Default: false
  • start
  • center
  • end
  • top
  • middle
  • bottom
  • around
  • between
  • first
  • last (String(xs|sm|md|lg): Align elements to the start or end of row as well as the top, bottom, or center of a column.

Col

Props
  • reverse (Boolean): Use flex-direction: column-reverse. Default: false
  • xs
  • sm
  • md
  • lg (Boolean|Integer):
    • When true, enable auto sizing column.
    • When false, hide colomn for the breakpoint.
    • When integer value, it specify the column size on the grid. (1 to 12)
  • xsOffset
  • smOffset
  • mdOffset
  • lgOffset (Integer): Offset the column.

Configuration

The grid use same defaults than flexboxgrid.css.

You can customize values using <ThemeProvider> component from styled-components. react-styled-flexboxgrid will looks at the flexboxgrid property in the theme.

import React from 'react'

import {ThemeProvider} from 'styled-components'
import {Grid, Col, Row} from 'react-styled-flexboxgrid'

const theme = {
  flexboxgrid: {
    // Defaults
    gridSize: 12, // columns
    gutterWidth: 1, // rem
    outerMargin: 2, // rem
    mediaQuery: 'only screen',
    container: {
      sm: 46, // rem
      md: 61, // rem
      lg: 76  // rem
    },
    breakpoints: {
      xs: 0,  // em
      sm: 48, // em
      md: 64, // em
      lg: 75  // em
    }
  }
}

const App = props =>
  <ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
    <Grid>
      <Row>
        <Col xs={6} md={3}>Hello, world!</Col>
      </Row>
    </Grid>
  </ThemeProvider>

Use with Emotion

To use react-styled-flexboxgrid with emotion, import from 'react-styled-flexboxgrid/emotion':

import { Grid, Col, Row } from 'react-styled-flexboxgrid/emotion'

License

MIT

