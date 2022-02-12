Write styles declaratively in React
$ npm i react-style-tag --save
// ES2015
import { Style } from "react-style-tag";
// CommonJS
const Style = require("react-style-tag").Style;
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { Style } from "react-style-tag";
class App extends Component {
render() [
return (
<div>
<h1 className="foo">
Bar
</h1>
<Style>{`
.foo {
color: red;
&:hover {
background-color: gray;
}
@media print {
color: black;
}
}
`}</Style>
</div>
);
}
}
react-style-tag creates a React component that will inject a
<style> tag into the document's head with the styles that you pass as the text content of the tag. Notice above that the styles are wrapped in
{`and
`}, which create a template literal string. Internally,
react-style-tag parses this text and applies all necessary prefixes via
stylis. All valid CSS is able to be used (
@media,
@font-face, you name it), and you can use nesting via the use of the
& reference to the parent selector.
The style tag that is injected into the head will be automatically mounted whenever the component it is rendered in is mounted, and will be automatically unmounted whenever the component it is rendered in is unmounted.
There is an additional utility provided that can help to scope your styles in the vein of CSS Modules, and this is
hashKeys. This function accepts an array of keys to hash, and returns a map of the keys to their hashed values.
import { hashKeys, Style } from "react-style-tag";
const { foo, bar } = hashKeys(["foo", "bar"]);
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
<div className={foo}>
My text is red due to the scoped style of foo.
</div>
<div className={bar}>
My text is green due to the scoped style of bar.
</div>
<div className="baz">
My text is blue due to the global style of baz.
</div>
<Style>{`
.${foo} {
color: red;
}
.${bar} {
color: green;
}
.baz {
color: blue;
}
`}</Style>
</div>
);
}
}
Notice you can easily mix both scoped and global styles, and for mental mapping the scoped styles all follow the format
scoped__{key}__{hash}, for example
scoped__test__3769397038. The hashes are uniquely based on each execution of
hashKeys, so the implementation can either be Component-specific (if defined outside the class) or instance-specific (if defined inside the class, on
componentDidMount for example).
Naturally you can pass all standard attributes (
id,
name, etc.) and they will be passed to the
<style> tag, but there are a few additional props that are specific to the component.
boolean, defaults to false in production, true otherwise
If set to
true, it will render a
<link> tag instead of a
<style> tag, which allows easy source referencing in browser DevTools. This is similar to the way that webpack handles its
style-loader.
The use of sourcemaps require the use of
Blob, which is supported in IE10+, Safari 6.1+, and all other modern browsers (Chrome, Firefox, etc.). If you browser does not support
Blob and you want to use sourcemaps, you should include a polyfill. Recommended is
blob-polyfill.
Make sure this import occurs prior to the import of
react-style-tag to ensure blob support is present.
boolean, defaults to true
If set to
false, it will prevent aggressive compression of the CSS.
boolean, defaults to true in production, false otherwise
If set to
false, it will pretty-print the rendered CSS text. This can be helpful in development for readability of styles.
boolean, defaults to true
If set to
false, it will prevent
stylis from applying vendor prefixes to the CSS.
All of the props available are also available as global options for all instances that can be set with the
setGlobalOptions method:
import { setGlobalOptions } from "react-style-tag";
setGlobalOptions({
isCompressed: false,
hasSourceMap: true,
isMinified: true,
isPrefixed: false
});
The
setGlobalOptions method is also available as a static method on the
Style component:
import { Style } from "react-style-tag";
Style.setGlobalOptions({
isCompressed: false,
hasSourceMap: true,
isMinified: true,
isPrefixed: false
});
Standard stuff, clone the repo and
npm i to get the dependencies. npm scripts available:
build => run rollup to build
dist files with NODE_ENV=production
dev => run webpack dev server to run example app / playground
dist => runs
build and
build:minified
lint => run ESLint against all files in the
src folder
lint:fix => runs
lint with
--fix
prepublish => runs
prepublish:compile when publishing
prepublish:compile => run
lint,
test:coverage,
transpile:es,
transpile:lib,
dist
test => run AVA test functions with
NODE_ENV=test
test:coverage => run
test but with
nyc for coverage checker
test:watch => run
test, but with persistent watcher
transpile:lib => run babel against all files in
src to create files in
lib
transpile:es => run babel against all files in
src to create files in
es, preserving ES2015 modules (for
pkg.module)