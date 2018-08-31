Validates style objects by ensuring the keys are valid css property names (in camelcase form).

var stylePropType = require ( 'react-style-proptype' ); var Comp = React.createClass({ propTypes : { myStyle : stylePropType, }, render(){ ... } });

You can use stylePropType.isRequired similar to the built in proptypes.

Flow

We also expose a flow type definition. It doesn't use an 'exact' type definition due to a bug in flow, so it'll allow invalid properties. The main purpose of this type is to improve the editor experience for custom components that accept a style prop.

import { type Style } from 'react-style-proptype/src/Style.flow.js' ; type Props = { style : Style, };

Arrays

With react-native styles can be passed an array of objects. You can use this variant with stylePropTypes.supportingArrays .

Removing in production

While prop-types aren't executed in production, they still take up bundle size. This is true of both the official prop-types package and react-style-proptype.

babel-plugin-transform-react-remove-prop-types can be used to completely remove prop-types, including the one from react-style-proptype.

Example .babelrc