openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rsp

react-style-proptype

by Frankie Bagnardi
3.2.2 (see all)

Validates style objects by ensuring the keys are valid css property names (in camelcase form).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

246K

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Validation

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Validates style objects by ensuring the keys are valid css property names (in camelcase form).

var stylePropType = require('react-style-proptype');

var Comp = React.createClass({
  propTypes: {
    myStyle: stylePropType,
  },
  render(){ ... }
});

You can use stylePropType.isRequired similar to the built in proptypes.

Flow

We also expose a flow type definition. It doesn't use an 'exact' type definition due to a bug in flow, so it'll allow invalid properties. The main purpose of this type is to improve the editor experience for custom components that accept a style prop.

import { type Style } from 'react-style-proptype/src/Style.flow.js';

type Props = {
  style: Style,
};

Arrays

With react-native styles can be passed an array of objects. You can use this variant with stylePropTypes.supportingArrays.

Removing in production

While prop-types aren't executed in production, they still take up bundle size. This is true of both the official prop-types package and react-style-proptype.

babel-plugin-transform-react-remove-prop-types can be used to completely remove prop-types, including the one from react-style-proptype.

Example .babelrc

{
  "presets": ["env", "react"],
  "plugins": [
    [
      "transform-react-remove-prop-types",
      {
        "removeImport": true,
        "additionalLibraries": ["react-style-proptype"]
      }
    ]
  ]
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-hook-form📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46Great Documentation
39Easy to Use
39Performant
@hookform/resolvers📋 Validation resolvers: Zod, Yup, Joi, Superstruct, Vest, class-validator, io-ts, typanion, and nope.
GitHub Stars
472
Weekly Downloads
488K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
for
formikBuild forms in React, without the tears 😭
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
27Easy to Use
22Performant
uniformsA React library for building forms from any schema.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
14K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-jsonschema-formA React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
54K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
react-final-form🏁 High performance subscription-based form state management for React
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
390K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
See 31 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial