Validates style objects by ensuring the keys are valid css property names (in camelcase form).
var stylePropType = require('react-style-proptype');
var Comp = React.createClass({
propTypes: {
myStyle: stylePropType,
},
render(){ ... }
});
You can use stylePropType.isRequired similar to the built in proptypes.
We also expose a flow type definition. It doesn't use an 'exact' type definition due to a bug in flow, so it'll allow invalid properties. The main purpose of this type is to improve the editor experience for custom components that accept a style prop.
import { type Style } from 'react-style-proptype/src/Style.flow.js';
type Props = {
style: Style,
};
With react-native styles can be passed an array of objects. You can use this variant with
stylePropTypes.supportingArrays.
While prop-types aren't executed in production, they still take up bundle size. This is true of both the official prop-types package and react-style-proptype.
babel-plugin-transform-react-remove-prop-types can be used to completely remove prop-types, including the one from react-style-proptype.
Example .babelrc
{
"presets": ["env", "react"],
"plugins": [
[
"transform-react-remove-prop-types",
{
"removeImport": true,
"additionalLibraries": ["react-style-proptype"]
}
]
]
}