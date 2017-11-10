A simple React component for building living style guides with React. Check out the example.
highlight.js (or include your own).
<StyleGuideItem
title="Cool Button"
description="This is a very cool button!"
>
<CoolButton>
Button!
</CoolButton>
<CoolButton type="primary">
Primary Button!
</CoolButton>
</StyleGuideItem>
Optionally, include the CSS in
react-style-guide.css for a nice set of default styles.
npm install
npm run example
Then you can browse to http://localhost:8080/
To build the example files once:
npm run build-example
Then you can open
./examples/index.html
Type:
String Optional
A text title for the section.
Type:
String Optional
An expanded description.
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Set to
true to use HTML for the section description.
Type:
String
Example markup as a string. Use when you don't want auto-generated JSX markup for a section.
Type:
Function
A custom syntax highlighting function. Takes the code example markup as a string, must return the example as HTML with syntax highlighting markup.
Type:
Boolean Default:
true
Set to
false to disable expandable markup samples (making markup visible all the time).
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Set to
true to make markup samples expanded by default.
Type:
Boolean Default:
true
Set to true to prevent section titles from being wrapped in anchor tags (allowing users to easily link to sections).
Type:
String Default:
h2
HTML tag name for style guide headings.
Type:
String Default:
Guide
HTML class for the top level element of the component.
Type:
String Default:
Guide-heading
HTML class for the heading element.
Type:
String Default:
Guide-description
HTML class for the description element.
Type:
String Default:
Guide-example
HTML class for the example element.
Type:
String Default:
Guide-markup
HTML class for the markup sample element.
Type:
String Default:
Guide-anchor
HTML class for the anchor wrapping the heading element.
Type:
String Default:
Guide-expanderSection
HTML class for the element containing the section expander button.
Type:
String Default:
Guide-expander
HTML class for the section expander button.
Type:
String Default:
Expand
Text content of the section expander button when section is not expanded.
Type:
String Default:
Collapse
Text content of the section expander button when section is expanded.