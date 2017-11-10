React Style Guide

A simple React component for building living style guides with React. Check out the example.

Features

Markup samples based on React elements passed in as children.

Custom markup strings if you don't want auto-generated ones.

Built-in syntax highlighting with highlight.js (or include your own).

(or include your own). Highly configurable (maybe too configurable). Allows custom class names and text on every element. Titles, descriptions, and expand/collapse controls are optional.



Usage

<StyleGuideItem title= "Cool Button" description= "This is a very cool button!" > < CoolButton > Button! </ CoolButton > < CoolButton type = "primary" > Primary Button! </ CoolButton > </ StyleGuideItem >

Optionally, include the CSS in react-style-guide.css for a nice set of default styles.

Building the Examples

npm install npm run example

Then you can browse to http://localhost:8080/

To build the example files once:

npm run build-example

Then you can open ./examples/index.html

Props

title

Type: String Optional

A text title for the section.

description

Type: String Optional

An expanded description.

descriptionIsHtml

Type: Boolean Default: false

Set to true to use HTML for the section description.

staticMarkup

Type: String

Example markup as a string. Use when you don't want auto-generated JSX markup for a section.

highlighter

Type: Function

A custom syntax highlighting function. Takes the code example markup as a string, must return the example as HTML with syntax highlighting markup.

expandingMarkup

Type: Boolean Default: true

Set to false to disable expandable markup samples (making markup visible all the time).

markupExpandedByDefault

Type: Boolean Default: false

Set to true to make markup samples expanded by default.

sectionAnchor

Type: Boolean Default: true

Set to true to prevent section titles from being wrapped in anchor tags (allowing users to easily link to sections).

headingTag

Type: String Default: h2

HTML tag name for style guide headings.

componentClass

Type: String Default: Guide

HTML class for the top level element of the component.

headingClass

Type: String Default: Guide-heading

HTML class for the heading element.

descriptionClass

Type: String Default: Guide-description

HTML class for the description element.

exampleClass

Type: String Default: Guide-example

HTML class for the example element.

markupClass

Type: String Default: Guide-markup

HTML class for the markup sample element.

anchorClass

Type: String Default: Guide-anchor

HTML class for the anchor wrapping the heading element.

expanderSectionClass

Type: String Default: Guide-expanderSection

HTML class for the element containing the section expander button.

expanderClass

Type: String Default: Guide-expander

HTML class for the section expander button.

expanderInactiveText

Type: String Default: Expand

Text content of the section expander button when section is not expanded.

expanderActiveText

Type: String Default: Collapse

Text content of the section expander button when section is expanded.