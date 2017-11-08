Output differences between two strings in a stylable form.
Based on react-diff. Uses the diff module
npm install react-stylable-diff
Pass text to compare as
props.inputA and
props.inputB:
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import Diff from 'react-stylable-diff';
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Diff inputA="worst" inputB="blurst" />
);
}
}
You can also specify different values in
props.type
to compare in different ways. Valid values are
'chars',
'words',
'sentences' and
'json':
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import Diff from 'react-stylable-diff';
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Diff type="words"
inputA="It was the worst of times"
inputB="It was the blurst of times" />
);
}
}
Outputs standard
<ins> and
<del> tags so you will at least
have the browser default styling for these. On my browser they
appear crossed-out or underlined.
You will probably want to add your own styles to look all fancy.
The output is wrapped in a div with class
'Difference' so you can
attach all your style rules to that. You can override this class with
props.className if you like.
Here are some styles that might work:
.Difference {
font-family: monospace;
}
.Difference > del {
background-color: rgb(255, 224, 224);
text-decoration: none;
}
.Difference > ins {
background-color: rgb(201, 238, 211);
text-decoration: none;
}
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import Diff from 'react-stylable-diff';
class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<Diff inputA="worst" inputB="blurst" type="chars" />
);
}
}
MIT