React Structured Data provides an easy way to add structured data to your React apps. Structured data is a standardized format for providing information about a page and classifying the page content. This library follows guidelines specified at http://schema.org/.
yarn add react-structured-data
npm install react-structured-data --save
The following JSX:
<JSONLD>
<Product name="Product Name">
<AggregateRating ratingValue={4.3} reviewCount={197}/>
<GenericCollection type="review">
<Review name="It's awesome" reviewBody="This is Great! My family loves it" datePublished="11/22/1963">
<Author name="Jerry"/>
<Location name="Chicago, IL"/>
<Rating ratingValue={5} />
</Review>
<Review name="Very cool" reviewBody="I like this a lot. Very cool product" datePublished="11/22/1963">
<Author name="Cool Carl"/>
<Location name="Chicago, IL"/>
<Rating ratingValue={4} />
</Review>
</GenericCollection>
</Product>
</JSONLD>
will add the following to your markup (will be minified):
<script type="application/ld+json">
{
"@context":"https://schema.org/",
"@type":"Product",
"name":"Product Name",
"aggregateRating": {
"@type":"AggregateRating",
"ratingValue":4.3,
"reviewCount":197
},
"review":[
{
"@type":"Review",
"datePublished":"11/22/1963",
"reviewBody":"This is Great! My family loves it",
"name":"It's awesome",
"author": {
"@type":"Person",
"name":"Jerry"
},
"locationCreated": {
"@type":"AdministrativeArea",
"name":"Chicago, IL"
},
"reviewRating": {
"@type": "Rating",
"ratingValue": 5
}
},
{
"@type":"Review",
"datePublished":"11/22/1963",
"reviewBody":"I like this a lot. Very cool product",
"name":"Very cool",
"author":{
"@type":"Person",
"name":"Cool Carl"
},
"locationCreated": {
"@type":"AdministrativeArea",
"name":"Chicago, IL"
},
"reviewRating": {
"@type": "Rating",
"ratingValue": 4
}
}
]
}
</script>
|PropType
|Value
|Description
|type
|String
|The @type description in the json-ld body:
"@type": "Product"
|jsonldtype
|String
|The value of the @type description in the json-ld body:
"@type": "Product"
|schema
|Object (json)
|This should be the schema that you want for your structured data node:
{name: "It is awesome", reviewBody: "This is great!"}
|PropType
|Value
|Description
|dangerouslyExposeHtml
|Boolean
|Set this to render the json within script tag using
dangerouslySetInnerHTML
|PropType
|Value
|Description
|parentID
|String
|Sets the id of the schema that becomes a reference that the children point to
"@id": "product-x"
|id
|String
|similar to parentID but uses the ID on itself
There are several preset schema components that can be used
If you would like to use a component that is not listed, simply use the Generic component and add the prop jsonldtype. Generic and GenericCollection allow you to add your own structured data type.
For example, If Review preset didn't exist, you could write:
<JSONLD>
<Generic type="review" jsonldtype="Review" schema={{name: "It is awesome", reviewBody: "This is great!"}}>
<Generic type="itemReviewed" jsonldtype="Product" schema={{"@id":"product-x"}} />
<Generic type="author" jsonldtype="Person" schema={{name: "Cool Carl"}}/>
<Generic type="locationCreated" jsonldtype="AdministrativeArea" schema={{name: "Chicago, IL"}}/>
</Generic>
</JSONLD>
This will output (minified):
<script type="application/ld+json">
{
"@context": "http://schema.org/",
"@type": "Review",
"name": "It is awesome",
"reviewBody": "This is great!",
"itemReviewed": {
"@type": "Product",
"@id": "product-x"
},
"author": {
"@type": "Person",
"name": "Cool Carl"
},
"locationCreated": {
"@type": "AdministrativeArea",
"name": "Chicago, IL"
}
}
</script>
This may seem not as ideal as using the presets, but this allows completely customizable structured data. There will also be more preset components to come in future releases to make implementation easier so stay tuned!
For more information on Structured data, visit https://developers.google.com/search/docs/guides/intro-structured-data, and also http://schema.org/. You can also validate the structured data here: https://search.google.com/structured-data/testing-tool.
TBA
MIT License